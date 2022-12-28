Read full article on original website
Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
Highways to Tahoe close as consecutive winter storms could bring 8 feet of snow this week
Tahoe ski resorts will be ringing in the new year with plenty of fresh powder as consecutive winter storm systems in the coming week could dump as much as 8 feet of new snow on the northern Sierra Nevada. A winter storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Sunday...
Traffic nightmare in Tahoe as storm closes four major roadways
Driving was forecast to be "very difficult to impossible" in Tahoe this weekend, and meteorologists weren't wrong.
Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
UPDATE: Storm knocks out power to 53K customers in Northern Nevada, closes highways on New Year’s Eve
About 53,000 customers are without power in widespread power outages in the Reno area, and NV Energy advises that service might not be restored until Sunday afternoon.
“If you are head this way, turn around”; storm closes roads, takes out power
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – As of 6:30 p.m. New Year’s Eve, thousands in the Tahoe Basin are without power. Liberty Utilities reported power outages for more than 25,000 customers and are working with NV Energy to restore power to South Lake Tahoe. According to a Facebook post,...
Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory
A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm
With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch
The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
LIHEAP Weather Bulletin: Flood Watch and Winter Storm Watch for New Year’s
Forecasters at the National Weather Service office in Reno are issuing both a Flood Watch and a Winter Storm Watch as another warm atmospheric river is expected to push into the Sierra and western Nevada beginning Friday. High snow levels and prolonged heavy rainfall will allow for significant rises on...
Double rainbow foretells new storm
A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning
A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
Wet, wintry storm this weekend; Active weather to continue in new year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Another major atmospheric river storm is set to hit the Lake Tahoe region this weekend that will bring multiple feet of high elevation snow, heavy rain and possible flooding. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a winter storm watch and also a...
City of Reno maintenance crews will work 24-hours around the clock during NYE weekend storm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno Maintenance and Operations announced they will have crews working 24 hours a day, Friday December 30th through Sunday January 1st during the forecasted storm and flood watch advisory. Year-round the city works to maintain vegetation and debris in our ditches and drains...
Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding
VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm. While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday. The county is under...
Town of Truckee to provide sandbags ahead of storm
TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is providing free sand and sandbags ahead of Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service put a flood watch in place for Friday morning through Saturday evening due to concerns of an extended period of heavy rain or snow at high levels.
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
