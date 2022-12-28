ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sidney, OH

The Lima News

Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
LIMA, OH
wyso.org

Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year

As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
hometownstations.com

A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide

LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant

A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
KENTON, OH
peakofohio.com

Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered

Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
The Lima News

Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting

LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
LIMA, OH
wktn.com

Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County

The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run

DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
peakofohio.com

Biggest news stories of 2022

As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton

DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
DAYTON, OH

