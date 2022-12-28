Read full article on original website
newsnationnow.com
American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong
(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Desperate Single Dad Stranded with 5 Kids Amid Southwest Airlines Airport Debacle
One single dad is desperate for help as he tries frantically to reach someone over the Christmas holiday. As a part of the 10,000 flights canceled by one of the country's major airlines, he's faced with zero options as he juggles his 5 children in a crowded airport.
Southwest Airlines says travelers stranded by holiday meltdown can't rebook until December 31st
Southwest Airlines customers can't rebook flights until New Year's Eve after it canceled more than 70% of its flights in a single day.
Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?
To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
So your Southwest flight got canceled? Here’s what we know on refunds, re-bookings and baggage
As of Tuesday morning 71% of Southwest flights across the U.S. had been canceled, according to Flight Aware.
Southwest cancels groom's flight days before New Year's Eve wedding
Southwest has been under recently for canceling over 2,800 flights amid winter blizzards, one of those flights belonged to a man getting married in five days.
Southwest flight attendant says airline left passengers, crew out in the cold
A veteran Southwest flight attendant painted a picture of an airline that “imploded on itself” through sweeping technological failures, leaving both its passengers and employees high and dry.
Under US Law, Southwest Passengers Seeking Compensation Could Be Stranded All Over Again
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Between hotels and car rentals, 33-year-old Steven Murray spent more than $1,400 getting his family of seven home to Atlanta after a holiday trip to New York City. That was on top of the $800 they initially spent on Southwest flights, which were canceled. They have yet to see any reimbursement. The $500 rental van they found to get them back to Georgia this week didn’t have enough room to fit one passenger’s wheelchair, so they had to throw it away and carry the 63-year-old wheelchair user to the restaurants and restrooms where they stopped during their 16-hour drive home.
'Never flying Southwest again': Stranded and frustrated customers scramble to find flights and alternative travel
Most Southwest Airlines flights aren't going anywhere, and frustration levels for scores of travelers across the country are soaring. They've slept at airports, spent hours on the phone trying to get a customer service agent, scrambled to find alternative flights and shelled out money for alternative transportation to their destinations — or back home.
A couple say they drove for 18 hours on Christmas Eve to catch an alternative flight after their Southwest flight was canceled
"There's no amount of money they could give us to make us fly Southwest again," the passenger told CNBC.
Thrillist
These U.S. Airports Cancel the Most Flights Around the Holidays
Traveling around the holidays is a nightmare, no matter what. I've never met a single person in my entire life who said: “Yeah, actually traveling back from my parents' house was really easy and enjoyable after New Years.” It is possible no one on Earth has ever uttered that sentence. However, there are ways to avoid headaches, by planning ahead and maybe making a few prayers.
Southwest Airlines cancels 2,500 flights Wednesday as nationwide travel woes continue
The flight cancellations are continuing to pile up for Southwest Airlines on Wednesday, with more than 2,500 flights already scrubbed across the U.S.
Southwest crew members are sleeping in airports, Buttigieg says
As Southwest Airlines' flight schedule melts down with thousands of cancellations, crew members are being stranded in airports alongside passengers, according to Buttigieg.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights Tuesday: What went wrong?
"This is the largest scale event that I’ve ever seen," Southwest CEO Bob Jordan told the Wall Street Journal Monday.
Southwest cancels more than 2,800 flights in a 'full-blown meltdown'
A historic winter storm has tangled holiday travel and brought dangerous conditions to a big chunk of the United States, but no airline has struggled more to navigate the Christmas holiday rush than Southwest Airlines. Southwest canceled more than 2,870 flights by 8:25 p.m. ET Monday — at least 70%...
Buttigieg vows Southwest Airlines will be held ‘accountable’ for 15,700 cancelled flights over holidays
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg vowed to hold Southwest Airlines “accountable” for cancelling thousands of flights over the Christmas holidays. The besieged carrier scrubbed a further 2,500 flights on Wednesday according to Flight Aware, piling more misery on stranded travellers who have had their Christmas plans wrecked by the weather-related disruptions.Mr Buttigeig told CNN that it was an “unacceptable situation”. “You look at the number of passengers stranded, you look at how hard it is even to get someone on the phone to address it. “From what I can tell Southwest is unable to locate even where their own crews...
travellens.co
Holiday travel horror far from over as canceled DIA flights continue to affect thousands
After a dreadful week of weather-related flight delays and cancellations, U.S. air travelers wishing for clear skies on Tuesday will have to be patient for a few more days, especially if they are traveling with Southwest Airlines. As of 2:45 a.m. ET on Tuesday, FlightAware reports that over 2,750 flights...
Why Southwest Airlines canceled so many flights during the busiest holiday travel week of the year
Southwest Airlines travelers faced a brutal capstone to their Christmas weekend, as the Dallas-based carrier canceled more than 70% of its flights Monday — approximately 2,900 of them, according to the flight tracking site FlightAware. Another 63% had been canceled by Tuesday, the site said. While most other U.S....
buzzfeednews.com
People Are Describing Chaotic Scenes Inside Airports After Southwest Canceled More Than 2,700 Flights
After extreme winter weather hit much of the US over the weekend, Southwest Airlines canceled most of its flights Monday, leaving holiday travelers frustrated and struggling to navigate chaos at multiple airports. The airline had canceled 68% of its 3,900 scheduled flights, and 731 were delayed, as of Monday evening,...
Travelers from MSP among those hit by Southwest cancellations
The widespread cancelations by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday have hit travelers to and from Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Flightaware is showing 35 cancelations impacting MSP as of 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Of those, 33 are Southwest flights. Airlines have been fighting to recover from the backlog caused by the blizzard and...
