Prince William County, VA

Inside Nova

InsideNoVa's top 10 most viewed headlines of 2022

As we bid farewell to another year, let’s take a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10:. The lead: A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
VIRGINIA STATE
shoredailynews.com

Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants

RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA STATE
Inside Nova

Sun Gazette editorial: Homeowners may get whomped with higher tax bills

The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors acknowledged it – tacitly – a couple of weeks before, and on Dec. 17, equally tacitly, the Arlington County Board did the same. Homeowners can expected to get hammered at tax time next year. With values of commercial properties having declined during COVID (if you can’t fill them up with tenants, they can’t be taxed as high); with the local governments soon to be taken to the cleaners in the collective bargaining that they imposed upon themselves and the tax-paying public; with home assessments likely to be higher in 2023 than they were in 2022 despite the recent slowdown – all suggest that homeowners will be the default source to fund expansive government spending in Northern Virginia.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Rapp PS Committee recommends BOS shutting off financial support and VSP forensic audit of Co. 4

The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have a week to decide the fate of the Flint Hill VolunteerFire Department. Back at its December regular meeting the supervisors unanimously assigned the county’s Public Safety Committee – consisting of BOS Members Debbie Donehey (Wakefield) and Ronald L. Frazier (Jackson), Sheriff Connie S. Compton, county Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr., Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick, Emergency Services/Management Coordinator Sean Polster, and citizen Representative Jackie Estes – to "review and consider the current performance of Company 4 and report back recommendations to the supervisors at its January 4, 2023 meeting. MadRapp VIDEO: Rapp Public Safety Committee Meeting regarding FHVFD. Donehey, who lives and works...
RAPPAHANNOCK COUNTY, VA
cardinalnews.org

In Fairfax County schools, 139 languages other than English are spoken. In Highland County, none are.

Second of a three-part series. If I were writing this column in the 18th century rather than the 21st century, we might be publishing it in German as well as English. We tend to forget now, but during much of the 1700s and 1800s German was the second language of the United States. In fact, our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, was first published in German because the German-language newspaper in Philadelphia at the time (Der Pennsylvanischer Staatsbote) came out on July 5 and the English-language papers did not. We don’t know what the German population in Philadelphia was in 1776 but by the time of the first census 14 years later, in 1790, it was 38%. In some parts of Pennsylvania, more than half the population was German, topping out at 70% in Lancaster County.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
HENRY COUNTY, VA

