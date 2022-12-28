Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
17-Year-Old Gillette Basketball Player Dies Unexpectedly On Monday
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A 17-year-old Gillette high school basketball player died unexpectedly Monday, the Campbell County Coroner has confirmed. Max Sorenson suffered a medical event at his home Monday and was pronounced deceased at Campbell County Memorial Hospital, Paul Wallem, Campbell County Coroner told...
KELOLAND TV
Train stuck due to snow
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been several days since the winter storm stopped in KELOLAND, but the snow is still causing problems. That includes a train apparently getting stuck and tipping over due to the snow. The incident happened just north of Colton in the eastern half...
KELOLAND TV
I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
amazingmadison.com
Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge
A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
kelo.com
Minnehaha County Sheriff looking for child predator
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Minnehaha Country sheriff needs your help finding a child predator. Authorities are looking for Edward Meng Jr. who is wanted for Sexual Contact with a Child Under 16 years old. Meng is 41 years old, stands five foot eleven and weighs 250 pounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Department of Corrections faces racial harassment, discrimination federal lawsuit
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A former Correctional officer at the Mike Durfee Prison in Springfield hopes that others won’t have to face what he believes to be racial harassment and discrimination within the department of corrections. He’s filed this lawsuit with the hope of creating change.
amazingmadison.com
Man sentenced on grand theft charge in Lake County
A 39-year-old man was sentenced last week on a grand theft charge in Lake County. Fernando Gonzalez, Junior of Sioux Falls earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Grand Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and to being a habitual offender. Last week in Lake County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was sentenced to serve five years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy suspended the penitentiary time based on several conditions, including that Gonzalez pay court costs and restitution, as well as reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Gonzalez also received 76 days for time he has already served.
Police: Missing South Dakota teen found dead
The Mitchell Police Department shared an update on a missing teenager.
