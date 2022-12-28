It all led back home for third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum. Trayanum was recruited by Ohio State among more than a dozen programs as part of the class of 2020, making several visits to Columbus — including an official one during June 2019. He committed to Arizona State prior to his senior season at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, where he was an all-state player and played both sides of the ball, and joined the Sun Devils as a running back.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO