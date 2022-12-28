PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy New Year’s Eve!. Tonight will be a comfy and mild one as mostly cloudy skies insulate our atmosphere. Moisture content will stay high overnight with dew points around 60. With calm winds expected - along with the humid airmass - fog will develop over the early nighttime hours and continue to develop until sunrise. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to cool overnight as a result of mostly cloudy skies; lows only fall to around 60.

PANAMA CITY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO