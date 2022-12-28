Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Bay Area businesses grapple with severe flooding during New Year's Eve storm
Business owners are contending with extensive damage to storefronts, restaurants and gyms throughout the Bay Area after Saturday's atmospheric river drenched the region.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!
Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
A New Georgian Restaurant Is Coming to North Beach
Cheeseboat is taking over Sancha Sushi's spot on Grant Avenue and planning to open on February 1.
Bay Area dim sum restaurant with Michelin nod set to close after 20 years
The dim sum restaurant could host up to 550 guests.
sfstandard.com
Cure Your New Year’s Day Hangover at These Beloved Comfort Food Spots
Happy almost 2023! You’ve probably already set plenty of lofty goals for yourself in the form of healthy resolutions and low-calorie meal plans. But let’s face it, if you are rolling into the new year after a long evening of cocktails and champagne toasts, it’s likely you will wake up with one thing on your mind: Food. Whether you’ve partied a little too hard or are just plain hungry, these local restaurants will be open and ready to revive you with hearty dishes.
The best San Francisco restaurant dishes SFGATE staff ate in 2022
"We haven't stopped thinking about this piece of fish since."
This is what San Francisco looked like exactly 100 years ago
With 2023 on the horizon, it's a fun time to look back at how much SF has transformed over the past century.
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
EXCLUSIVE: Thieves steal visiting young children's Christmas presents in SF car break-in
This break-in happened weeks after two photographers -- one in the middle of taking wedding photos -- were attacked and robbed at gunpoint outside the Palace of Fine Arts.
The best hikes and day trips in the Bay Area we covered in 2022
Peaks, basins and ghost towns from a year well-traveled.
Tap & Pour Is Coming to Sonoma County Airport
Tap & Pour is taking the place of longtime resident Sky Lounge Steakhouse & Sushi Bar, which has operated at its airport location since 2006.
theatlasheart.com
17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views
From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
pethelpful.com
Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
When the heaviest rain is expected to hit the San Francisco Bay Area
It's possible that up to half an inch of rain per hour could fall around Northern California.
Sewage causes beach closures after flooding in San Mateo County
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.
Another atmospheric river is coming to the Bay Area this week
"All the impacts we're seeing today will reoccur or be a little worse next week."
Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding
SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KION-TV)- CHP San Francisco has advised drivers that Highway 101 is closed in both directions due to major flooding. CHP advises drivers to take Interstate 280 as an alternate route. There is no current estimate for reopening. The post Highway 101 south of San Francisco closed indefinitely due to flooding appeared first on KION546.
Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch
Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
