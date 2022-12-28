Read full article on original website
Related
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
WDBJ7.com
One person flown to hospital after injury in woods
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - One person was flown to a hospital Saturday after being hurt in the woods in Pulaski County. Fire & EMS units were called to the end of Davis Hollow road, according to Pulaski County Emergency Management. The person was found with “serious” injuries and was found at the bottom of 100-foot drainage hill that required a low angle short haul system to remove the person.
wfxrtv.com
Aircraft fire reported at NRV Airport
PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Pulaski County Emergency Management says firefighters battled an aircraft fire at the New River Valley Airport on Friday. Authorities say no injuries were reported during the fire. Our first responders keep meeting the challenges head-on. Facebook post from Pulaski County Emergency Management.
Seven hospitalized in Roanoke County after using grills to heat homes
The Roanoke County Fire Department is issuing a warning about carbon monoxide after they say seven people in the county were hospitalized after they used grills to heat their homes.
WDBJ7.com
Great Wilderness Brewing Company coming to downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - Great Wilderness Brewing Company will be Pulaski’s first brewery. It will take over an old building on First St. in the Town of Pulaski. “We’re looking to build a massive 30-foot by 20-foot outdoor covered stage for live music, and a lot of outdoor live events,” said Scot Rockafellow, owner of Great Wilderness Brewing Company. “It’s a family-friendly, dog-friendly environment.”
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
WDBJ7.com
4th annual Illuminights brings in more than 50,000 people
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Friday, the fourth annual Illuminights at Explore Park event will wrap up. This year, more than 50,000 people got out to enjoy the new displays and more than 650,000 lights, 50,000 more than 2021. “It’s been a great experience for folks to come out. Whether...
14-year-old killed in tractor accident in Watauga County, officials say
WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. — A 14-year-old has died following a tractor accident in Watauga County, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said they received a 911 call on Dec. 30 from a person who said they saw a tractor slide down a steep hill before rolling over in a field near Old U.S. Highway 421.
WSLS
New brewery coming to Downtown Pulaski
PULASKI, Va. – A new brewery is coming to Downtown Pulaski, staff said in a Facebook post. The Great Wilderness Brewing Company said they will be located on 1st Street in the downtown area. The owner, Scot Rockafellow, told 10 News they hope to have the brewery open for...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crash on I-81 in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Drivers traveling on Interstate 81 North can expect delays because of a vehicle crash at mile marker 138.5 near the construction zone in Roanoke County, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT). VDOT says traffic is backed up over one mile.
993thex.com
SWVA communities receive funding to support farmers and food producers
Virginia Governor Youngkin announced on Thursday that two Southwest Virginia localities are receiving funding to support local farms and food producers. The money comes from Youngkin’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. Youngkin stresses the importance of agriculture and forestry in the Commonwealth’s economy. $50,000 will go to Carroll...
WDBJ7.com
Christiansburg Institute discovers potential piece of school’s history
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Christiansburg Institute believes it may have uncovered a piece of its history. “We had a community member who reached out to the chair of our board and seemed to notice what appeared to be remnants of a bridge,” Executive Director of the Christiansburg Institute Chris Sanchez said.
thestokesnews.com
Chick-fil-A opening soon
King residents will likely be eating more chicken in 2023. The county’s first Chick-fil-A is slated to open at 549 Main Street in the new year. “I’m excited about bringing Chick-Fil-A to King,” said operator Ross Parrish. “It’s a great community.”. Parrish has been with...
wfxrtv.com
Tractor-trailer crash on I-81 South in Roanoke Co. cleared
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) says drivers traveling along Interstate 81 at mile maker 139 can expect delays because of a tractor-trailer crash near the construction zone in Roanoke County. VDOT says all southbound lanes are closed and traffic is backed up over...
Southwest Virginia towns awarded funds for fixing up vacant buildings
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Several Southwest Virginia towns will receive funds for revitalizing vacant buildings in hopes of spurring economic development. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced more than $24.7 million in Industrial Revitalization Fund grants for 22 projects across the state. In Southwest Virginia, the Town of St. Paull will receive $990,000 to redevelop the Deen […]
wvtf.org
New book highlights overlooked history in New River Valley
A new book about the history of Montgomery County before the Civil War shows what life was like in Blacksburg, long before Virginia Tech was built, when small farms dotted the landscape, and railroads brought travelers to nearby resorts. In the New River Valley, and in much of Appalachia, slavery...
supertalk929.com
Pulaski County deputies searching for tobacco store bandits
The Pulaski County, VA Sheriff’s Office says a local tobacco store was broken into this week, and the suspects made away with around $19,000 in cigarettes. According to a surveillance video posted to social media by the department, two adults can be seen breaking into the store, and bagging up dozens of cartons of Newport and Marlboro cigarettes into large trash bags.
SCOTT DREYER: After Arctic Blast, Do We Still Want To Californicate Our Power Grid?
An old saying goes, “You don’t miss the water till the well runs dry.” In modern days that might be, “You don’t miss the electricity till you lose the lights. And heat. And hot water. And wifi. And TV. And microwave. And phone charger. And electric blanket, and The Roanoke Star….” Around here, blackouts were […]
thecarrollnews.com
JVG program opens doors for Carroll students
Jacob Quesenberry (far left) and RAE Center students Dakota Albert (second from right) and Sarah Kaufman (far right) meet with Congressman Morgan Griffith on Dec. 2 in Washington, D.C. One was an admitted “stuttering mess” and the other begged her parents to let her quit school. Now, thanks in large...
Comments / 0