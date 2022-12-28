Bears TE Cole Kmet honored as Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (670 The Score) -- Bears tight end Cole Kmet on Wednesday was recognized as the Jeff Dickerson Good Guy Award winner, an honor given to a player who best accommodates the local media with their jobs.

The award was renamed last year after the late Dickerson, a beloved reporter who passed away one year ago Wednesday at the age of 43 following a battle with cancer. The ceremony to celebrate Kmet was attended by George and Sandy Dickerson, Jeff Dickerson’s parents, as well as local reporters wearing shirts in tribute of their late colleague.

A second-round pick of the Bears in 2020, Kmet has played in 48 games across three NFL seasons. He has a career-best five touchdowns this season.

The Good Guy Award is awarded in conjunction with the Pro Football Writers Association and has been presented to a Bears player each year since 2013. Each winner is commemorated on a plaque inside the media center at Halas Hall.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .

