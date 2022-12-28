ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news3lv.com

Winter storm knocks out power for tens of thousands in Northern Nevada

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) -- As heavy snow continues to blanket most of the region, nearly 48,000 NV Energy are without power across northern Nevada. As of 9 p.m., more than 19,000 customers are in Washoe County, over 9,300 are in Lyon County, more than 9,400 are in Douglas County and more than 4,500 are in Carson City, per NV Energy's outage site.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Heavy snow continues to hit Tahoe on New Year’s Eve

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Heavy snow is expected to continue into the holiday weekend. The National Weather Service in Reno on Saturday has a Winter Storm Warning in place through Sunday Jan. 1. “Snow levels will be 8000 to 8500 feet early this morning, but may drop lower...
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Record-Courier

Snow results in cancellation of flood advisory

A flood advisory for Carson Valley was canceled early after forecast rain turned entirely to snow. "The heavy rain has turned over to snow," forecasters said at 5:20 p.m. "Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures." A Fish Springs resident reported...
MINDEN, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
2news.com

Northern Nevadans Advised Against Driving in Current Winter Storm

With an atmospheric river winter storm hitting northern Nevada, the Nevada Department of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid driving during inclement weather. As temperatures continue to drop, ice has the potential to form under a light layer of snow on the roadway. Adding to the dangerous driving conditions is...
NEVADA STATE
mynews4.com

Some customers to be without power overnight on New Year's Eve, NV Energy says

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NV Energy said in a statement on social media some of its customers will be without power overnight into Sunday. As of 7:30 p.m. more than 42,000 customers were without power across northern Nevada including more than 17,000 in Washoe County. To check estimated restoration in your area, check NV Energy's outage center here.
RENO, NV
2news.com

City of Reno Preps for Weekend Storm, Flood Watch

The City will have emergency crews on call all weekend. There's sandbags all throughout Washoe County and some neighboring areas. A cold front moves in Saturday evening with snow showers possible and slick valley roads for your New Year's Eve plans.
RENO, NV
Record-Courier

Double rainbow foretells new storm

A double rainbow over Carson Valley accompanied the first indications of this weekend’s stormy weather. A rain gauge in Genoa recorded a quarter-inch of rain over the first three hours of a flood watch issued for Western Nevada today. A wind advisory kicked off at 10 a.m. today which...
GENOA, NV
2news.com

Area Flood Watch Goes Into Effect Friday Morning

A flood watch is up from Friday morning until Saturday evening for the green areas on the map, including Reno and the Truckee River. From the Susan River in Susanville, down to the Carson River in Gardnerville, expect fast moving and rising water levels on our rivers and streams. Flooding...
GARDNERVILLE, NV
luxury-houses.net

Connect with The Majesty of Nature, This $6.75 Million Distinctive Home in Reno Nevada boasts Quality of Craftsmanship and Thoughtful Details

95 Bear Mountain Place Home in Reno, Nevada for Sale. 95 Bear Mountain Place, Reno, Nevada is an unapologetically rustic nestled above a cul-de-sac in the Sierra Nevada’s western foothills with quick access to the Reno Tahoe International Airport, downtown Truckee, and Lake Tahoe. This Home in Reno offers 4 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 95 Bear Mountain Place, please contact Kathie A Bartlett (Phone: 775-741-5675) at Dickson Realty – Caughlin for full support and perfect service.
RENO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Storey County residents urged to prepare for flooding

VIRGINIA CITY Nev. (KOLO) - Storey County is urging its residents to prepare for possible localized flooding ahead of this week’s storm. While they do not expect the Truckee River to reach the flood stage, it is expected to be at high flow through Monday. The county is under...
STOREY COUNTY, NV
Sierra Sun

Town of Truckee to provide sandbags ahead of storm

TRUCKEE, Calif. – The Town of Truckee is providing free sand and sandbags ahead of Friday’s storm. The National Weather Service put a flood watch in place for Friday morning through Saturday evening due to concerns of an extended period of heavy rain or snow at high levels.
TRUCKEE, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm

MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy