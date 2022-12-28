Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Major Manga Artist Breathes New Life Into Dragon Ball Z's Androids
Dragon Ball Super has introduced a large number of transformations and changes to characters since the days of Dragon Ball Z. Despite the previous series ending decades ago, both fans and manga artists alike will revisit the events that introduced the anime world to villainous characters such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu. Now, the creator of the upcoming anime, Ayakashi Triangle, has shared his take on the Androids that started out as villains and became allies to the Z-Fighters in Androids 16, 17, and 18.
ComicBook
Doom Patrol: Diane Guerrero Details Jane's Style Evolution in Season 4 (Exclusive)
With three seasons under their belts, the characters in HBO Max's Doom Patrol have gone on quite the journey and now with the fan favorite series in its fourth season when it comes to Diane Guerrero's Jane that journey has in part manifested itself in a fashion evolution. Season 4 of Doom Patrol has seen Jane's style mix it up a bit with a look that is a lot more distinctive and more defined from when we first met her in looking like what Guerrero described as a "shell of herself' back in Season 1. Now, Guerrero tells ComicBook.com about how Jane's new look is reflective of the shift in the character's personality and a mirror to just how much she's grown.
ComicBook
Avatar The Last Airbender Cosplay Resurrects The Moon Princess
Avatar The Last Airbender is preparing to return to the universe that started it all in 2025, as a new feature-length film will arrive that continues the original animated series that premiered on Nickelodeon over fifteen years ago. With the series popularity remaining long after its original debut, Netflix is getting in on the action with its upcoming live-action adaptation and one cosplayer is beating the streaming service to the punch by depicting the Moon Princess Yue prior to her return in live-action.
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Unleashes The Snake Devil With Sawatari
Chainsaw Man's first season has ended and now anime fans must wait on word from Studio MAPPA if a season two is in the works. While the first twelve episodes of this anime adaptation saw Denji and company struggling against several devils, one of their most terrifying opponents was a young woman who struck a deal with the Snake Devil and allied herself with Katana Man. Now, one cosplayer has taken the opportunity to bring Sawatari to life.
ComicBook
James Bond Fan Art Shows Henry Cavill as the Next 007 After Superman Exit
Henry Cavill has officially exited his role as Superman once again after James Gunn revealed that not only is he writing a new Superman movie, but it is set to focus on a younger version of the character. Fret not because Gunn's Superman movie won't exactly be an origin story, but will focus on the time that the Man of Steel first arrived in Metropolis and started working at the Daily Planet. Since Cavill is out of a major role, fans have started touting him to join another major franchise. It seems that fans still want the actor to play James Bond / 007 in the upcoming reboot of the franchise, and one fan has even created some fan art that shows the actor in the role.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Lights Up Super Saiyan Rose Goku
Dragon Ball has been dominating the anime fandom for decades now, and of course, its place at the top comes with perks. For one, the franchise has millions of fans under its thumb, and quite a few of them have dedicated cosplays to Dragon Ball. And now, one such fan is going viral for their electrifying take on Super Saiyan Rose.
ComicBook
Star Wars: The Last Jedi Director Reveals the Best Way for Fandoms to Handle Trolls
The release of the Star Wars projects since Lucasfilm was acquired by The Walt Disney Company has seen a surge in internet trolls attacking the cast and crew of various projects with relentless harassment, which includes racist and sexist attacks, with Star Wars: The Last Jedi writer/director Rian Johnson claiming the best way to deal with such figures is to directly confront them. While stars of the sequel trilogy John Boyega, Daisy Ridley, and Kelly Marie Tran suffered the brunt of attacks, just earlier this year, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi star Moses Ingram spoke out about the racism she endured, which resulted in official Star Wars social media accounts defending the star and speaking out against the attacks, while such official accounts largely remained quiet on the matter for years.
ComicBook
She-Hulk's Tatiana Maslany Reveals Biggest Marvel Spoilers She Kept Secret
For a lot of Marvel fans, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law was one of the biggest highlights of 2022. The Disney+ exclusive series followed the unconventional journey of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a high-profile lawyer who becomes a gamma-inspired superhero. Across the show's nine-episode run, it was chock-full of shocking surprises — and a new video celebrates that. The video, which was shared by Marvel's official UK account, shows Maslany reminiscing about the biggest Marvel spoilers she had to keep a secret across the show's run.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Scores Best Thursday of Year, Projected to Cross $400 Million This Weekend
Avatar: The Way of Water is set to cross $400 million at the domestic box office this weekend, following a blockbuster day that took in the biggest Thursday haul of 2022 yesterday. The movie took in $20 million yesterday, breaking a record for any non-preview night Thursday this year (a few movies have topped that number for their preview nights ahead of big opening weekends). It dramatically out-earned the second Thursday of the year's biggest blockbuster to date, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is currently sitting at around $358 million at the domestic box office, and will likely surpass $400 million with a $50 million 3-day weekend.
ComicBook
The Batman Prequel Comic Reveals Key Moment From Riddler's Past
The Batman prequel comic The Riddler: Year One has revealed yet another key moment from the life of Edward Nashton, aka The Riddler (Paul Dano). That moment was the day that Edward got to meet one of Gotham City's most prominent figures: Thomas Wayne. (WARNING SPOILERS FOLLOW!) The story of...
ComicBook
Marvel's Kingpin Just Made a Deal With A Very Dangerous Avenger
Marvel's Kingpin is entering some dirty dealings with a very dangerous Avenger – as revealed in the latest Marvel previews! Joe Fixit #1 will see The Hulk's alter-ego Joe Fixit getting back to his criminal ways, out in Las Vegas. However, as Joe Fixit apparently goes full mobster, he also runs into another big figure of the crime world (in both reputation and stature), The Kingpin!
ComicBook
M3GAN Clip Reveals Her Terrifying Forrest Kill in Full
With 2022 almost over it's almost time to ring in a new year of movies and one of the biggest projects being released at the beginning of 2023 will be M3gan. M3gan is the story of a robotic doll with artificial intelligence that serves as a protector to the child that owns her, but things go haywire and she begins killing. With the film releasing right around the corner we're beginning to see more and more from M3gan and now we have a brand new clip that shows off the doll horrific forest kill. You can check out the clip below!
ComicBook
Marvel Fans Pic Their Most Anticipated 2023 Releases
As the hours of 2022 run dry, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are looking to 2023 and beyond. In one of Marvel's busiest years since the pandemic first shut things down three years ago, fans have plenty of films and televisions to choose from...and choose they are, as a handful of tweets have started to go viral asking fans what they're most excited to see next year.
‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3: Full Recap of ‘The War Has Come Home’
1923 Season 1, Episode 3 is a perfect episode of television that will leave you gasping after an hour’s worth... The post ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3: Full Recap of ‘The War Has Come Home’ appeared first on Outsider.
ComicBook
What DC Studios Needs to Build A Successful Universe
It's been a wild year for DC and its TV and movie Universes. What started as a year of promise, with DC having a full slate of highly-anticipated films, TV shows, video games and more, somehow devolved into a year of chaos and unexpected deviations. Half of the 2022 film slate was pushed into 2023 (The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom); Warner Bros. merged with Discovery, a merger marked by a drastic change in leadership; and an entirely new franchise venture (DC Studios) was announced, seemingly putting an end to most (if not all) of the DC movie universe we knew before.
ComicBook
Netflix Head of Film Reveals Three Directors They're In Talks With for New Movies
Netflix has become an undisputed dominator of the media landscape, delivering movies and television shows at an almost-overwhelming speed. As the streaming service has gotten more into the originals space, it has brought some major names into its fold to create some blockbusters. In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Netflix global head of film Scott Stuber teased some directors that they are still courting for upcoming features. The names listed are actually three directors who have already worked with Netflix — Pinocchio's Guillermo Del Toro, White Noise's Greta Gerwig, and Mindhunter's David Fincher.
ComicBook
GTA 6 Insider Shares Promising Update About Expected Release Date
A noteworthy Rockstar Games insider has shared a brief new update about the expected release date for Grand Theft Auto VI. Over the past couple of years, rumors and reports have been running rampant about when Rockstar might opt to release GTA 6. And while we've already seen some of the long-awaited sequel in action thanks to a major leak that came about a few months ago, Rockstar itself has remained incredibly quiet about the project. Luckily, it sounds like this lingering silence could finally come to an end in 2023.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Star Initially Turned Down Role in Anne Rice Series
One of the highlights of the first season of AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire was Eric Bogosian's Daniel Molloy, but it turns out that the actor almost didn't take the role. In an interview with Australia's TV Tonight, Bogosian revealed that initially said no to the series — but he reconsidered after reading the scripts and is glad he ultimately took on the role.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
ComicBook
Mortal Kombat 2 Source Code Leak Reveals Tons of Cut Content
The source code for Mortal Kombat II has leaked online, 29 years after the game's original release. The 1993 sequel featured a wealth of improvements over its predecessor, but leaks online have revealed several features that were cut prior to the game's debut. This includes moves, combos, and even details that would have appeared in the game's stages. As this content was discovered without context, there's no way of knowing why it got cut from the final game. Despite this, it's a really interesting find, and well worth seeking out for Mortal Kombat fans!
Comments / 0