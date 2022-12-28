Read full article on original website
SIMPSON ACADEMY SOPHOMORE AVA DUNN SETS MAIS 3-POINTER RECORD, TIES FOR SECOND MOST IN MISSISSIPPI HISTORY, WITH 11 IN VICTORY OVER WESSON
Simpson Academy sophomore Ava Dunn made MAIS girls basketball history Thursday afternoon at Puckett High tournament. The 5-foot-7 Dunn made a MAIS record 11 3-pointers, tying for the second most in Mississippi story, and scored a school record 40 points to lead MAIS Class 5A Simpson to a 76-45 victory over MSHAA Class 3A Wesson.
WTOK-TV
Silver Alert issued for 60-year-old Jackson man
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year-old Robert Earl Smith of Jackson. MBI officials said he’s six feet tall, 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black and grey hair. He was last seen around 5:00 p.m. walking west in the McDowell and Raymond roads area […]
WLBT
Human remains found in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29. Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.
WTOK-TV
A look back at some of the top sports highlights of 2022 from East Mississippi and West Alabama
(WTOK) - 2022 held a ton of excitement on the field and court across East Mississippi and West Alabama. Here’s a look back at some of the best moments. To begin the New Year, milestones were made in the Queen City. Local runner Evelyn Watkins crossed the finish line for the 100th time completing her 100th marathon at the Great Scorpion Trail Run.
WTOK-TV
Renovations being planned for Frank Cochran Center
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Davis Purdy Architects was chosen By the Meridian City Council to come up with the blueprints for renovations to the Frank Cochran Center. The revamped building will be a 15,000 square foot space that will be able to be subdivided for different uses. Architect Mark Davis...
One killed in car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One person was killed in a two-car crash on Clinton Boulevard in Jackson on Friday, December 30. Officials with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD) said the crash happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved a Honda Accord and Ford Escape. One car was heading east and the other was heading west when […]
Former Jackson police officer killed in Atlanta
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Jackson police officer was killed in Atlanta on Thursday, December 29. James Thomas, 24, was a deputy for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) in Georgia at the time of his death. He joined the sheriff’s office in August after leaving the Milledgeville Police Department. FCSO officials said Thomas […]
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Dec. 30-Jan. 1
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (December 30 through January 1) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Festival of Trees – Friday & Saturday – Jackson The NYE Catfish Ball – Saturday – Jackson […]
WTOK-TV
Meridian police chief responds to criticism
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Police Chief Deborah Young addressed some of the criticism she has heard ever since she assumed the job. “I endured a lot of criticism. I heard that I am not qualified for the position. I still come in and do what I am supposed to do. I am still learning. This is a position, that when you are placed as a police chief, you learn. I am still learning. I work hard at what I do. These officers work hard at what they do. Being the first female as the police chief has been very challenging. I still come in, I push forward, and keep doing what I need to do. I think it may have been difficult for some people to accept that a female is now in this type of this position. I am not the face they thought that should be here, but I’m here,” said Young.
WTOK-TV
‘My mental tank hit an overload’: Jackson lawmaker opens up about stress of latest water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - When Jackson’s main water treatment plant failed in late August, Rep. Ronnie Crudup Jr. was ready to roll up his sleeves and get to work. He’d been through it all before. As a local lawmaker and the son of a prominent pastor, he’s led...
WTOK-TV
Tate’s Fireworks sees uptick in sales for New Year’s celebrations
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) - As we close out the year, many maybe celebrating the new year with a bang. Several people were out at Tate’s Fireworks in Marion on Saturday buying fireworks to ring in the new year. The owner, Jeff Tate, said sales have picked up since the...
WTOK-TV
Long time Good Morning Meridian anchor passes away
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - WTOK is sad to report the passing of a former WTOK anchor and reporter. Alexia Rushing anchored Good Morning Meridian from November 1980 to September 1994. Before that, she worked in radio at WOKK. Rushing continued to have a lasting impact on communities through her work...
WDAM-TV
Jones County judges sworn in
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The installation of judiciary and county officials in Jones County took place Thursday. Circuit Court Judge Dal Williamson, Chancery Court Judge Billie Graham and County and Youth Court Judge Wayne Thompson took the oath of office alongside District Attorney Brad Thompson and County Attorney Risher Caves.
WTOK-TV
Millsaps postpones basketball games amid water crisis
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Millsaps College postponed two basketball games this week, due to the city’s ongoing water crisis, including its matchup originally slated for Friday against Huntingdon College. Updated dates and times for those games have yet to be announced, according to Millsaps College Athletics Twitter account. As...
WAPT
Unsung heroes provide food, water for Jackson residents in need
JACKSON, Miss. — Organizations are stepping into action to bring water and food to Jackson residents who are not able to get to water distribution sites. A citywide boil water notice has been in effect for Jackson water customers since Christmas Day. Crews have been repairing broken water lines as soon as they are discovered, and water pressure has been restored to much of the city, according to local and state officials.
WDAM-TV
Police pursuit at Jones County checkpoint ends in one arrest
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver led Jones County deputies on a short car and foot chase after failing to stop at a safety checkpoint. The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reported that deputies Matt Bailey, Jarron Guy and Lou Lower were manning a checkpoint at the intersection of McLemore Road and Monroe Road on Thursday, Dec. 29.
WLBT
As Jackson digs out of water crisis, one restaurant was forced to close for fifth consecutive day
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A North Jackson restaurant is closed for the fifth consecutive day and hoping to reopen Tuesday, a week into the capital city’s latest water crisis. “We will remain closed for the weekend and fire up the engines Monday with fresh prep and baked goods,” Broad Street Bakery & Cafe co-owner Jeff Good said in a Friday morning social media post. “Then, we will reopen Tuesday.”
Teen airlifted after being shot twice in Pearl
PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – A 17-year-old was airlifted to a hospital after being shot twice in Pearl on Thursday, December 29. Greg Flynn with the City of Pearl said the teen was shot twice in his abdomen around 3:30 p.m. on South Sweet Home Church Road. He said when officers arrived, the victim was alert […]
Deion Sanders nets at least half a dozen Jackson State players at Colorado
Deion Sanders is bringing several former Jackson State players along with him to Colorado. The post Deion Sanders nets at least half a dozen Jackson State players at Colorado appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
