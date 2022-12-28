ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, CA

KQED

Check, Please! Bay Area Returns to KQED in January!

Hungry for more Check, Please! Bay Area? Host Leslie Sbrocco returns to KQED in 2023 to chat with a new batch of local guests and to introduce you to your next favorite Bay Area dining destination! In each episode of this James Beard and Emmy Award-winning program, three Bay Area residents recommend their favorite place to eat, and the other two guests visit anonymously to check it out. After trying each other’s picks, they join Sbrocco in studio to discuss, debate, and dish on their dining experiences. At the end of each episode, reporter Cecilia Phillips samples a fun, off-the-beaten-path eatery to uncover the area’s most unexpectedly delightful food spots. From plant-based comfort fare in Oakland to island vibes and tropical specialties in Vallejo, shareable Turkish meze in San Francisco to hog heaven in Petaluma, we’ve scoured the Bay for the best bites so you don’t have to!
sfstandard.com

Cure Your New Year’s Day Hangover at These Beloved Comfort Food Spots

Happy almost 2023! You’ve probably already set plenty of lofty goals for yourself in the form of healthy resolutions and low-calorie meal plans. But let’s face it, if you are rolling into the new year after a long evening of cocktails and champagne toasts, it’s likely you will wake up with one thing on your mind: Food. Whether you’ve partied a little too hard or are just plain hungry, these local restaurants will be open and ready to revive you with hearty dishes.
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
theatlasheart.com

17 Best Waterfront Restaurants in San Francisco With Stunning Views

From sweeping views to delicious food, these are the best waterfront restaurants in San Francisco. San Francisco looks out over the water on three sides, and these waterfront restaurants make the most of this geographical bounty. Most of the best waterfront dining is on the sunnier east side of the...
pethelpful.com

Wild Parrots Adorably Line Up for a Feeding in San Francisco High-Rise Window

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. If you never thought about moving to San Francisco before, we bet you will now after seeing this video from TikTok user @parrotssf. Are we the only ones who didn’t know there were wild parrots in San Francisco? Because it wasn’t until this video did we learn about it.
San Francisco Examiner

Bay Area crab season is finally here, with a catch

Get your leg crackers and bibs out, San Francisco — it’s time for crab. The commercial crab fishing season has arrived after months of delays, but tracking down a crab for dinner may still be a challenge. On Dec. 31, the crab fishing waters south of the Sonoma-Mendocino county line near Gualala will open to commercial fishing, but with only half the normal capacity for traps. ...
Bryan Dijkhuizen

7 Best Restaurants in the Bay Area

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.

