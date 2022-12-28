Read full article on original website
Related
pix11.com
16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New York City
The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City due to a possible strike in the coming days. 16,000 nurses ready to strike at 8 hospitals in New …. The new year may start with fewer nurses at eight hospitals in New York City...
pix11.com
Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD
Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Man stabbed multiple times near Times Square: NYPD. Police are searching for the person who stabbed a man near Times Square Saturday morning. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI,...
pix11.com
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI dies at age 95
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday. Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign from the job, died at the age of 95 on Saturday.
pix11.com
Subway rider creates poll asking about 'favorite subway station'
Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll asking people to choose their favorite stations. Subway rider creates poll asking about ‘favorite …. Transit is a topic that sparks conversation around New York. A subway commuter posted a Twitter poll...
pix11.com
NYPD steps up security for New Year's Eve
Confetti has been tested, and the Waterford crystal is in place, and for the first time in two years, the party will go on without any covid restrictions. But there are still tons of safety measures, street closures and rules to follow. NYPD steps up security for New Year’s Eve...
pix11.com
New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration
The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. New York City prepares for the Times Square New Year’s …. The biggest party of the year, right in the heart of Manhattan, is in its final preparation stages. PIX11 Special:...
pix11.com
Safety protocols for Times Square New Year's Eve celebration
Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re doing everything they can to make sure Times Square will be one of the safest places in the world come to the celebration. Safety protocols for Times Square New Year’s Eve …. Mayor Eric Adams and his team said they’re...
pix11.com
Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th birthday
The West Babylon resident has been fighting a rare disease for more than ten years, but that wasn’t stopping his surprise party from happening at St. Charles Physical Therapy in Melville on Long Island. Long Island World War II veteran celebrates 100th …. The West Babylon resident has been...
pix11.com
5 people shot in Jersey City in two separate incidents: officials
JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) – Five people were shot in two separate shootings in Jersey City late Friday night, officials said. Three men and one woman were shot in Jersey City near Bergen and Virginia Avenue around 10:10 p.m., according to officials. An 18-year-old boy was shot in the chest, a 21-year-old man was near his stomach, a 33-year-old man was shot in the chest and a 36-year-old woman was shot in the neck, officials said.
pix11.com
Armed suspects steal over $40,000 in New York City robbery pattern: NYPD
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two suspects are being sought by the police in connection with a citywide armed robbery pattern, one of which $40,000 cash was stolen, police said on Saturday. In each of the robberies, a group of suspects jump out of a vehicle wearing ski masks and...
pix11.com
Year in review: Monica made it happen in 2022
Fighting for improvements and showcasing local heroes are two of Monica Morales' main priorities. Monica made 2022 another year of "making it happen." If you need help or have a story, reach out to Monica Morales. She can be reached at monica@pix11.com. Year in review: Monica made it happen in...
pix11.com
Learn how the New Year’s Eve ball drop began in Times Square
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Millions of people will swarm to Times Square on Saturday to watch the anticipated New Year’s Eve ball drop. Yet many people are unaware of the long history of one of the biggest New York City celebrations. John Friia, content creator behind Here in...
pix11.com
Death of Staten Island toddler, 2, ruled a homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
STATEN ISLAND (PIX11) — After seven months, investigators have deemed a Staten Island toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Saturday. Ermias Taylor-Santiago, 2, was found unconscious in his home on Hillside Avenue on May 20, around 11:33 a.m., according to the NYPD. First responders transported the toddler to Staten Island University North Campus Hospital, where he was declared dead, authorities said.
pix11.com
Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old dad in Brooklyn: NYPD
A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said. Woman charged with murder in deadly stabbing of 61-year-old …. A woman allegedly stabbed her father to death and wounded her sister in a Brooklyn attack on Thursday, police said.
pix11.com
Which NYCHA buildings have no heat or hot water?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City residents in several NYCHA buildings were without heat or hot water on Thursday, according to the city’s housing website. The reported outages are affecting hundreds of tenants at complexes in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as of Thursday afternoon:. Baruch Houses, Baruch...
pix11.com
Woman struck, seriously injured by LI hit-and-run driver: SCPD
HUNTINGTON STATION, N.Y. (PIX11) — A woman was struck and seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver while crossing a Huntington Station street Thursday evening, police said. The woman was crossing New York Avenue near Depot Road around 7:10 p.m. when she was hit by a dark-colored sedan, according to officials. The driver then fled the scene, leaving the injured victim on the road, police said.
pix11.com
NYC forecast: unseasonably mild start to 2023
NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.
pix11.com
Finishing touches put on Times Square New Year's Eve festivities
New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world, but it requires an equally massive effort to prepare. Finishing touches put on Times Square New Year’s …. New Year’s Eve in Times Square is one of the biggest parties in the world,...
pix11.com
Inside look at Kwanzaa celebrations at Queens recreation center
SOUTH JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Friday marks the fifth day of Kwanzaa, or Nia, which means purpose in Swahili. For those celebrating Kwanzaa, on the fifth day, they light a candle representing the principle of Nia. The principle is dedicated to building and developing the African community, culture, and history.
pix11.com
Lifestyle expert shares tasty recipes for NYE celebrations
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Surprise guests this New Year’s Eve with tasty cocktails, mocktails, and simple bites. Amy Labelle, winemaker and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Friday to showcase how to spruce up any gathering with festive drinks and delicious meals. Watch the video players for...
Comments / 0