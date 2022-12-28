Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
myprimetimenews.com
Save the Date Veteran Event
Qualified Listeners, a Colorado-based Veteran & Family Resource Hub, will be hosting their 4th Annual “Vet Connect” Regional Event on Saturday, April 8, 2023, 10:00 am – 1:00 pm at Embassy Suites, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, Loveland, CO. This free opportunity is for Veterans to connect with other...
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
myprimetimenews.com
Readers’ Corner, Jan. 2023: Local Colorado Authors
Ghost Tour (Claryn Vaile) features hotel historian Rebecca Bridger. As part of her duties she conducts ghost tours of the Griffins Keep, of the oldest and best-loved building in downtown Denver. Ever the skeptic, Rebecca doesn’t believe the tales of paranormal encounters until she begins to experience them herself. Just as she begins to discover the Keep’s long-held secrets, the new owners’ “remodeling” threatens to obliterate the hotel’s past and destroy the building’s function as a spiritual portal. More historical/paranormal fiction than true ghost story, Ghost Tour overflows with anecdotes and historical references about the Brown Palace Hotel that Colorado readers will recognize.
myprimetimenews.com
2022/23 Art on Parade People’s Choice Winner Named
December 22, 2022, Northglenn, CO – The Northglenn Arts & Humanities Foundation (NAHF) announces artist Vanny Channal as the recipient of the 2022/2023 People’s Choice Award for his scrap metal sculpture “American Steel Eagle”. The award is part of Northglenn’s Art on Parade program. The program features on-loan, outdoor sculptures exhibited at E.B. Rains Jr. Memorial Park for one year. The public votes for their favorite, and NAHF works toward purchasing the piece for permanent display in the City of Northglenn. NAHF has already secured funding for this piece from the Scientific and Cultural Facilities District (SCFD).
myprimetimenews.com
Kavod Senior Life earns prestigious Beacon Award for “Best in Wellness”
[DENVER, COLORADO], December 13, 2022 – KAVOD SENIOR LIFE (kuh-VOAD) is proud to announce that it has won the 2022 ICAA NuStep Beacon Award, which recognizes the Top 25 senior living communities in North America. Honoring the “Best in Wellness,” the annual Beacon Awards are presented by the International...
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher who died in an avalanche earlier this week.
Boulder Clarion
Boulder restaurant workers get scrooged over the holidays
The call and response was loud. On a chilly Saturday evening on Dec. 17, some 40 boisterous demonstrators outside Ash’Kara restaurant at 1043 Pearl St. in downtown Boulder were polite but angry. The event was hastily organized after three of the store’s employees had been fired. They had been scrooged over for the holidays.
A look at the lots for sale in the Marshall Fire burn zone
Not all survivors of the Marshall Fire are choosing to rebuild. Many are moving on. Experts say the primary reasons are cost and underinsurance.
secretdenver.com
The 10 Best Spots For Boozy And Bottomless Brunch In Denver
Unlimited Bloody Marys and Mimosas below. When you think of brunch what’s the next thing that comes to mind? Booze. And if the word bottomless is included then even better. Well good news. Denver has got a variety of delicious boozy and bottomless brunch spots for you to enjoy during the weekends. We’ve even featured a place that’s running specials all week long. Here are 10 of our favorites doing bottomless brunches all year long.
getnews.info
What Colorado ski resort is the best investment? Top two choices
What a run it has been the last several years with most Colorado ski resorts averaging 30-40% / year increases. Many resort areas are still up double digits for the year, but just like the seasons are beginning to change there is a cold bite to the air in Colorado ski real estate. Which markets are performing the best now and which ones will perform the best in the future. The recent data from the peak tells an interesting story.
Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale
Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Westword
Five Things the HGTV Dream Home Winner Should Know About Morrison
Every year since 1997, HGTV has given away a "dream home." Past HGTV dream home locations have included Jackson Hole and Lake Tahoe; this year, the house is a stunner located in Morrison. The only other time HGTV gave away a Colorado dream home was in 2007 — a rustic, mountain-style design by Winter Park with ski-in and ski-out privileges.
This Restaurant Serves Colorado's Best Southern Food
That's why Eat This, Not That! spotted every state's best Southern eatery.
1st snow storm of 2023 set to bury mountains and bring back snow to Denver metro.
DENVER(CBS)- Happy New Year! Lots to talk about heading into 2023 with a huge atmospheric river of moisture dumping feet of snow in the mountains over the weekend along with a blast of snow for Denver and eastern Colorado on Monday! This flow is sometimes called the "Pineapple Express" because it passes by Hawaii.The southern jet stream has been pushing copious amounts of moisture from the west coast into the Rockies and will get even stronger thru Monday. This is what is called an "atmospheric river" of moisture. Imbedded in this flow is a low pressure area that will be the...
Cold case: What happened to this woman who disappeared in 1990?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are working to solve the cold case of Nancy Begg-Shoupp.
Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak
Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
1037theriver.com
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
