7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. PetersburgTed RiversSaint Petersburg, FL
FDOT responds to roundabout safety issues in Sarasota.EddyEvonAnonymousSarasota, FL
Small Tornado Confirmed as Cause of Damage in North Port, FloridaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and DiningKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiastsKiki AlbaSarasota, FL
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota welcomes the new year in Suncoast style
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - New year’s celebrations on the Suncoast have their own special twist. The Pineapple drop is a Sarasota tradition that dates back to 1999. The transition to the new year takes place at the intersection of Main Street and Lemon Avenue. Ron Sotl of the Fundraiser...
Mysuncoast.com
A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
speedonthewater.com
St. Pete Lunch Run A New Wrinkle In Year-Ending Southwest Florida Boating Tradition
For the past several years, a lunch run from Sarasota to Tampa has been the first of two casual, back-to-back events leading up to the annual Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun in Southwest Florida. But today’s outing had a different destination, thanks to new organizer Scott Ryerson of Sarasota-based Suncoast Powerboat and Yacht Brokerage, and approximately 50 boats headed to Doc Ford’s Rum and Bar Grille at the St. Pete Pier in St. Petersburg, Fla.
speedonthewater.com
Longboat Key Run Delivers Fun Minus Much Sun
By Southwest Florida standards, today’s weather for the casual fun run around Longboat Key was nothing special. The sun stayed mostly hidden in the overcast sky and the temperatures barely scraped the mid 70s. Ohio’s Justin and Johanna Beischel came all the way to Southwest Florida to catch some...
bestattractions.org
Things to Do in Sarasota, Florida
When it comes to traveling to Sarasota, Florida, there are many things to do and see. The area is home to several cultural institutes and the Ringling Brothers Circus, which made Sarasota its winter home for decades. In addition, the city is the gateway to a few beautiful beaches and shallow waters.
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
speedonthewater.com
Lucas Family Christmas Gift Equals Trip To Sarasota In New Statement 360 Cat
At the request of his children who have been, in his words, “boatless” for close to two years, Justin Lucas, the extremely well-liked powerboat enthusiast from Tennessee who organizes the Lake Cumberland Thunder Run in Kentucky every June with his good friend, Dan Weiss, can hardly believe he’s in Sarasota, Fla., this week to log some time in his new Statement Marine 360 catamaran and celebrate the holiday weekend with hundreds of like-minded boaters. And yes, he has his kids, Emma and Jackson—as well as his wife, Erin—to thank for motivating him to get the new 36-footer buttoned up in time to make the trip to Southwest Florida Sunday’s Joey Gratton Memorial New Year’s Day Fun Run and all of the ancillary activity surrounding the 11th annual event.
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
Tampa business owner using fashion to educate community on East African culture
A Tampa Bay area business is using fashion to bridge international communities and help orphans along the way.
Mysuncoast.com
Kids make wishing wands hoping for a bright 2023
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A little bit of color and a lot of imagination is leading the way to the new year. Kids at the Sarasota Children’s Garden spent the afternoon making wishing wands, colorful sticks decorated with stars, beads and ribbons. The people behind the event call it a creative way to help children get active while thinking more clearly about their future.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Burlington Tower, Kenwood estate sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. Burlington Tower, an 11-story affordable senior housing complex in St. Petersburg, has sold. Suncoast Christian Housing sold the apartment complex at 1000 Burlington Ave. N. to Burlington Tower Apartments LP for $8.25 million. The buying entity is connected to South Florida-based Miami...
srqmagazine.com
Block Party for the New Year
This Saturday, head downtown for Sarasota’s annual New Year’s Eve block party. The celebration, which runs from 1pm-1am and is free to the public, will feature an array of events including Sarasota’s signature Pineapple Drop when the clock strikes midnight, reigning in the new year. “The Pineapple Drop is the largest new year's eve celebration in southwest Florida,” says Laura Kresl of Pro It Out Marketing and Advertising, one of the organizers of the event. “It’ll feature carnival midway rides and games for all ages. There will be fair food favorites, live music and DJs, along with special offers and extended dining in the restaurants in downtown Sarasota.”
Sarasota's Selby Gardens' new MURT trail offers a tropical oasis for outdoor enthusiasts
A Garden PathPhoto byIgnacio Correia 🔴onUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Selby Gardens website and the Sarasota Herald Tribune .
Sip and Savor: Top Sarasota Cocktail Locations for Delicious Drinks and Dining
Cocktail Bar RestaurantsPhoto byQUI NGUYENonUnsplash. Note From The Author-The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Michael's On East, Veronica Fish and Oyster, State Street Eating House + Cocktails and TripAdvisor.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from St. Petersburg.
Forbes Says Tampa Is the Best City in Florida To Live
Forbes Advisor magazine reported on Dec. 24, 2022, that Tampa is the number one place to live in Florida. Here is how they did this:. " We analyzed cities by pulling recent data on key lifestyle factors such as the area’s median home price, personal income per capita, and the unemployment and crime rate."
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
Beach Beacon
Red tide levels continue to fall
The news on red tide continues to improve, particularly in Pinellas County. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reported the red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 39 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 29. That’s down from 51 samples...
WINKNEWS.com
Sandman Books’ roof collapses again
After being deemed safe, the roof that fell on the owner of Sandman Books, giving him a concussion, collapsed again. The owner of the closed bookstore doesn’t want the roof to fall again. Nevertheless, the store must be empty by the start of the new year, or everything inside...
stpetecatalyst.com
Dr. BBQ restaurant closes
Dr. BBQ The Restaurant and Burnt Ends Tiki Bar served its last meal Thursday, following the recent sale of the building. The popular restaurant at 1101 Central Ave. S., across from Tropicana Field, is owned by The Datz Group and operated by Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lampe. The group...
