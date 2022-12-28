ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

News 12

Man fatally shot in the Bronx; shooter on the loose

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot and killed while working in Morrisania Thursday. Police say Aboubacar Toure, 34, died after he was shot in the hip along 167th Street and Park Avenue. The shooting happened while Toure was working around 5 p.m. News 12 is told a suspect got out of a vehicle, shot Toure and then fled the scene.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Man stabbed in Times Square, suspect on run

NEW YORK -- A man was stabbed Saturday morning in Times Square, according to police.It happened at around 11 a.m. near Seventh Avenue and West 40th Street. Police identified the victim as a man in his 20s who was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK. Police are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s who was wearing a black jacket, black pants and white sneakers, and carrying a red bag. Police said he fled on Seventh Avenue. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police release pictures of suspect in shooting death outside Bronx bar

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police have released images of their suspect in the murder outside Last Stop Bar & Grill in the Bronx on Dec. 22, hoping the public can help identify them. The suspect was wearing gray sweatpants and left in a silver Jeep, according to police. They said the shooting happened just […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Newark police officer hit by vehicle fleeing crime scene: officials

NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) — A Newark police officer was injured when hit by a vehicle fleeing the scene of a crime Saturday, officials said. The incident happened near Goldsmith Avenue and Hobson Street around 3:45 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé Newark police witnessed four men attempting to steal a GPS from […]
NEWARK, NJ
fox5ny.com

Brooklyn woman charged with killing father, critically injuring sister

The NYPD says they have arrested 22-year-old Nikki Secondino and are expected to charge her for stabbing her 61-year-old father Carlo to death and critically injuring her 19-year-old sister. Authorities say Secondino had originally claimed that two men had forced their way into her family's home and attacked them.
BROOKLYN, NY
Shore News Network

Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are investigating a groping incident that took place inside the Bryant Park subway station on 42nd Street. According to police, on Thursday, at around 11:15 pm, a male suspect approached a 28-year-old woman and groped her buttocks. He then forcibly removed her purse and punched her in the head before fleeing the station. At this time, no arrests have been made. The victim suffered minor injuries to her head. On Friday, police released a photo of the suspect captured on nearby surveillance video cameras. The post Woman groped, robbed and assaulted inside 42nd Street subway station appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Newsing the States

A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting three

On Dec 26, Roland Codrington, a 35-year-old man, got arrested in the Bronx for killing two people and assaulting three. He committed all of the crimes within five days. Codrington got detained while driving a black Mercedes Benz of one of his victims the night after killing him. The police were able to locate the Mercedes Benz and a decedent's auto earlier on Dec 24.
BRONX, NY
pix11.com

Man shot after violent struggle with police: NYPD

A person was injured in an officer-related shooting Thursday, police confirm. A person was injured in an officer-related shooting Thursday, police confirm. Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations. Surprise guests this New Year's Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

