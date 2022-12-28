ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa Parks Day Camp offers Winter Break option for parents

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 3 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Parks Department Winter Break Day Camp at Whiteside Community Center is offering parents who have to return to work this week an option.

It’s also an opportunity for kids to partake in arts and crafts, games and meet new friends. Another component of the four day program is getting kids moving in the large gym where Spider Ball, a version of Dodge Ball, is a big hit.

The day camp runs through Friday the 30th from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. for $120.00, which includes a snack and a field trip to the Discovery Lab.

This year, Tulsa Parks decided to offer the four day camp at just the one location, and a mini-camp at Lacy Community Center. There are additional activities planned for kids at different sites including “Kids Craft Time” at the Owen Community Center.

Sarah Gund, the Park Manager at Whiteside Community Center says getting kids off their devices is key.

“Coming here we take all that away, and it gives them eight hours of activity,” Gund said. “The parents love it.”

The next Winter Day Camp is over President’s Day running from Feb. 21-25 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

