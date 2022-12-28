Read full article on original website
Polar dip in South Portland benefits climate action in Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) - With the new year comes the brave and the bold who plunge into Maine's icy cold waters. Dozens dared to do so at Willard Beach in South Portland Saturday morning for the Natural Resources Council of Maine. For 15 years they've held this polar dip to...
Warm and wet to welcome in 2023 in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- Mild weather is in store for Friday and the New Year's weekend. Rain will arrive on Saturday evening, and it’s looking wet and mild as we start 2023. Mild temperatures will continue into much of next week. Friday will be mild, though the temperature forecast is a...
On thin ice: Maine officials urge caution ahead of popular ice fishing weekend
STANDISH (WGME)-- Mainers are getting ready for the live bait start date on January 1, but Mother Nature isn’t cooperating in some locations. The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife want people to do their research and be prepared when they venture out on the ponds and lakes.
Massive Sugarloaf expansion plan approved by Maine DEP
CARRABASSETT VALLEY (WGME) -- The Maine DEP is approving a massive expansion plan for Sugarloaf's West Mountain, according to the Press Herald. The plan, submitted by Boyne Resort, would be a multi-year, multi-million-dollar project to transform the area by 2030. It includes new condominiums, duplex-style townhomes, new trails for all...
'This shouldn't have happened': Maine's latest child homicide renews calls for action
EDGECOMB, Maine (WGME) -- A toddler taken by homicide on Maine's Midcoast is prompting new calls for added child protections in the state. Police say 3-year-old Makinzlee Handrahan died Christmas Day after being found unresponsive and not breathing at her home in Edgecomb. An autopsy conducted by the Maine Office...
Proposed Maine legislation would create an independent Inspector General for child welfare
AUGUSTA, Maine (WGME) -- Proposed legislation, expected to be submitted next session, seeks to create an independent Inspector General's Office tasked with investigating Maine's child welfare and protection system. The bill, called the Establishment of the Office of Inspector General of Maine Child Protection Act, is being proposed by Sen....
Bill aims to ban flavored tobacco products statewide, Maine vape shop pushes back
Mint, banana, and bubblegum are all candy and tobacco flavors. Some Maine leaders are trying to stop shops statewide from selling these tobacco flavors. South Portland recently banned selling flavored tobacco products. Stores have until April 1 to sell their inventory. Christopher Jackson, the owner of Portland Smoke and Vape...
Suspect in deaths of Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the...
Maine lawmakers face deadline to submit bills
Friday is the deadline for Maine lawmakers to submit their bills and already many of them are on housing. Senate President Troy Jackson and House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross, both Democrats, are co-sponsoring a bill aimed at housing. It's not clear what's in the bill, and it could change over...
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to Maine home invasion plot to steal marijuana
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to plotting a home invasion to steal pot plants from someone in Maine who was shot as a result. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 34-year-old Derek Daprato pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery on Wednesday. In August 2019, police say...
