Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Why more homeless Denverites didn’t die during COVIDDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Magician Harry Houdini Astounds Denver Police and Defies Colorado Spiritual PhotographerRick Zand
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Remembering Muddy's CafeRick ZandDenver, CO
Related
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
The former Swedish Evangelical Lutheran Church as it sits today.Photo byCity and County of Denver. (Denver, Colo.) A 134-year-old former church in Denver’s Cole Neighborhood may become the city’s latest landmark.
21 Local Restaurants & Shops Said Goodbye to Colorado This Year
2022 has come to a close, and many Colorado restaurants have gone with it. Lingering stress from the COVID-19 pandemic, financial struggles, and retirements have forced many eateries to say goodbye to the Centennial State. Others appear to have shut down involuntarily — and some left without a word.
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
myprimetimenews.com
Readers’ Corner, Jan. 2023: Local Colorado Authors
Ghost Tour (Claryn Vaile) features hotel historian Rebecca Bridger. As part of her duties she conducts ghost tours of the Griffins Keep, of the oldest and best-loved building in downtown Denver. Ever the skeptic, Rebecca doesn’t believe the tales of paranormal encounters until she begins to experience them herself. Just as she begins to discover the Keep’s long-held secrets, the new owners’ “remodeling” threatens to obliterate the hotel’s past and destroy the building’s function as a spiritual portal. More historical/paranormal fiction than true ghost story, Ghost Tour overflows with anecdotes and historical references about the Brown Palace Hotel that Colorado readers will recognize.
KDVR.com
Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction
A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
KDVR.com
Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher
Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell of Conifer High School, who died in an avalanche earlier this week. Ashley Michels reports. Avalanche victim identified as beloved Conifer teacher. Current and former students are mourning the loss of a popular teacher, Brian Bunnell...
Tri-County Health Department bids farewell, thanks staff for 74 years
As their final act, board members unanimously voted 6-0 Thursday to end the Tri-County Health Department’s seven decades of service with a thank you. The resolution reads, in part, that “the members of the Board of Health for the Tri-County Health Department express our gratitude to the dedicated staff who have met and gone above and beyond the public health needs of the residents of our region for almost seventy-five years.”
Colorado FAMLI contributions begin Jan. 1
Large employers and employees in Longmont will begin contributing to Colorado’s new Family and Medical Leave Insurance Program beginning Jan. 1. Proposition 118, approved by Colorado voters in 2020, aims to ensure all Colorado workers have access to paid leave to take care of themselves or their family during life circumstances. Employer and employee contributions begin in 2023, with benefits beginning in 2024.
Is this a Vampire’s Grave in a Colorado Cemetery?
There are plenty of places in Colorado that are allegedly haunted. We have the notorious Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs, and even The Mesa Theater in Grand Junction, to name a few. However, one Colorado cemetery is said to not only be haunted but is...
Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad
Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
Westword
Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires
Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
1940s summer camp-themed pickleball destination set to open in Colorado
In 2024, a 1940s summer camp-themed eatery and pickleball location, called Camp Pickle, is set to open in Denver. "Pickleball was invented in 1965 but has exploded in popularity in recent years. During the pandemic, more than a million Americans began playing it, bringing the total to around five million and growing rapidly," according to Camp Pickle Spokesperson Ashley Saunders.
Greenwood Village woman helps reunite people with lost luggage
DENVER — A Greenwood Village woman helped dozens of people put an end to their holiday season nightmares by reuniting them with their lost luggage Friday. Alison Hankins told 9NEWS she got the idea when her uncle was separated from his luggage while traveling to Denver International Airport from Texas.
Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside
This commentary originally appeared on The Conversation. On Dec. 30, 2021, one of the most destructive wildfires on record in Colorado swept through neighborhoods just a few miles from our offices at the University of Colorado Boulder. The flames destroyed over 1,000 buildings, yet when we drove through the affected neighborhoods, some houses were still […] The post Homes that survived the Marshall Fire hid another disaster inside appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Couple rebuilding barn for rescued horses
Yvonne and Warren Williams fled from their Davidson Mesa home minutes after seeing flames from the Marshall Fire on their 1-acre property. “You look out your window, and fire is coming out at you,” Yvonne Williams said. As the flames advanced, she tried to open the paddock to give...
94kix.com
Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado
Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
Affordability, politics among reasons for people moving within and out of Colorado
Fewer people are moving to Colorado now than 12 years ago, and migration trends within the state have changed, as well, according to data from Colorado's state demographer. Twelve years ago, data shows people were moving to more urban, liberal areas, like Denver and Arapahoe Counties, but in 2021, data shows more people moved out of Denver and headed to more rural, conservative counties in Colorado. In fact, Weld and Douglas Counties were the two counties that saw the most new residents in 2021 across the entire state. On top of that, U.S. Census Bureau data...
5280.com
Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors
The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
KRDO
Boulder Co. Sheriff: Investigation into Marshall Fire shows multiple ignition points
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- One year ago Friday, on Dec. 30, 2021, Colorado experienced its most destructive wildfire on record. The Marshall Fire destroyed 1,084 homes, claimed the lives of two people, and caused $2 billion in damage. Now, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office is providing insight into the fire investigation.
Sexy Sammies Spreading the Heat to Fort Collins
Hand-breaded, "all-natural" spicy fried chicken bites coming to North College late in 2023.
Comments / 0