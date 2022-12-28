Ghost Tour (Claryn Vaile) features hotel historian Rebecca Bridger. As part of her duties she conducts ghost tours of the Griffins Keep, of the oldest and best-loved building in downtown Denver. Ever the skeptic, Rebecca doesn’t believe the tales of paranormal encounters until she begins to experience them herself. Just as she begins to discover the Keep’s long-held secrets, the new owners’ “remodeling” threatens to obliterate the hotel’s past and destroy the building’s function as a spiritual portal. More historical/paranormal fiction than true ghost story, Ghost Tour overflows with anecdotes and historical references about the Brown Palace Hotel that Colorado readers will recognize.

