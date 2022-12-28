Read full article on original website
Dive team searches Yellow River for missing boater
HOLT, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office sent the dive team to search for a missing boater in Yellow River Friday afternoon. Weather moving in forced them to call off the search, according to an OCSO Facebook post. The dive team was there to assist Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission at […]
WJHG-TV
Dog Shot at Panama City Park
Folks are preparing for the annual beach ball drop. One satsuma farmer in Jackson county says his 600 trees have withstood the winter so far. After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County.
Bay County baby born one minute into 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local hospital announced its first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning. HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital welcoming a beautiful baby girl. She was born just a minute after the new year, at 12:01 Sunday morning. The labor & delivery team greeted the baby girl with a gift basket and […]
mypanhandle.com
Precautionary boil water notice issued after break to water main
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach is working to restore water after a break on a water main. Residents of the Villas at Suncrest at 8603 Whelch Drive, residents of 2212, 2309, 2415, 2419, Laurie Avenue, and residents 8603-8647 Marlin Place have been impacted. Officials said...
WJHG-TV
New community complex and fire station coming to Bay County
FOUNTAIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a category five hurricane, tornadoes, and wildfires, local leaders said they knew more safety measures needed to be taken for when disaster strikes again, especially for those in the more rural parts of Bay County. When disaster strikes, as it has before, there’s a much-needed...
Man crashes into Panama City Beach police car
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Authorities say an Inlet Beach man is in the Bay County Jail after crashing his car into a Panama City Beach police patrol car. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 59-year-old John Fleck was traveling westbound on Back Beach Road while under the influence. As his vehicle entered the […]
Snowbirds flock to Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — As piles of snow and freezing temperatures continue to affect much of the country, many retirees have arrived to call Panama City Beach home for the next couple of months. Snowbird season is back here in the panhandle and folks from all over the north come down to Florida […]
Annual Beach Ball attracted large crowds to Pier Park
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Beach Ball Drop took place at Pier Park again this New Year’s Eve. Thousands gathered to enjoy one of the most popular events in Panama City Beach. “Just for this ball drop and bring in the New Year here in Panama City Beach,” attendee Barron Laudicina said. […]
WJHG-TV
Warm and humid start to the week
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!. It’s a quiet start on radar but a cloudy and foggy one on satellite this morning. The fog will likely remain thick through about 8 or 9am before lifting out into a bit of morning clouds. Sunshine will start to filter in by late morning and into the afternoon.
waltonoutdoors.com
Enjoy a first day hike at area Florida State Parks
Enjoy a guided hike at 9 a.m. to ring in the new year anytime during park hours at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park. Begin at day use parking lot. Free with park entry. Contact Julie.Combs@FloridaDEP.gov for more information. Driving Directions. Located in Santa Rosa Beach, the park is located 1/4...
wdhn.com
High-speed chase through Geneva Co. results in truck hitting a power pole, GPD
HARTFORD, Ala (WDHN)– A police chase from Geneva to Hartford ended in a single-vehicle crash after the driver hit a power pole at high speed around midnight on Sunday. According to Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock, a traffic stop was initiated in Geneva and after a second unit arrived on the scene, the suspect fled and the chase ensued.
WJHG-TV
Jackson County satsuma farmer shares how colder temps impact produce
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The citrus industry reigns supreme in the Sunshine State. However, one satsuma farmer in Marianna said this year brought colder temperatures than usual. “The late October frost brought our fruit on early and then it was warm after that until this last week,” Grant Glass,...
WJHG-TV
Weekend Forecast
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy New Year’s Eve!. Tonight will be a comfy and mild one as mostly cloudy skies insulate our atmosphere. Moisture content will stay high overnight with dew points around 60. With calm winds expected - along with the humid airmass - fog will develop over the early nighttime hours and continue to develop until sunrise. As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9:00 a.m. Sunday. Temperatures will struggle to cool overnight as a result of mostly cloudy skies; lows only fall to around 60.
cenlanow.com
WATCH: Rowdy crowds disrupt businesses and traffic in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Several businesses closed their doors early Saturday night after a heavy police presence was called to the area for traffic and crowd control. News 13 spoke to Panama City Beach Police Chief, J.R. Talamantez. As of 9:00 p.m. on Saturday, Beach police confirmed...
livability.com
mypanhandle.com
Holiday pets returned to Bay County Animal Control
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Many kids dream of waking up to a puppy or kitten under the tree on Christmas morning. Bay County Animal Control officials said many of the animals that are adopted this time of the year are to give as a holiday present. “They usually...
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for DUI after hitting police car
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol says a man has been charged with a DUI, among other charges, after hitting a Panama City Beach police car and driving away early Sunday morning. Troopers said the driver, John Fleck, 59, was traveling west on U.S. 98 approaching the intersection...
