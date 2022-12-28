Read full article on original website
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
Cause of Death of Famed Rapper RevealedNews Breaking LIVEMemphis, TN
247Sports
Multiple Tigers jump into the Transfer Portal – Cause for concern?
On Thursday, Caden Prieskorn, CamRon Jackson, Javon Ivory, and Cameron Wright entered the NCAA transfer portal within a few hours of each other. Three of the four were starters on the 2022 Memphis football team and had grown to become fan favorites. The fourth, a promising prospect from Batesville, Mississippi, saw his role in the offense increase toward the end of the season.
chatsports.com
Electric Crowd Helps Memphis Rally to Win in AAC Opener
MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- The Memphis Tigers erased a second-half deficit and earned a win in the American Athletic Conference opener Thursday night against South Florida, 93-86. More to come...
The Daily South
Meet The Memphis Distiller Bringing Whiskey To West Tennessee
Memphis is known for its music and barbecue, but certainly not whiskey. But Alex Castle, master distiller of Old Dominick, seeks to change that. She’s making a name for the city and herself as the first female master distiller in Tennessee after Prohibition. But it wasn’t the spirit that first attracted her to the industry.
gotigersgo.com
Tigers, Green Wave Open 2023 Sunday Afternoon on ESPN
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – After opening American Athletic Conference play with a come-from-behind victory on Thursday, the Memphis Tigers return to action Sunday and will open up the new year at Tulane. The game is scheduled to tip off at 4 p.m. on ESPN. The Tigers (11-3, 1-0 AAC)...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Tigers honor Action News 5 Sports Director Jarvis Greer
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 beloved Sports director Jarvis Greer was honored tonight at the Memphis Tigers men’s basketball game at FedEx Forum. Even though Jarvo played football at the University of Memphis, we know his love for the University of Memphis Tigers basketball runs deep. Congratulations...
actionnews5.com
Jarvis Greer signs off for final time at Action News 5
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After more than 43 years covering sports for Action News 5, legendary sports director Jarvis Greer is headed for a well-deserved retirement. Friday marked Jarvis’ final day at 1960 Union, after countless memories, laughs and final scores. He’s been with Action News 5 for the...
Tigers defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson, tight end Caden Prieskorn announce they are entering transfer portal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two of the Memphis Tigers' top impact players from the 2022 NCAA Football season announced they will be leaving the team and entering the transfer portal for 2023, just two days after a victory at the First Responder Bowl in Dallas. Defensive lineman Cam'Ron Jackson and...
Grandmother drives cross-country to Memphis after Southwest cancellations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After her trip to Memphis was put in jeopardy by the recent Southwest Airlines meltdown, a grandmother has been forced to take other measures to get back to the Bluff City. FOX13′s reporter Jack Bilyeu spoke to Allesia Bassett-Edwards as she took a quick break from...
Beale Street once again prime destination for New Year celebrations
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — From Georgia to North Carolina to Alabama and even Oklahoma. Tourists have traveled from near and far to ring in the New Year in the Bluff City. ”We’re going to come here for New Year’s Eve,” said Nini Russ, a tourist who is visiting Memphis with her friend until Monday.
A New Year’s tradition started by Memphis chef returns
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Mid-South prepares for a new year, one group will make sure some of the city’s homeless population will start 2023 with a hot meal and warm clothing. Breakfast, winter coats, haircuts, and comfort. For another New Year’s Day, that’s what Kelly English, Chef...
This Is Memphis' Top Google Search For 2022
Google shared the top trending searches for Memphis over the past year, and some of the results may be surprising.
Memphis Sports and Events Center construction updates
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Here are the latest updates to the Memphis Sports and Events Center. They are still finalizing the cafe, basketball and volleyball courts, and the suites. The sports and events center is a 227,000 square foot space that will host a number of games and sports events.
Bottled water hard to find at Memphis area stores
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the hottest commodities in the Mid-South right now is bottled water while the area remains under the boil water advisory. If you have been to the store lately, it’s a little tough to find water on store shelves with empty shelves and signs limiting the purchase of bottled water. These […]
‘Don’t hurt me!’: Woman kidnapped at gunpoint by 2 men, forced to withdraw money, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was kidnapped at gunpoint by two men, who allegedly kidnapped a second person while forcing the woman to drive around the Mid-South. On Dec. 20 at approximately 11:40 p.m. Memphis Police responded to a kidnapping/abduction call on Dorset Drive, off Helene Road. The caller...
MLGW bottled water giveaways continue
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light Gas and Water (MLGW) will have yet another bottled water giveaway at three locations as the boil water advisory continues. Anyone who needs bottled water can go to New Salem Missionary Baptist Church located at 2237 S Parkway E or Southwest Community College-Whitehaven located at 1234 Finley Rd. from noon to 2 p.m.
4 taken to area hospitals after crash, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were taken to area hospitals after a car crash Saturday morning in Memphis. The crash happened in the in the 1200 block of Lamar Avenue. Memphis Police said six vehicles were involved. Four people were taken to local hospitals in non-critical condition. No other...
Missing man requiring feeding tube found, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a missing, endangered 65-year-old man was found Friday, cancelling the City Watch Alert for him. MPD said the man was last seen Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the 3100 block of Redbud Road in Memphis. MPD cancelled the City Watch Alert shortly after 3...
Baptist to open new emergency health care facility in Arlington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Baptist Memorial Health Care will open an emergency health care department in Arlington, Tennessee, which will serve as the first and only freestanding emergency department in West Tennessee. Baptist will hold a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 7 at from 1 p.m....
'It’s not the end' | COGIC Memphis works to rebuild after freezing temperatures cause ruptured pipes and flooding
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As Memphis works to get back to normal, Citadel of Deliverance Church of God in Christ is rebuilding after winter storms caused pipes to burst, flooding many parts of their nearly 50,000 square foot building. “This past Christmas eve on Saturday while all of us were...
actionnews5.com
Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare shares update on negotiations with BCBST
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare released an update on Friday about their efforts to negotiate a resolution to the current contract dispute with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee. Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is not likely to have a resolution before the contracts expire on...
