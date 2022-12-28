ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantern

Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia

The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) meets defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and ESPN will broadcast. Watch The...
Lantern

Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP

It all led back home for third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum. Trayanum was recruited by Ohio State among more than a dozen programs as part of the class of 2020, making several visits to Columbus — including an official one during June 2019. He committed to Arizona State prior to his senior season at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, where he was an all-state player and played both sides of the ball, and joined the Sun Devils as a running back.
Lantern

Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through Northwestern

Freshman forward Cotie McMahon scored a game-high 24 points as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 81-48 Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returned to Big Ten play after picking up two wins against South Florida and No. 17 Oregon at the San Diego Invitational. They continued their winning ways against the Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) to remain one of only six teams in the nation undefeated at this point in the season.
Lantern

Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second half

Led by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh’s 21 points and a strong second half, Ohio State defeated Alabama A&M 90-59 Thursday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) went into halftime with a slim 36-33 lead, but shot 58.8 percent in the second half to lead by as many as 31 points. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 10 rebounds and five assists, respectively.
Lantern

Women’s Basketball: Greene ruled out for remainder of season

Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, Ohio State announced Wednesday. After missing all of the 2021-22 season, Greene will recover from her second knee injury in as many years. She tore her ACL last year. Head coach Kevin...
