17-year-old boy fatally shot in Brooklyn apartment building, suspect at-large
A 17-year-old boy was shot to death in a Brooklyn apartment building Friday night, according to police. The teenager was found unconscious with a gunshot wound to his back.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
News 12
Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose
Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run
NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue.
Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar
WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials
NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
Cops searching for man who robbed Manhattan smoke shop, beat clerk
Police are searching for a man who robbed a Hell’s Kitchen smoke shop and beat the store clerk there in the process. The suspect entered Liberty Smoke Shop on 10th Avenue near West 48th Street around 12:09 p.m., according to officials.
Man, 47, shot at Bronx liquor store; no arrests
A 47-year-old man was shot at a Bronx liquor store on Friday, according to police. The victim was struck at Legacy Wine and Liquor on Webster Avenue near East 170th Avenue in Claremont.
70-year-old man identified as driver in fatal Brooklyn crash over bridge into LIRR yard
Authorities on Saturday released the preliminary findings in an investigation into a crash that sent a 70-year-old man and 60-year-old woman careening over the side of a bridge into a Long Island Rail Road trainyard 40 feet below Friday.
fox5ny.com
22-year-old aspiring model arrested, charged in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old father
NEW YORK - In a shocking twist to a crime that was first reported as a home invasion, a 22-year-old aspiring model has been arrested and charged with allegedly stabbing her 61-year-old father to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister at their home in Brooklyn on Thursday. Nikki Secondino...
fox5ny.com
Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister
The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
Man, 34, found fatally shot in the Bronx, gunman at large
The NYPD is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Bronx on Thursday, authorities said.
Armed man fatally shot during 'violent struggle' with NYPD officers in the Rockaways
A suspect was fatally shot by an NYPD officer during a “violent struggle” that followed a foot pursuit in the Rockaways on Thursday night.
Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
Man arrested for Harlem triple shooting that hurt girl, 8, trick-or-treating with dad
A suspect has been arrested for a Harlem triple shooting that wounded an 8-year-old girl trick-or-treating with her father on Halloween in 2020, police said Friday.
Police: Man had handgun with 10 rounds of ammo in his car during New Cassel traffic stop
Officers say they pulled over Ishmel Cohen at the intersection of Magnolia and Prospect avenues around 9 p.m. Thursday because of a suspended registration.
New Rochelle police capture 3 of 4 suspects in vehicle theft
All three suspects are from New Jersey. One of them is wanted in an armed carjacking there.
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three
On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
pix11.com
Man shot after violent struggle with police: NYPD
A person was injured in an officer-related shooting Thursday, police confirm. A person was injured in an officer-related shooting Thursday, police confirm. Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations. Surprise guests this New Year's Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE...
