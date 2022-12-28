ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

pix11.com

Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD

Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'

Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NYPD steps up security for New Year's Eve

Confetti has been tested, and the Waterford crystal is in place, and for the first time in two years, the party will go on without any covid restrictions. But there are still tons of safety measures, street closures and rules to follow. NYPD steps up security for New Year’s Eve...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday

The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn’t stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island. Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th …. The West Babylon resident has been...
WEST BABYLON, NY
pix11.com

5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
pix11.com

Year in review: Monica made it happen in 2022

Fighting for improvements and showcasing local heroes are two of Monica Morales' main priorities. Monica made 2022 another year of "making it happen." If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com. Year in review: Monica made it happen in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
pix11.com

Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Woman struck, seriously injured by LI hit-and-run driver: SCPD

HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Huntington Station street Thursday evening, police said. The woman was crossing New York Avenue near Depot Road around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan, according to officials. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the injured victim on the road, police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

NYC forecast: unseasonably mild start to 2023

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Inside look at Kwanzaa celebrations at Queens recreation center

SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Friday marks the fifth day of Kwanzaa, or Nia, which means purpose in Swahili. For those celebrating Kwanzaa, on the fifth day, they light a candle representing the principle of Nia. The principle is dedicated to building and developing the African community, culture, and history.
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

