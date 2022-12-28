ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Rabun County wreck results in serious injuries to 3

A Rabun County man faces a half-dozen charges after a wreck late Thursday that left him and two others suffering suspected serious injuries. James Matthew Foster, 25, of Tiger was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Burton Dam Road and lost control in a curve, striking a group of mailboxes and a power pole on the east shoulder of the road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
COBB COUNTY, GA
georgiawildlife.blog

Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022

As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
GEORGIA STATE
Kendra M.

Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know

Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Top Ten Posts of 2022

This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA and tagged © Brian Brown/Vanishing Media, Endangered Places in Georgia, Famous Georgians, Georgia Architecture, Georgia Black History & Culture, Georgia Landmarks, Georgia Log Structures, Georgia Natural History, Georgia Restaurants, Georgia Rivers Creeks & Lakes, Georgia Vernacular Architecture, Lost Structures & Landmarks of Georgia on December 31, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
thecitymenus.com

What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures

Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
GEORGIA STATE
Henry County Daily Herald

Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward

HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
thisismysouth.com

What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia

Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
BRASELTON, GA
Justine Lookenott

FoCo Sheriff’s Office wins several highway safety awards

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won several highway safety awards on December 9, 2022Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff took home several awards from the 23rd Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge Awards held on December 9 in Macon, GA.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

