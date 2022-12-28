ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

247Sports

Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?

On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Daily South

Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee

Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
MEMPHIS, TN
gotigersgo.com

Tigers, Green Wave Open 2023 Sunday Afternoon on ESPN

NEW ORLEANS, LA. – After opening American Athletic Conference play with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers return to action Sunday and will open up the new year at Tulane. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water.  These […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MLGW bottled water giveaways continue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on...
MEMPHIS, TN
