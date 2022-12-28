Read full article on original website
WRAL
Foodie News: Award-winning ice cream shop announces new location
RALEIGH, N.C. — There is a cool new spot to enjoy coffee in north Raleigh. Located in the 5401 North Neighborhood (think intersection of 540 and 401), Smooth Joe Coffee is now open at 5321 Tin Roof Way where they are serving up great coffee, pastries and more as they have brought on a chef to whip up new offerings of yumminess (including gluten-free options). The space is warm and inviting and a great place to hang out with friends. It is just a few doors down from Heyday Brewing. Get to know them on Instagram here and Facebook here.
WRAL
After soggy start, acorn drop signals start of 2023 at WRAL First Night
RALEIGH, N.C. — After a soggy Saturday afternoon, the skies cleared up in time for the 7p.m. and midnight acorn drops at WRAL First Night Raleigh, the annual New Year's Eve celebration in downtown Raleigh. Early afternoon and evening rain prompted the cancelation of the People's Procession walking parade,...
WRAL
WRAL First Night Raleigh: People celebrate the start of 2023
Here's a look at the sights of the New Year's festivities in downtown Raleigh. Here's a look at the sights of the New Year's festivities in downtown Raleigh.
WRAL
Spring Hope without water since Christmas weekend
An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend.
WRAL
Restaurant Ratings: Thai Thai Cuisine, Taste of China
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for Thai Thai Cuisine in Holly Springs, Taste of China in Wilson.
WRAL
Doug the emu joins animal sanctuary after wild night on the loose
ROUGEMONT, N.C. — A emu who went viral for his escape from his home has found a new family. Meet Doug! Last week, he was missing for at least one night. He's since given up his rebellious spirit and joined The Blind Spot Animal Sanctuary in Rougemont. He'll join...
WRAL
Raleigh combatting homelessness: City puts $525K into temporary housing program
The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness. The city of Raleigh is planning to spend $250,000 on a new program to curb the number of people experiencing homelessness.
WRAL
New Year's Eve celebration underway in downtown Fayetteville
The city of Fayetteville celebrated the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event on Saturday at Festival Park. The city of Fayetteville celebrated the end of 2022 with a circus-themed event on Saturday at Festival Park.
WRAL
Entire NC towns without water for days after power outages, freezing weather
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
WRAL
Rain dampens early WRAL First Night fun
Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations. Afternoon rain showers dampened some of the fun at the early WRAL First Night Raleigh celebrations.
WRAL
11-year-old starts non-profit to assist homeless in Raleigh
An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization. An 11-year-old is now helping to meet the needs of the homeless and less fortunate in Wake County. In fact, he formed his own non-profit organization.
WRAL
Amazon center to open in 2023 in Fayetteville
Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says the company still plans to open its 1.3 million-square-foot fulfillment facility there. Amazon has made some cuts in its operations to save money, but an economic leader in Cumberland County says...
WRAL
Police: Reports of gunshots in Cary were actually fireworks
CARY, N.C. — The Cary Police Department said it responded to reports of gunshots Saturday night at a New Year's Eve party. However, when police arrived at the party near Highcroft Pool on Highcroft Drive and Candia Lane, police said officers discovered that the reports of gunshots were actually fireworks.
WRAL
Long-time WRAL-TV engineer P.B. Jernigan passes away
Pias B. “P.B.” Jernigan, who worked for WRAL-TV for decades and played a role in many of the technological advances of the 20th century, died this week at the age of 82. Jernigan started with the company in 1961 and his service to WRAL extended for more than 50 years. He started work during the black and white era of television and continued to work into the high definition/digital era.
WRAL
Early morning shooting rattles Durham neighborhood
One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning. One woman was found shot in Durham on Friday morning.
WRAL
Person dies in Raleigh after being reportedly struck by truck
RALEIGH, N.C. — A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. The State Highway Patrol said troopers were called to a reports of a collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle on Pearl Road off Rock Quarry Road just before 6:30 p.m. En route to the scene, troopers were informed the person was dead.
WRAL
Pedestrian killed in Wake County crash
A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh. A person has been killed Saturday after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Raleigh.
WRAL
Fayetteville man charged with two murders in two months
Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, was already in jail awaiting trial for the Nov. 25 murder of one man when he was linked to a previous murder. Zachary Maurice Richardson, 34, of Fayetteville, was already in jail awaiting trial for the Nov. 25 murder of one man when he was linked to a previous murder.
WRAL
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 28-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
