ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers And Heat Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eVfds_0jwwCpx300

The Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat have announced their injury reports.

On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat are facing off in Florida.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 4:30 Eastern Time).

The Lakers have ruled out Anthony Davis, Scotty Pippen Jr. and Cole Swider.

Four-time NBA Champion LeBron James is questionable, while Dennis Schroder and Austin Reaves are both listed as probable.

As for the Heat, they will be without Omer Yurtseven and Dewayne Dedmon.

Gabe Vincent, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem are all questionable.

Caleb Martin is listed as probable.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iu96J_0jwwCpx300
NBA's official injury report

The Lakers are on the second night of a back-to-back as they defeated the Orlando Magic 129-110 in Florida on Tuesday night.

With the victory, they snapped a four-game losing streak and improved to 14-20 in 34 games.

Over the last ten games, the Lakers are 4-6, and they are 6-12 in 18 games played on the road.

They are currently the 13th seed in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the Golden State Warriors for the tenth seed (the final play-in tournament spot).

As for the Heat, they are 17-17 in 34 games, which has them tied with the Atlanta Hawks for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

Over the last ten games, the Heat are 6-4, and they are 10-8 in the 18 games they have hosted in Miami, Florida.

They are coming off a 113-110 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night.

This will be the first time during the 2022-23 NBA season that the Lakers and Heat have faced off.

More on the Miami Heat can be read here

More on the Los Angeles Lakers can be read here

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Kevin Durant Says Michael Jordan Is The GOAT, While LeBron James Is The Most Accomplished Player In NBA History

The NBA is the biggest basketball league in the world. It has a long history of phenomenal athletes earning fame by flaunting their skills and obviously leading their respective franchises to NBA Championships. Over the course of the league's history, many great players have walked on the hardwood, but when it comes to the GOAT debate, it usually comes down to two players.
The Spun

Football World Reacts To The Disturbing C.J. Stroud Report

Earlier this week, Ohio State star quarterback C.J. Stroud's mother revealed he received death threats after the Michigan game. Stroud attempted to downplay the threats. “I don’t really look, but people have the audacity to call and talk to me and tell me what people say,” C.J. said on Thursday, per Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated. “It’s the nature of the beast. You accept the good with the bad. I thank God for a second chance at this game. We deserve to be here regardless of what happened that day.”
COLUMBUS, OH
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win

Stetson Bennett helped lead Georgia to a comeback win over Ohio State in the College Football Playoff semifinal game on Saturday night at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta, but you wouldn’t know it based on Kirby Smart’s postgame interview. Smart was interviewed by ESPN’s Laura Rutledge after his Georgia Bulldogs came back to beat... The post Kirby Smart ripped Stetson Bennett in interview after comeback win appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Terrell Owens, Cowboys reportedly unable to agree on contract details

The Dallas Cowboys have been checking out their options for reinforcements at wide receiver, but they will not get any from the legendary Terrell Owens. Despite reports that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had been in contact with Owens about a possible return, the two sides could not come to an agreement. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Owens wanted more money from the team, and the contract talks fell apart.
Larry Brown Sports

Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future

Some eight-and-a-half years after his last foray, Mark Jackson is still holding onto the dream. In an interview this week with TMZ Sports, the ESPN analyst Jackson said that he continues to have interest in returning as an NBA head coach. “I got my phone on, so I’m more than available,” said Jackson. “They know... The post Mark Jackson makes interesting comments about his future appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Yardbarker

Carmelo Anthony Explained How LeBron James Saved His Life In The Bahamas

LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony have had a very good friendship that goes from the time they were teenagers. They were seen as generational talents by everybody and starred in big duels before making it to the NBA in the same draft. Once they entered the league, the duels between...
CBS Sports

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan strongly considering resigning as team struggles, per report

Atlanta Hawks coach Nate McMillan is strongly considering resigning amid a disappointing 17-18 start, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. For now, McMillan's job appears to be safe for the remainder of the season if he decides against resigning. McMillan got the job initially when the team fired former head coach Lloyd Pierce in the middle of the 2020-21 season.
ATLANTA, GA
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
47K+
Followers
8K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy