ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears TE Cole Kmet honored as Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner

By Chris Emma
670 The Score
670 The Score
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ny5Bp_0jwwHJtg00

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears tight end Cole Kmet on Wednesday was recognized as the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner, an honor given to a player who best accommodates the local media with their jobs.

The award was renamed last year after the late Dickerson, a beloved reporter who passed away one year ago Wednesday at the age of 43 following a battle with cancer. The ceremony to celebrate Kmet was attended by George and Sandy Dickerson, Jeff Dickerson’s parents, as well as local reporters wearing shirts in tribute of their late colleague.

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2020, Kmet has played in 48 games across three NFL seasons. He has a career-best five touchdowns this season.

The Good Guy Award is awarded in conjunction with the Pro Football Writers Association and has been presented to a Bears player each year since 2013. Each winner is commemorated on a plaque inside the media center at Halas Hall.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

Listen live to 670 The Score via:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up

The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names 3 Landing Spots For Derek Carr

Derek Carr's time with the Raiders will most likely come to an end this offseason. The coaching staff announced on Wednesday that he'll be benched for the final two weeks of the regular season. With Carr expected to be on the move this offseason, Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports named...
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams

Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CHICAGO, IL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos inactives: 7 players won't suit up vs. Chiefs

The Denver Broncos have announced their list of inactive players for Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Broncos outside linebacker Baron Browning (back), offensive tackle Calvin Anderson (ankle), defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), kick returner Montrell Washington, quarterback Jarett Guarantano, running back Tyler Badie and wide receiver Freddie Swain will not play today.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

MLB insider predicts Cubs will trade then sign Rafael Devers

Have the Cubs done enough this offseason to be contenders in 2023?. Heading into the offseason the Cubs were expected to be major players in the loaded free-agent pool. Fast forward to post-winter meetings and as we analyze what the Cubs have done so far there are seriously mixed feelings. Some would argue that the Cubs have done enough with Swanson as their big fish and bringing in Taillon, Smyly, Bellinger, and Barnhart. That what the Cubs already had on the roster plus these additions are enough to contend for a division title in 2023.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

Big Ten commissioner considering shocking move

When former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delaney retired in 2020, the conference hired former Minnesota Vikings CEO Kevin Warren to replace him as the conference’s commissioner. But after just two years with the conference, it looks like Warren could be on the move, heading back to the NFL. According to a report from college football Read more... The post Big Ten commissioner considering shocking move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears looking outside NFL for next President/CEO

News broke in September that longtime Chicago Bears President/CEO Ted Phillips would be stepping down after this season. Bears fans were excited about the plan in September, and after seeing how this season has gone, there won’t be too many parties in Logan Square honoring the businessman. The Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
670 The Score

670 The Score

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
302K+
Views
ABOUT

All the sports news from Chicago, including the Bear, Cubs, White Sox and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/670thescore

Comments / 0

Community Policy