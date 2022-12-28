ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition

For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
TAMPA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun

By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida

When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
SARASOTA, FL
speedonthewater.com

Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat

At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Kids make wishing wands hoping for a bright 2023

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little bit of color and a lot of imagination is leading the way to the new year. Kids at the Sarasota Children’s Garden spent the afternoon making wishing wands, colorful sticks decorated with stars, beads and ribbons. The people behind the event call it a creative way to help children get active while thinking more clearly about their future.
SARASOTA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell

A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
srqmagazine.com

Block Party for the New Year

This Saturday, head downtown for Sarasota’s annual New Year’s Eve block party. The celebration, which runs from 1pm-1am and is free to the public, will feature an array of events including Sarasota’s signature Pineapple Drop when the clock strikes midnight, reigning in the new year. “The Pineapple Drop is the largest new year's eve celebration in southwest Florida,” says Laura Kresl of Pro It Out Marketing and Advertising, one of the organizers of the event. “It’ll feature carnival midway rides and games for all ages. There will be fair food favorites, live music and DJs, along with special offers and extended dining in the restaurants in downtown Sarasota.”
SARASOTA, FL
Mark Hake

Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live

Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:. " We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."
TAMPA, FL
Beach Beacon

Red tide levels continue to fall

The news on red tide continues to improve, particularly in Pinellas County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 39 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 29. That’s down from 51 samples...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Sandman Books’ roof collapses again

After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Dr. BBQ restaurant closes

Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

