Motorcyclist critically injured after crashing with car in Brooklyn

A motorcyclist is in critical condition after colliding with a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The incident happened just after 3 p.m. at Avenue M and Ocean Parkway in the Midwood section.

The victim was taken to the Maimonides Medical Center in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene.

Ocean Parkway has lane closures as a result.

A 75-year-old woman was killed when she was struck by a truck heading northbound on Utica Avenue in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn.

----------

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News