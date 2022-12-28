Read full article on original website
Bogey
2d ago
I wish he and the alcohol companies and the tavern league would join together to do something for all the alcoholics they've created. They definitely could use treatment too
spectrumnews1.com
New state program aims to tackle opioid use disorder by providing safe housing
MADISON, Wis. — A new state housing program will help support individuals experiencing homeless and opioid use disorder. Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program on Wednesday. It’s yet another step by the state to combat the opioid epidemic. The program is funded by...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Launch of Recovery Voucher Program
Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in partnership with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. The effort will be supported by a portion of Wisconsin’s McKinsey & Company opioid settlement funds, which provided the state with $31 million to...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers, DCF announce federal grant for domestic violence survivors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Evers, together with Wisconsin Department of Children and Families Secretary Emilie Amundson, announced Wednesday that Wisconsin was awarded a $400,000 federal Safe Access for Victims’ Economic Security demonstration grant to implement comprehensive domestic violence services for survivors who need assistance accessing child support and parenting time services safely.
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
gbnewsnetwork.com
Learn How to Become a Wisconsin Notary Public
Wisconsin Notaries Public perform a valuable service to businesses and individuals. And, while many businesses offer notary services to their clients and customers, there’s always room (and a need) for more notaries to join the field. So, how does one become a Notary Public in Wisconsin?. From the Wisconsin...
WHEDA grants to support emergency shelters, extremely low-income housing
MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority announced a new round of grants Tuesday meant to support emergency shelters, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. The grants, totaling just over$2 million, were awarded to 54 organizations around the state. The investment is funded by WHEDA reserves and the American Rescue Plan Act. WHEDA officials said the move...
wxpr.org
Health officials warn of mixing alcohol with medications ahead of New Year’s Eve parties
Many people will be ringing in the New Year at a party with friends and family. Those parties tend to come with copious amounts of alcohol. Health officials are reminding people to be cautious with which medications they’re mixing with that alcohol. Wisconsinites are some of the heaviest drinkers...
shepherdexpress.com
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 1,086 New Cases, No Deaths
On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,086 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 775 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 8,665 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,632 cases per day. In 2020, 2,433 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,901 cases per day.
WSAW
Gov. Evers, WHEDA announce $2 million in emergency, low-income grants
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, together with Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO and Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr., announced Tuesday that 54 organizations will receive $2 million in grants from the WHEDA Foundation to provide emergency shelter, transitional residences, and extremely low-income housing. “Ensuring individuals have...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
WISN
Prosecutors push for pay increase in next budget to avert growing 'statewide crisis'
All 71 of Wisconsin’s district attorneys are unanimously urging Gov. Tony Evers and state lawmakers to set aside more than $14 million in the next two-year state budget to increase pay for all assistant and deputy district attorneys. "We have district attorneys across Wisconsin who are getting no applications...
Evers issues more than 100 additional pardons, bringing total to 774
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers has pardoned an additional 171 people, bringing his total to 774 since taking office four years ago. Wisconsin’s constitution gives the governor the power to pardon anyone convicted of a crime within the state. Pardons work as “an act of forgiveness and an acknowledgment that an individual has done the work to make amends...
Salvation Army receives building donation in St. Paul to help combat homelessness
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The Salvation Army Northern Division was given a building on Thursday with the hope that it will help reduce homelessness in St. Paul.The Tareen and Walton families donated the Gallery Professional Building at 17 Exchange Street West. It's the single largest real estate donation the Salvation Army Northern Division has received this year.The families purchased the building last year, helping secure a $1.5 million affordable housing grant from Ramsey County, and lining up potential residents. The building is eight stories tall and is over 100,000 square feet."It is heartbreaking to see so many homeless people lined up each evening with not enough beds available for all. We hope this building will help the Salvation Army in its work to address homelessness and poverty," said Dr. Basir Tareen.
wpr.org
How dual-language highway signs will revive native languages 'in crisis mode'
Dual-language highway signs are being installed in some of Wisconsin's tribal communities. Tribal leaders say the signs are another step in a continuing effort to preserve their history and culture. In a partnership with 11 federally recognized tribes, the Federal Highway Administration, and the Bureau of Indian Affairs, the state...
FBI: Number of hate crimes in Wisconsin increased by 54 percent in 2021
The number of hate crimes reported in Wisconsin grew by 54 percent in 2021, according to new data from the FBI. The increase comes despite a significant drop in law enforcement agencies reporting hate crime data. There were 111 hate crimes in Wisconsin last year, according to the FBI’s Crime...
One Wisconsin City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Doctors urge the public to prevent spreading the flu this New Year's
Doctors recommend masking if you'll be in large crowds and knowing the symptoms of flu if you're planning to go out for New Year's.
marijuanamoment.net
Top Wisconsin GOP Lawmaker Warns Governor That Putting Full Marijuana Legalization In Budget Could Tank Medical Cannabis
A top Wisconsin Republican lawmaker says the governor risks jeopardizing a chance to pass bipartisan legislation allowing medical cannabis if he follows though with a pledge to put broader legalization of marijuana for recreational use in his upcoming budget proposal. While Gov. Tony Evers (D) has said that enacting a...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Health Officials Pushing Wisconsinites to Get Vaccinated
(By Gaby Vinick, Wisconsin Public Radio) Health officials are pushing Wisconsinites to get vaccinated as COVID-19 bivalent booster rates have fallen short of their goals ahead of the holiday season. According to Gaby Vinick with Wisconsin Public Radio, the BQ.1.1 and BQ.1 variants of the omicron virus only recently emerged,...
94.3 Jack FM
Northeast Wisconsin Low-Income Housing, Shelters to Receive over $350,000
MADISON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state...
