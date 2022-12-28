Read full article on original website
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Trails Near Atlanta's Perimeter Are Perfect for Keeping Those New Years Hiking and Health Resolutions
We've just experienced our first real cold snap of the year in Atlanta and North Georgia. But a little cold weather is no excuse to stop hiking. Winter is a great time to reconnect with Georgia outdoors by hiking or walking. And regular hiking makes a great New Years resolution, contributing to other health goals, too.
Rabun County wreck results in serious injuries to 3
A Rabun County man faces a half-dozen charges after a wreck late Thursday that left him and two others suffering suspected serious injuries. James Matthew Foster, 25, of Tiger was driving a 2011 Kia Soul north on Burton Dam Road and lost control in a curve, striking a group of mailboxes and a power pole on the east shoulder of the road, the Georgia State Patrol said.
Wanted Georgia man slapped with 6 more charges after leading officers on 36-mile chase
LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga — A car chase led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man on Dec. 21, according to the Lumpkin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the chase lasted 23 minutes and spanned 36 miles before they were able to arrest Zachary Baker of Oakwood, Georgia. Baker...
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
Lanes re-open after 'bad crash' on Canton Road, Cobb DOT says
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Crews in Cobb County responded to a serious crash on Canton Road. Cobb County Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Canton Road were blocked on Friday morning at Hawkins Store Road for what's described as a "bad crash." A DOT camera located at the...
Georgia Fishing Report: December 30, 2022
As we say “good-bye” to 2022, we want to heartily thank all of you for fishing in Georgia. Your support of fishing, and purchases of fishing equipment and fishing licenses enable the Georgia Wildlife Resources Division to continue to do important research, protect natural resources, maintain and operate public fishing areas and so much more. We can’t wait to hear your fish tales for 2023!
Delta Sky Lounge and Lenox Mall Among the Buildings Affected by Busted Pipes in Atlanta, GA: What You Need To Know
Water pouring from the ceiling of the Delta Sky Lounge and pools of water sitting on the floor of Lenox Mall are only a couple of the instances were bursted pipes have taken over in Atlanta, GA. Winter has been harsh this year, with record-low temperatures being felt across the country. As a result of the extreme cold weather, many places are now feeling the consequences of frozen pipes. In DeKalb County, Georgia, property owners have been asked to call their property management or a private plumber if they experience flooding inside their homes—and not to call 911. Here’s more about why burst pipes and flooding are such an issue for DeKalb County residents.
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
Georgia Rep. Bourdeax says farewell, recalls time in office
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Rep. Carolyn Bordeaux, D-Ga., gave a farewell speech Thursday afternoon addressing her fellow Georgians. Bordeaux served as the representative for Georgia's 7th district, which included the cities of Cumming, Lawrenceville and Buford. Bordeaux recalled her time in office, citing her most important work as “simply upholding our democracy” when she voted to certify the presidential election.
As record cold recedes, there's no real idea in Georgia of its human toll
In the hope of stemming deaths from exposure to extreme temperatures, cities across Georgia either set up or expanded warming shelters heading into the record setting holiday cold snap. But now as the weather heats up again, the human toll of the cold is still unclear. Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon...
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals
52-year-old Midwest manufacturing company expanding in Georgia looking for individuals with experience in agriculture or construction who are interested in building their own business, using Christian business principles. Send background information to jonathan.miller2@outlook .com.
Top Ten Posts of 2022
Georgia witness says triangle object overhead was size of football field
A Georgia witness at Statesboro reported watching a triangle-shaped object the size of a football field slowly moving overhead at about 10:20 p.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
What’s Closed in West Georgia: Updated Restaurant and Retail Closures
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Dallas, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Villa Rica, and West Point. Unfortunately business closures do happen. We try hard to avoid bringing sad news to you. However, we’d like to give you an updated list before...
Georgia Today: Judge accused of misconduct, UGA helping farmers, good news about sea turtles
On the Friday Dec. 30 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia judge accused of misconduct faces state judicial discipline panel, UGA researchers are helping farmers, good news about sea turtle populations. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Friday, Dec. 30. I'm Peter Biello....
Design plans for Atlanta Speedway Airport in Henry County move forward
HAMPTON — Design plans are underway for Atlanta Speedway Airport’s new layout and hangars. The Board of Commissioners recently approved two contracts for services. The first awards Michael Baker International to update the airport layout plan for $239,520, of which $235,877 will be reimbursed by the Georgia Department of Transportation. The county will ultimately be responsible for $3,642.66.
What to See and Do at Chateau Elan in Georgia
Spread across 3,500 acres between Atlanta and the North Georgia Mountains, Chateau Elan is a Braselton, Georgia winery and attraction in its own right that deserves a detour off I-85. Opened in 1981, it was created by the founders of Elan Pharmaceuticals and takes its inspiration from France. The first...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office wins several highway safety awards
The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won several highway safety awards on December 9, 2022Photo byForsyth County Sheriff's Office. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff took home several awards from the 23rd Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge Awards held on December 9 in Macon, GA.
