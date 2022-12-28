ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year's weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
MAINE STATE
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP

CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
CARRABASSETT VALLEY, ME
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
HARRISBURG, PA
Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills

Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
MAINE STATE

