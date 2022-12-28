A 39-year-old man was sentenced last week on a grand theft charge in Lake County. Fernando Gonzalez, Junior of Sioux Falls earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Grand Theft by Receiving Stolen Property and to being a habitual offender. Last week in Lake County Circuit Court, Gonzalez was sentenced to serve five years in the state penitentiary, with two years suspended. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy suspended the penitentiary time based on several conditions, including that Gonzalez pay court costs and restitution, as well as reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Gonzalez also received 76 days for time he has already served.

LAKE COUNTY, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO