musictimes.com

GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live

GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
The US Sun

Kourtney Kardashian, 43, is ‘still trying to have a baby’ with husband Travis Barker despite unsuccessful IVF journey

KOURTNEY Kardashian is still trying to have a baby with husband Travis Barker despite her unsuccessful IVF journey, The U.S. Sun has exclusively learned. Ten months after stopping IVF treatment, the 43-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 47-year-old rock star hubby are still hopeful they will have a child together.
Elite Daily

Jason Derulo Apparently Thinks He Made TikTok Popular

TikTok is a pop cultural mainstay. There’s a new viral trend and song taking over the platform every week, and that catchy strategy keeps users on an endless scroll. For your TikTok obsession, you might have to thank Jason Derulo — heavy emphasis on might. Recently, the singer credited himself for transforming TikTok into the influential app it is today.
Deadline

Jeremiah Green Dies: Modest Mouse Cofounder And Drummer Was 45

Jeremiah Green, who was a cofounder and drummer for rock band Modest Mouse, has died of cancer just days after his condition was first publicly revealed. He was 45 and his death was confirmed by the band and his mother. “It is with a very heavy heart that the Green and Namatame families announce the passing of their husband, father, son and brother, Jeremiah Green,” his mother Carol Namatame posted on Facebook. “Jeremiah, drummer and founding member of the Issaquah based band Modest Mouse, lost his courageous battle with cancer on December 31. He went peacefully in his sleep,” the post continued. “Jeremiah...
HollywoodLife

Cardi B & Offset Perform Together At Miami Nightclub NYE Party: Video

Cardi B and her husband Offset rang in the new year with a wild performance in Miami. The gorgeous couple appeared together at E11EVEN nightclub on Saturday night to an audience full of stans. In videos circulating online, as seen below, Cardi B and Offset sing around a stripper pole in the middle of the stage as the crowd erupted in applause. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker even added clips of the extravaganza to her Instagram Stories.
Elite Daily

12 New Year's Eve 2022 Memes To Laugh Your Way Into Next Year

Everyone knows time basically stands still the week after Christmas, but as soon as the New Year’s Eve hits, it’s all about the countdown. Even if you prefer to keep your NYE celebrations low-key, you can always count on the end-of-year holiday to close out the year with some seriously relatable (and hilarious) memes. Whether you’re spending NYE at home or braving the crowds to watch the ball drop in NYC, these 12 New Year’s Eve memes will have you laughing your way into 2023.
Elite Daily

Bella Hadid’s Leg Workout Takes Only 15 Minutes

So, my workout... my workout is Bella Hadid’s. “Work hard, play hard” is the mantra Bella Hadid lives by, and working hard is definitely something she’s known for. When she’s not walking the runway or celebrating her Erewhon smoothie collab, Hadid schedules time in the gym, and TikTok has found her go-to leg workout routine.

