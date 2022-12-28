Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Adults with Special Needs Can Learn Life and Job Skills at Ohio Dog DaycareB.R. ShenoyColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lantern
Live: Football: No. 4 Ohio State vs. No. 1 Georgia
The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff. No. 4 Ohio State (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) meets defending national champion and No. 1 Georgia (13-0, 8-0 Southeastern Conference) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta for the Peach Bowl. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m., and ESPN will broadcast. Watch The...
Lantern
Football: Preview: No. 4 Ohio State meets No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl, returns to CFP
Ohio State got its second chance — and opportunity is knocking. The No. 4 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) took the back door to the College Football Playoff and await meeting No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl Saturday. Prior to kickoff, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU meet in the first semifinal for a shot at the national championship.
Lantern
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes lose lead late, fall to No. 1 Georgia 42-41
With the clock ticking down on the game clock as the ball falling in Times Square to ring in the new year, the Buckeyes lost to No. 1 Georgia in the final minute of the College Football Playoff Saturday. Graduate kicker Noah Ruggles lined up for a chance to send...
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeaten
In front of a sold out crowd at the Covelli Center, No. 3 Ohio State defeated rival No. 14 Michigan in a close 66-57 showdown Saturday. Senior guard Taylor Mikesell led the team in scoring with 16 points. After getting off to a shaky start, an all-around team effort helped...
Lantern
Football: Trayanum ‘grateful’ to don Buckeye uniform after transfer, readies for role in CFP
It all led back home for third-year linebacker Chip Trayanum. Trayanum was recruited by Ohio State among more than a dozen programs as part of the class of 2020, making several visits to Columbus — including an official one during June 2019. He committed to Arizona State prior to his senior season at Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, where he was an all-state player and played both sides of the ball, and joined the Sun Devils as a running back.
Lantern
Football: A recap of the 2022 season, photo editors highlight key moments
Ohio State opened its 133rd football season Sept. 3 with a 21-10 win over then-No. 5 Notre Dame. Three months later, the No. 4 Buckeyes clinched a meeting with Southeastern Conference champion and No. 1 Georgia during the Peach Bowl in the semifinal of the College Football Playoff. Take a...
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State rolls through Northwestern
Freshman forward Cotie McMahon scored a game-high 24 points as No. 3 Ohio State defeated Northwestern 81-48 Wednesday at Welsh-Ryan Arena. The Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten) returned to Big Ten play after picking up two wins against South Florida and No. 17 Oregon at the San Diego Invitational. They continued their winning ways against the Wildcats (6-6, 0-2 Big Ten) to remain one of only six teams in the nation undefeated at this point in the season.
Lantern
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second half
Led by freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh’s 21 points and a strong second half, Ohio State defeated Alabama A&M 90-59 Thursday at Value City Arena. The Buckeyes (9-3, 1-0 Big Ten) went into halftime with a slim 36-33 lead, but shot 58.8 percent in the second half to lead by as many as 31 points. Junior forward Zed Key and freshman guard Bruce Thornton led Ohio State with 10 rebounds and five assists, respectively.
Lantern
Women’s Basketball: Greene ruled out for remainder of season
Redshirt junior guard Madison Greene will miss the remainder of the 2022-23 season due to a knee injury, Ohio State announced Wednesday. After missing all of the 2021-22 season, Greene will recover from her second knee injury in as many years. She tore her ACL last year. Head coach Kevin...
