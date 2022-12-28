Jack Sawyer remembers Ohio State's 2014 national title run before CFB Playoff: 'It was Ohio against the world'

Read full article on original website
Buckeyes drop heartbreaking 42-41 decision to No. 1 Georgia in Peach Bowl semifinal
ATLANTA – Defending national champion Georgia came back from a pair of 14-point deficits to stun No. 4 Ohio State 42-41 in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. OSU twice led by 14 points before Georgia rallied to take the lead at 42-41 on...
Georgia's championship mettle praised after historic fourth-quarter CFP comeback to stun Ohio State
Fifty-four seconds left was way too long for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. Until it wasn't. Just seconds after the clock struck midnight and 2023 was here to stay, Ohio State's reliable kicker Noah Ruggles missed a 50-yard field goal with three seconds left to steal a stunning Georgia comeback. The top-ranked Dawgs rallied to shock Ohio State, 42-41, Saturday in a classic College Football Playoff semifinal.
Which Ohio State football players are unavailable against Georgia in the Peach Bowl?
ATLANTA — Ohio State football made it from the end of the regular season to Saturday’s Peach Bowl playoff semifinal against Georgia without incurring any additional significant injuries. Tight end Gee Scott Jr. is listed as a game-time decision. All players listed as unavailable, though, were already known...
Ohio State TE Cade Stover exits College Football Playoff semifinals against Georgia with back injury
Ohio State tight end Cade Stover suffered an upper hip/lower back injury and was taken to the locker room in the first half of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal against No. 1 Georgia. Stover was taken to a local hospital with back spasms. "Brother no matter what happens, I...
C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day 'definitely think' Ohio State should've beaten Georgia in College Football Playoff
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud could not explain how the Buckeyes lost Saturday night's instant classic in the College Football Playoff against Georgia, but he felt like his team should have beaten the No. 1 seed. Like Stroud, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said the loss to Georgia will sit with the Buckeyes for "a long time" given how the game ended.
Georgia football coach Kirby Smart expresses 'a lot of respect' for Ohio State after dramatic CFB Playoff win
Georgia and Ohio State gave fans a game to remember in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl Saturday night as the Bulldogs won 42-41 when Noah Ruggles' 50-yard field goal missed with seconds remaining. Two of the sport's most talented teams dueled back and forth all night with coach Kirby Smart and the reigning national champions ultimately having just a bit more in a dramatic contest that could have gone either way.
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. leaves CFP semifinal against Georgia with potential head injury
Ohio State superstar wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. suffered a potential head injury and is questionable to return in Saturday’s College Football Playoff heavyweight fight against No. 1 Georgia. Dawgs defensive back Javon Bullard walloped Harrison in the end zone late in the third quarter. Harrison was taken to the injury tent, and the Ohio State medical staff took his helmet. Harrison stayed on the Ohio State sideline without his helmet early in the fourth quarter.
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett breaks down Bulldogs' offensive turnaround in comeback win over Ohio State football
Entering the fourth quarter of Saturday night's College Football Playoff semifinal game at the Peach Bowl, Georgia trailed Ohio State by 14 points and had not played all that well against a defense that looked leaky in its last outing against Michigan. Stetson Bennett and company turned that around in the fourth quarter, as the Bulldogs outscored the Buckeyes 18-3 in the final period to win 42-41 and advance to the national championship game against TCU.
Georgia's no targeting call on Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. hit generates reaction
A targeting penalty against Georgia late in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's 42-41 win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff was picked up after officials ruled Javon Bullard's hit against Marvin Harrison Jr. was legal upon review. Harrison, who made five catches for 105 yards and two touchdowns in the contest, did not return to the game after needing to be helped off the field.
Day Full Video: Ohio State coach joined by Stroud, Harrison after Peach Bowl
ATLANTA -- We have video of the postgame press conference following Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl national semifinal game Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Below is the transcript of the press conference. THE MODERATOR: Coach Day, we'll take an opening statement from...
Eleven Warriors
Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now
With 31 players on Georgia’s roster who received scholarship offers from Ohio State out of high school, there will be plenty of players on the opposing sideline of Saturday’s Peach Bowl that Ryan Day and the Buckeyes once envisioned playing for them. Five particular Georgia players who gave...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick talks important topics for Buckeye fans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Football Fever analyst and former Ohio State quarterback Justin Zwick sat for an in-depth discussion with ABC 6 content producer Cantly Elliott to discuss some topics of importance for Buckeye fans. The pair discussed what role quarterback experience plays at the playoff level, what...
Late touchdown drive gives Georgia incredible Peach Bowl win over Ohio State
ATLANTA — Georgia seemed down for the count multiple times on Saturday night. In the end, Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett added to his legend with another incredible performance in crunch time. Bennett led Georgia on a late touchdown drive capped by Bennett’s 10-yard touchdown pass to AD Mitchell to...
Halftime observations from Georgia football’s matchup with Ohio State
ATLANTA — The first 30 minutes of Georgia versus Ohio State was nothing short of thrilling. Ohio State and Georgia traded body blow after body blow Saturday on the way to the Buckeyes taking a 28-24 lead into the locker room. The first half featured huge plays by both offenses, which combined for 561 yards of offense in the first two quarters and found ways to answer the few times it seemed the other team had the momentum.
saturdaytradition.com
Lee Corso previews Ohio State's chances of knocking off No. 1 Georgia in CFP
Lee Corso talked about the upcoming Ohio State-Georgia matchup on College GameDay. The Buckeyes have a chance to beat the No. 1 team in the country on Saturday. Corso gave his thoughts on the Buckeyes’ chances of beating the Bulldogs. It will not be an easy task as it’s basically a home game for Georgia since the game is at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
What We Learned Live: Buckeyes lose heartbreaker to Georgia, 42-41
ATLANTA -- It is far from a happy new year in Buckeye Nation. Ohio State lost a heartbreaker to Georgia, 42-41, in the College Football Playoff semifinals/Peach Bowl on Saturday. We sift through the wreckage on this edition of the What We Learned Live podcast, which is hosted by Dave Biddle. He is joined by Heater, Bax, Patrick Murphy and Steve Helwagen.
Look: Ohio State Star Writes Letter To Buckeye Nation
Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson Jr. came to Columbus in 2020 as one of the top recruits in the nation. Now in his third season with the Buckeyes, Johnson reflected on his time with the program in a heartfelt and eye-opening letter for The Players Tribune. In advance of OSU's College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia this weekend, Johnson penned a tribute to Buckeye nation, detailing his path to Ohio State and how thankful he is that he's there.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Peach Bowl Trailer Reminds Us That All the Buckeyes Need is an Opportunity
All Ohio State needs is an opportunity. The Buckeyes have that in the College Football Playoff. It starts with a matchup against top-seeded Georgia in the Peach Bowl. "With every chapter comes a new opportunity, a new lease on life," the trailer's narrator Kamryn Babb said. "We know you don't want us here. We know you don't think we deserve this opportunity. But that's just how we want it. We have fought to get this shot – a shot at telling our story of the Ohio State football team. All we needed was an opportunity at this one game, this one moment. And now, we have our opportunity. One game that can change our legacy forever."
Expert Predictions for Georgia–Ohio State, Michigan-TCU
College football is ending 2022 with a bang. Who will play for the title?
247Sports
