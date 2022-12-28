ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paullina, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kicdam.com

Christmas Eve Fire Destroys Paullina Shop

Paullina, IA (KICD)– An O’Brien County shop and office were destroyed by a Christmas Eve fire that required work from nine area departments. Paullina Fire Chief Ryan Harper tells KICD News the initial call came in around six o’clock Saturday morning to 4551 Redwing Avenue, the site of AgState.
PAULLINA, IA
KLEM

KLEM News for Saturday, December 31

More stormy weather is approaching northwest Iowa early next week. A Winter Storm Watch, for Freezing precipitation, then snow, is forecast for adjacent counties north and west of Plymouth County. For Plymouth County, there is a possibility of snow and freezing rain after midnight Sunday into Monday, then snow and freezing rain likely after noon Monday. While showfall amounts will not be heavy, ice may accumulate early Monday, into Monday afternoon. The New Year’s eve forecast is for cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Disturbance At OC Residence Leads To Felony Charge

Orange City, Iowa — A Sheldon man was arrested by Sioux County authorities Friday evening on a felony burglary charge. According to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office, shortly before 6:30 Friday evening, authorities were called by a resident north of Orange City, who reported that 81-year-old Dennis Van Roekel, of Sheldon, allegedly entered the victim’s home without permission, confronted the resident and wouldn’t leave.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

I-29, roads slippery in southeastern SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — I-29 is slippery and drivers should use caution this morning, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office advised Friday morning. Authorities say that there were several crashes last night including an injury crash at the Harrisburg exit. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the...
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Culver's prepares for revamped look

SIOUX CENTER—Culver’s faithful customers will have to wait a while in early January before they can get their hands on the chain’s ButterBurgers and cheese curds again. According to Sioux Center Culver’s owner Angie Rodenburgh, the store will be closed starting Jan. 8 so that major remodeling can take place to the dining area, the counter space and the kitchen. It should open after seven to 10 days of work.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls woman hits drift, crashes car

ROCK RAPIDS—A 66-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident about 9:55 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27, on Highway 9 near Fig Avenue, about three miles west of Rock Rapids. Jean E. Morrow was driving west when she hit a snowdrift and lost control of her 2013...
ROCK RAPIDS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Investigation Underway Into Fatal Cherokee Hit-And-Run

Cherokee, Iowa — Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run collision that happened in Cherokee earlier this week. Authorities say the report of a hit-and-run crash at the intersection of North 5th and West Willow Street, which is on the northeast corner of the Cherokee County Courthouse complex, was received about 8:30 this past Monday evening.
CHEROKEE, IA
kiwaradio.com

Dairy Days to Feature Profitable Dairy Practices

Orange City, Iowa — Northwest Iowa dairy producers have the opportunity to learn about emerging dairy industry issues during the 2023 Dairy Days event hosted by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach. The program will be held in Sioux Center on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at Dordt University’s Ag Stewardship...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Falls man hurt in crash by Matlock

MATLOCK—A 32-year-old Sioux Falls, SD, man received minor injuries in a one-vehicle accident about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, on 280th Street, two miles east of Matlock. Timothy Allen Morris was driving east when he lost control of his 2016 GMC Savana Cutaway box van, which entered the south ditch and rolled onto the driver’s side, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
MATLOCK, IA
stormlakeradio.com

Clay County Snowdrift Accident

The Clay County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle accident that occurred early last Friday morning. After further investigation, it was determined that Rhonda Smith, of Dickens, who was driving a 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander, was traveling westbound in the 2800 mile of HWY 18 when she crashed into a snowdrift.
CLAY COUNTY, IA
kiwaradio.com

Irene Anna Martha Rohde

Irene Anna Martha Rohde, age 81, of Boyden, Iowa passed away on Thursday, December 29, 2022 at the Hegg Memorial Healthcare Center in Rock Valley, Iowa. Her service will be at 10:30 A.M. on Friday, January 6, 2023, at St. John Lutheran Church in rural Boyden with Rev. Daniel Hart officiating.
BOYDEN, IA
nwestiowa.com

One driver hurt in collision near Archer

ARCHER—One person was injured in a two-vehicle collision about 7:35 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21, on the 5300 mile of 390th Street about three miles southeast of Archer. Forty-one-year-old Cassandra Sue Steffens was driving east when her 1997 Chevrolet K-1500 pickup began drifting into the westbound lane, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office.
ARCHER, IA
kiwaradio.com

Johnson Explains What O’Brien County Will Do With Tourism Grant

Primghar, Iowa — Recently, O’Brien County Economic Development received a $10,000 Iowa Tourism Grant. The local match is $2500. Kiana Johnson is the Executive Director of O’Brien County Economic Development. She gives us some background about the project. That was all last year. Now, Johnson says the...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy