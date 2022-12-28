Read full article on original website
Lima/Allen County Crime Stoppers
LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons listed in this graphic. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up $1,000.00 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page please call (419) 229-STOP (7867)
wyso.org
Dayton Police: No guns to welcome New Year
As people get ready to usher in 2023–Dayton Police caution people of the dangers of celebratory gunfire. Last New Year's Eve, the police received 30 reports of gunfire, up from the previous year's 13 complaints. Lieutenant Colonel Eric Henderson warns, what’s shot into the sky will eventually come down....
Man killed in Dayton shooting identified
DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
hometownstations.com
A Lima Councilman is urging people to step up with info on Thursday's homicide
LIMA,OH (WLIO) - A Lima City Councilman is urging the public to share information to help catch the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a 22-year-old Lima man Thursday night. Koby Bryant was found dead in a yard with gunshot wounds at a home in the 600 block of E 4th St. just before 10pm Thursday. The detectives handling the case, don’t have any suspects right now. 6th Ward Councilman Derry Glenn says he has been fielding a lot of phone calls after the homicide and he says when this happens in his ward, it hits close to home for him.
Suspect arrested after shooting in Dayton
DAYTON — Dayton Police arrested a suspect after responding to a victim who was shot late Friday night. Dayton Police, Fire, and Medics were called to the 900 block of Danner Avenue at around 11 p.m. for a male victim suffering a gunshot wound, Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told News Center 7.
UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located
DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
Suspect found after fatal shooting in Dayton
Upon arrival, officers found a victim that had been shot. A short time later, medics pronounced the victim dead.
Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday
A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
wktn.com
Kenton Man Arrested on Warrant
A Kenton man was arrested on a warrant Wednesday afternoon. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers arrested Timothy Reid on the warrant through the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office. The arrest was made in the 900 block of East Columbus Street. Reid is being held on...
peakofohio.com
Garber picked up on felony warrant, methamphetamine recovered
Bellefontaine Police and medics were called out to a residence in the 100 block of West Buckingham Avenue Wednesday night for a possible overdose. Upon arrival, authorities located Amanda Garber, 40, at large, sleeping in a back room. Garber was uncooperative and claimed she was fine, but she was just...
Coroner called to scene of Dayton shooting
Police reported that one person was shot and the coroner was called to the scene.
Lima man killed in Fourth Street shooting
LIMA — Lima police are searching for the person or people involved in a Thursday night shooting in south Lima that left one man dead in the city’s fourth homicide of 2022. Officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the area of Branson Avenue and Fourth Street in reference to a shooting. They found Kobe Bryant, 22, of Lima, in the yard of a residence at 643 E. Fourth St., suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.
wktn.com
Man Arrested in Wyandot County in Connection to Death in Richland County
The Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office received a call at around 6:33 Wednesday evening from a concerned person regarding Robert Hamman. Hamman, of Shiloh, Ohio was originally reported missing from his father’s residence (Terrence Hamman) where he had been staying. Hamman’s father was found deceased at the residence on...
Man facing charges for deadly Dayton hit-and-run
DAYTON — A Trotwood man is now facing charges in connection to a hit-and-run crash that killed a Dayton woman over the summer. Jonathan Chambers, 45, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Wednesday on one count aggravated vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular assault, three counts of failure to stop after an accident and one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer, according to court records.
1017thepoint.com
HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING
(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
Miami Twp. man accused of killing girlfriend facing murder charges
MIAMI TWP. — A man is back in Ohio after fleeing the state after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend in Miami Twp. earlier this month. Juvall Jenkins, 29, of Miami Twp., is facing two counts each of murder and felonious assault, according to court records filed in Miamisburg Municipal Court on Dec. 18.
hometownstations.com
Lima Police remind people not to discharge firearms on New Year's and to follow new fireworks law
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Lima Police Department asks that people celebrate the new year in a safe way. The LPD reminds people that it is illegal to discharge a firearm straight up into the air at any time, even when celebrating the arrival of a new year. Bullets still come back down with enough force to cause harm to others or damage property.
peakofohio.com
Biggest news stories of 2022
As we close out the year, we look back on some of the bigger news stories of 2022. Vegetation problem in Indian Lake-The Indian Lake Watershed faced a new problem this year. After cleaning out the lake and clearing the water, weeds took over and created havoc for Logan County’s busiest summer attraction. Harvesters were brought in thanks to state funds and crews scrambled to get the lake ready for the biggest event of the summer, the 4th of July fireworks. Indian Lake was still busy this summer, but the weeds brought numbers down for boaters and businesses this year. Several experts have been brought in to fight the problem, but weeds will continue to be the #1 topic for Indian Lake as we enter 2023.
Coroner ID’s woman struck, killed by SUV in Dayton
DAYTON — A woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Dayton on Wednesday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the woman Thursday morning as 44-year-old Jennifer Johnson. Crews were called to the 1200 block of Wayne Avenue after calls of a crash at around 8:45...
Authorities seize $70K in illegal drugs in Ohio, 2 arrested
Reginald Langford, 29, of Dayton and Hope Bentley, 25, of Portsmouth were arrested on the evening of Tuesday, Dec. 27, following an investigation by the Southern Ohio Drug Task Force.
