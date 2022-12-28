Andy Cohen confirmed to Rolling Stone that he will be drinking during CNN’s upcoming New Year’s Eve telecast. Cohen is once again hosting the network’s festivities alongside Anderson Cooper. The duo’s on-air drunken antics during New Year’s Eve have become a television staple, but Cohen courted controversy last year after he drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve.” Cohen, while on air, addressed “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us,” adding, “I mean, with all due [respect], if you’ve been watching ABC tonight, you’ve seen nothing. I’m sorry.” CNN announced in...

2 DAYS AGO