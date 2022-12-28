Read full article on original website
WTOP
Republican field for Prince William Board of County Supervisors special election widens
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. Gainesville Republicans will have a three-way nominating contest for the special election to fill the district’s vacant seat on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
wvtf.org
Trouble in Spotsylvania County Schools sparks action in Albemarle
School board races don’t often galvanize communities, but more than 400 people are already getting e-mails from a group called Forward Albemarle. Its mission is to promote diversity, equity, inclusivity and excellence in public schools – and to avoid what has happened in Spotsylvania County. There, a group...
WJLA
Fairfax County parents call for accountability after national merit award scandal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A group of Fairfax County parents is demanding action after they say administrators at one of the top high schools in northern Virginia delayed informing students that they had qualified for a national award. Parents tell 7News that officials at Thomas Jefferson High School...
Panel to announce sculptor for new Barbara Johns statue representing Virginia at US Capitol
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.
Inside Nova
InsideNoVa's top 10 most viewed headlines of 2022
As we bid farewell to another year, let’s take a look back at the most-read local stories on our website in 2022. Here are the top 10:. The lead: A 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 reopened tonight around 8:30 p.m., 36 hours after thousands of motorists were stranded, some for more than 24 hours, due to Monday's snowstorm.
Opinion: Questions arise about qualifications of candidate to lead Prince George’s school board
It is extremely important that our county prioritize the qualifications of our Board of Education chair, the author writes. The post Opinion: Questions arise about qualifications of candidate to lead Prince George’s school board appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Fairfax County's top prosecutor pushes back on Youngkin’s 15-week abortion ban proposal
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Fairfax County's top prosecutor is pushing back on Gov. Glenn Youngkin's proposed budget that would further limit abortions in Virginia. In a video posted to his Twitter account, Fairfax Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano said, "I don't know what is happening at the General Assembly, but I do know one thing, as long as I am your Commonwealth's attorney, no woman in Fairfax County is going to be prosecuted for making her own healthcare decision."
Virginia parent speaks out after lawmakers introduce ‘three-strike’ bill for student disruptive behavior
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A Fairfax County mother is criticizing Virginia lawmakers after a new policy was introduced that she believes would disproportionately harm students with autism. The policy, House Bill 1461, would require each school district in Virginia to follow a uniform system of discipline for disruptive behavior and the removal […]
WSET
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
shoredailynews.com
Governor Youngkin announces $875 K in Farmland Preservation Grants
RICHMOND, VA – Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced the fiscal year 2023 Virginia Farmland Preservation Fund grant recipients. Five localities have been awarded a total of $875,000 from the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services Office of Farmland Preservation. The five localities will provide matching funds to support local Purchase of Development Rights (PDR) programs. PDR programs empower localities to limit development on priority farm and forest lands and provide an incentive to landowners who voluntarily want to protect their working lands. This year’s grant recipients are Clarke, Fauquier, and Stafford counties and the cities of Chesapeake and Virginia Beach.
fox5dc.com
Arrest of foreign most wanted criminal in Manassas sparks immigration policy conversation
One of the most wanted people in El Salvador was arrested in Prince William County earlier this month, sparking a greater discussion about the relationship between local authorities and ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. FOX 5's David Kaplan has the details.
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
DC Police Union demands change after violent crime increase across the District within last 3 years
WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. saw its 200th homicide of the year on Thursday, marking the first time since 2002-03 that the nation's capital experienced back-to-back years of 200-plus homicides, according to the DC Police Union. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) has reported 202 homicides in D.C. as of Dec....
Inside Nova
Sun Gazette editorial: Homeowners may get whomped with higher tax bills
The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors acknowledged it – tacitly – a couple of weeks before, and on Dec. 17, equally tacitly, the Arlington County Board did the same. Homeowners can expected to get hammered at tax time next year. With values of commercial properties having declined during COVID (if you can’t fill them up with tenants, they can’t be taxed as high); with the local governments soon to be taken to the cleaners in the collective bargaining that they imposed upon themselves and the tax-paying public; with home assessments likely to be higher in 2023 than they were in 2022 despite the recent slowdown – all suggest that homeowners will be the default source to fund expansive government spending in Northern Virginia.
Rapp PS Committee recommends BOS shutting off financial support and VSP forensic audit of Co. 4
The Rappahannock County Board of Supervisors have a week to decide the fate of the Flint Hill VolunteerFire Department. Back at its December regular meeting the supervisors unanimously assigned the county’s Public Safety Committee – consisting of BOS Members Debbie Donehey (Wakefield) and Ronald L. Frazier (Jackson), Sheriff Connie S. Compton, county Administrator Garrey W. Curry Jr., Fire and Rescue Association President Sean Knick, Emergency Services/Management Coordinator Sean Polster, and citizen Representative Jackie Estes – to "review and consider the current performance of Company 4 and report back recommendations to the supervisors at its January 4, 2023 meeting. MadRapp VIDEO: Rapp Public Safety Committee Meeting regarding FHVFD. Donehey, who lives and works...
Busted Serial Bank Robber Facing Fresh Charges In Prince William County
Officials say that a Maryland man picked up by police this week for a bank robbery in Fairfax County has been implicated in at least two others in Prince William County as the investigation unfolds. Zachary Allen Hunter, 37, of Landover, is now facing two additional robbery charges in Virginia...
Residents of Virginia city to receive $500 every month for two years
A relatively small number of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, have been selected for a program that will give them $500 every month over the course of two years.
cardinalnews.org
In Fairfax County schools, 139 languages other than English are spoken. In Highland County, none are.
Second of a three-part series. If I were writing this column in the 18th century rather than the 21st century, we might be publishing it in German as well as English. We tend to forget now, but during much of the 1700s and 1800s German was the second language of the United States. In fact, our founding document, the Declaration of Independence, was first published in German because the German-language newspaper in Philadelphia at the time (Der Pennsylvanischer Staatsbote) came out on July 5 and the English-language papers did not. We don’t know what the German population in Philadelphia was in 1776 but by the time of the first census 14 years later, in 1790, it was 38%. In some parts of Pennsylvania, more than half the population was German, topping out at 70% in Lancaster County.
WSLS
Henry County woman sentenced after Capitol riot guilty plea
HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A Henry County woman was sentenced Friday for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. 44-year-old Jamie Ferguson of Collinsville was sentenced on Dec. 23 to 24 months on probation. 10 News previously reported that Ferguson initially faced four...
