NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO