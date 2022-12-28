ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jason Morton

Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois

Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Jake Wells

Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money

fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
The Center Square

Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023

(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois

Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
CBS Chicago

Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois

NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois.    CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
WCIA

Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31

Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
GARY, IN
FOX2Now

Richest billionaires in Missouri

The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX2Now

Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?

(NEXSTAR) – After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization. The biggest changes are in the Northeast, where legalization of recreational pot is new in several states. Rhode Island and New York kicked off sales in December 2022. Connecticut will allow sales to adults 21 and up on Jan. 10, 2023. Maryland is preparing to allow adult use starting on July 1.
KANSAS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Mega Millions jackpot at $565M

(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
