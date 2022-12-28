Lakers And Heat Injury Reports

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is questionable, while Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves are both listed as probable.

As for the Heat, they will be without Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon.

Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem are all questionable.

Caleb Martin is listed as probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back as they defeated the Orlando Magic 129-110 in Florida on Tuesday night.

With the victory, they snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 14-20 in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6, and they are 6-12 in 18 games played on the road.

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Heat, they are 17-17 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 6-4, and they are 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

They are coming off a 113-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Heat have faced off.