ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, IN

Pickup crashes into Westfield Culver’s entrance

By Matt Christy
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

WESTFIELD, Ind. — The entrance doors to a Westfield Culver’s were smashed in by the front of a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon causing considerable damage to the doors, frame and entrance facade.

The accident occurred at the Westfield Culver’s located near 146th Street and Gray Road.

Firefighters rescue goose frozen to wet sand at Indiana Dunes State Park

The Westfield Fire Department released photos detailing the extent of the damage but stated the frozen custard and butterburgers wouldn’t stop flowing as Culver’s remained open due to having another customer entrance.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T1oQU_0jwwHilj00
    Photos by Westfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJ6k9_0jwwHilj00
    Photos by Westfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CRQQn_0jwwHilj00
    Photos by Westfield Fire Department
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCc0x_0jwwHilj00
    Photos by Westfield Fire Department

The fire department didn’t give any additional details of how the white pickup truck ended up ramming into the entrance doors to the restaurant.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX59

Crews respond to large fire at south side recycling business

INDIANAPOLIS – Crews responded Saturday morning to the south side after callers reported seeing heavy smoke and fire coming from an industrial building. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 8:10 a.m. to Indianapolis Industrial Center Recycling Plant Building No. 3 at 3000 Shelby St. The business decommissions products and recycles them, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Police investigate 2 deadly Indianapolis crashes

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police are investigating a pair of deadly overnight crashes. The first one happened after midnight at North Tibbs Avenue and Steeples Boulevard on the near west side of Indianapolis. IMPD described it as a single-vehicle crash involving a 2010 Chevrolet HHR. One person died. The second crash happened around 1:50 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

IFD battles 2-alarm warehouse fire on south side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis firefighters needed 90 minutes to extinguish a south side warehouse fire Saturday morning. Heavy fire inside the warehouse at Indianapolis Industrial Center, at 3000 Shelby Street on the southeast corner of Troy Avenue, broke out shortly after 8 a.m. Callers reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the 50-foot-tall building.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WNDU

3 injured after car, ambulance collide in Cass County

The South Bend Police Department is concerned about what might happen when the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Day. 126 food service workers at hospitals in Fort Wayne, Warsaw to be laid off. Updated: 3 hours ago. Morrison Healthcare has served a notice to the state that it...
CASS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Fireworks from former grain elevator to ring in 2023 in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Hancock County tourism officials and an event production business have teamed up to start 2023 with something new that they hope will become a tradition. At the stroke of midnight Saturday, as the new year begins, fireworks will be shot from atop a former grain...
GREENFIELD, IN
FOX59

IMPD investigating several overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating several shootings that occurred early on New Year’s Day. The first shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. in the 900 block of North Grant Avenue. IMPD located a female victim who was reported to be in stable condition. IMPD was called to the second shooting just after 1:15 a.m. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 hurt after Jeep is pinned under semi in Hancock Co. crash

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — One driver was taken to the hospital following a crash involving a semi in Hancock County. The McCordsville Police Department responded to a crash Thursday at the intersection of East 86th Street/County Road 900 North and Carroll Road/County Road 700 West in West McCordsville. According to police, the crash involved a […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Person with trauma found dead in near-northside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead Saturday afternoon in a residential neighborhood on the city’s near-north side, police say. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to a “death investigation/natural or unknown cause” at 4:45 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of Graceland Avenue. That’s a few blocks southwest of the intersection of 38th and Meridian streets, and a block east of Crown Hill Cemetery.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Driver ends up on thin ice in Plainfield Wednesday afternoon

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — Plainfield police said no one was injured when a car ended up on a frozen retention pond Wednesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded to the 9500 block of Bradford Road, near South Ronald Reagan Parkway, around 1:30 p.m. on a report of a car in the water. Officers arrived to find a car partially through the ice in a pond.
PLAINFIELD, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild

Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the figid temperatures the Hoosier state has seen over the last week, the Indianapolis canal saw a first, a car driving down the frozen canal.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

465 shut down on northwest side after trooper struck

INDIANAPOLIS – I-465 southbound is shut down on the northwest side Sunday morning after a trooper was struck. ISP says they were called to an accident on 465 between West 56th Street and West 46th Street. While responding to that accident, a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a suspected drunk driver. The trooper was not […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

2 Henry County deputies hurt in crash involving semi

HENRY COUNTY, Ind. — Two Henry County sheriff’s deputies were injured in a crash involving a semi on Thursday evening. Indiana State Police responded around 8 p.m. on State Road 3 near an entrance ramp to I-70. Investigators said two Henry County deputies, Christopher Hafley, 23, of Muncie and Derek Bertrand, 33, of New Castle, […]
HENRY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Perry Township classroom damaged after pipe bursts

INDIANAPOLIS — It's been more than a week since that historic winter storm hit Central Indiana, bringing brutally cold temperatures, ice and snow. We're still seeing the lasting effects the extreme weather has had on Hoosiers. The pumps are still going at Rosa Parks Elementary School, where pipes burst...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

UPDATE: Missing Indianapolis woman located safe

UPDATE: IMPD says Ashley Hart was located safely Friday evening. INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officials are looking for the public’s help to find a missing 36-year-old last seen two weeks ago. Ashley Hart is 5’2″, 170 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Hart was last seen Thursday, December 15 on Germander Lane. […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man dead in northeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – A man died in a shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis Saturday afternoon, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were called to 7700 Newport Way just after 1 p.m. That’s in the area of East 75th Street and Shadeland Avenue. IMPD North District officers arrived to find a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
readthereporter.com

Help Carmel catch crook clad in Singapore Sunset Saffron

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft from a residence in the 1000 block of Cavendish Drive in Carmel that occurred on Monday, Nov. 28. As part of the investigation, CPD is attempting to identify the individual pictured above. This individual may drive or have access to a black Mercedes. If you have any information regarding the identity of this person or this incident, please call Officer Schoenbein at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-76848.
CARMEL, IN
wrtv.com

Marion County John Doe identified as missing Carmel man

CARMEL — Carmel Police say the body of a man who was last seen in October has been found in Indianapolis. Bernard Caillouet, 24, of Carmel was reported missing on Nov. 3 after not being seen since Oct. 29. A Silver Alert was issued on Nov. 4. On Dec....
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

IMPD searching for woman missing from south side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the public's help in finding a 36-year-old woman missing from Indy's south side. Ashley Hart was last seen Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 in the 7700 block of Germander Lane. Police said she may be in need of medical attention. Hart is 5 feet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

FOX59

53K+
Followers
13K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy