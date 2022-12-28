Read full article on original website
Illinois Lottery Player Wins Massive Prize to Ring in 2023
One Illinois lottery player will be ringing in 2023 with some added excitement. The Illinois Lottery announced a Chicago woman won the biggest Fast Play jackpot in the iLottery ever. The $923,796 prize was won with Twenty 20s, a "$20 progressive Fast Play game." The jackpot starts at $50,000 and...
A massive payday for iLottery winner on Fast Play Twenty 20s
An Illinois iLottery player will end 2022 with a massive payday – $923,796 to be exact. Sharon, from Chicago, won the biggest Fast Play jackpot ever with Twenty 20s. Twenty 20s is a $20 progressive Fast Play game. The jackpot begins at $50,000 and grows with each ticket sold statewide until the jackpot is won.
Yorkville Lottery player is a finalist for “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year”
The Illinois Lottery is pleased to announce that one of its players is once again in line to win $1 million with Powerball on New Year’s Eve. Dr. Cynthia Hines-Butler from Yorkville, IL is one of 29 finalists in the “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” drawing.
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
Illinois homeowners and renters can still qualify for stimulus money
fan of money in handPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you’re a homeowner or renter in Illinois, here is some good news. You might be eligible to receive thousands of dollars to pay your mortgage or rent. This money is part of the stimulus funds that was put into place during the pandemic. Here is more information about the programs available in Illinois.
Illinoisans to see two gas tax increases in 2023
(The Center Square) – In 2023, Illinois drivers will see higher gasoline taxes, with two gas tax increases scheduled six months apart. The first goes into effect Jan. 1 and will add 3.1 cents to the price of a gallon of gas. That will spike the state's gas tax to more than 42 cents a gallon. Illinois also assesses its state sales tax on top of gas taxes and the normal price of gas, which makes the amount Illinois motorists pay in total taxes at the pump second highest in the nation.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Illinois
Photo byPhoto by Chad Montano on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Illinois and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that have good online reviews and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidays
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
Recent nursing school graduates get stuck in limbo waiting for licenses in Illinois
NEW LENOX, Ill. (CBS) -- From COVID-19 to the flu and RSV, the health care industry is strained. Combine that with a critical shortage of health care workers – and we've learned it can take some nurses months to get their license here in Illinois. CBS 2's Sara Machi found some people Thursday who are just stuck in limbo. When you finally land the job you want, it feels like you've passed a final hurdle. That was exactly what recent nursing school graduate Shamelva Diggs thought had happened. But now, Diggs has been in a holding pattern for...
What is Missouri’s minimum wage for 2023?
Missouri's minimum wage will increase by 85 cents per hour at the start of the 2023 year.
WCIA
Rainfall Totals from 12/29-12/31
Here is a list of rainfall totals from Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. We had two big rounds of rain from the most recent storm move through the Plains and Great Lakes this week. It left heavy snow in the north and severe storms to the south. We in Central Illinois only saw rain and little bit of wintry flakes.
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One Powerball ticket sold in the Hoosier state is worth $50,000. Hoosier Lottery officials confirmed a ticket matching four out of the five numbers and the Powerball was sold in Saturday night’s jackpot drawing worth $186 million. The $50,000 winning ticket was bought in Gary, Indiana at the Mr. Fuel at 2945 Burr […]
Richest billionaires in Missouri
The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
(NEXSTAR) – After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization. The biggest changes are in the Northeast, where legalization of recreational pot is new in several states. Rhode Island and New York kicked off sales in December 2022. Connecticut will allow sales to adults 21 and up on Jan. 10, 2023. Maryland is preparing to allow adult use starting on July 1.
‘Some of that tax revenue is coming from Tennesseans’: Illinois sold $1.4B in cannabis, 28% to out-of-state residents so far in 2022
The Land of Lincoln has netted between $275 million and nearly $500 million so far this year -- the exact amount depends on sales of different cannabis products' potencies.
Mega Millions jackpot at $565M
(WTVO) — The Mega Millions grand prize is still up for grabs, and continues to grow. No winners were announced over the holiday weekend, so the jackpot is now worth $565 million. That is the sixth-largest payout ever. Illinois and California each sold one ticket that matched five of the six numbers. Those winners will […]
Ring in the new year with a free ride in St. Louis
Two organizations have teamed up to offer a free and safe ride for up to 2,000 Missourians through New Year's Day, including people in St. Louis.
A College in Illinois makes list of “Successful & Happy” Alumni
If your goal when you leave college is to be happy, and successful then apparently there is one school in Illinois that can definitely help you achieve that. Which school from the Land of Lincoln made the list of Top 25 Colleges with the Happiest, Most Successful Alumni?. The University...
Illinois Supreme Court puts SAFE-T Act on hold
The Illinois Supreme Court has put the SAFE-T Act on hold, just hours before it was set to take effect.
