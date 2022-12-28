NEW YORK (PIX11) — The umbrellas were needed on Saturday as a storm system brought a round of wet weather to the tri-state area. We started off with a few showers south and east of New York City during the morning hours, but as we moved into the afternoon hours, rain overspread the entire region. The showers remained on the light side however as only about a tenth of an inch of rain fell in most areas.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO