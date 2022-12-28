Feeling fancy? Try these 5 New Year's Eve dinners.

Hi all,

How is the end-of-year/holiday vortex treating everyone? I'm back at work, which is great because even though I'm still in my pajamas at 2:30 p.m. on a weekday, I have a sense of purpose. You know?

This newsletter — my last for 2022 — is a nice little jolt to get you out of the house during this oh-so-slow week. Start by braving the cold for one last holiday lights walk tomorrow and end it with a ritzy New Year's Eve dinner Saturday. Here's what to know...

... This week

Not done with Christmas just yet?

Head to Two Trees Horse Farm, which had to reschedule its annual Christmas lights walk from Dec. 22 to tomorrow evening. After the COVID-19 pandemic hindered plans for the Fort Collins farm's annual holiday lights tour in 2020 and 2021, the tradition is back this year — allowing visitors to walk through the farm's festive holiday lights display from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. While admission to the farm is free, donations are requested. Cars and dogs are also prohibited from the grounds, with parking available on Conifer Street just west of the Lemay Avenue property.

End of year eats abound

Want to make your last meal of 2022 count? A handful of Fort Collins restaurants are serving up a slate of special New Year's Eve dinners, from a round-the-world celebration complete with party hats, noisemakers and champagne toasts to a seafood-forward meal boasting everything from charred Spanish octopus to Key lime pie. Check out my list of five New Year's Eve meals to try in Fort Collins and get those reservations in ASAP.

A biergarten-free 2023

Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first shuttered Fort Collins tasting rooms, Anheuser-Busch still has no plans to rejoin the local fray, the brewing giant confirmed to the Coloradoan earlier this month. Fort Collins' Anheuser-Busch tour center and biergarten, which shuttered to the public in March 2020 and never reopened, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, a spokesperson for the company said. The brewery had been offering tours in Fort Collins since opening its facility on the edge of town in 1989. It later renovated its tour center to include a biergarten and restaurant in 2014. If this update has you wondering about the fate of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins, look no further than my latest story.

This week's must-read

Alphie may be part Chihuahua, part rat terrier and an unknown medley of other breeds, but when the 3-year-old therapy dog walks into Laurel Elementary School on Monday afternoons, he's all celebrity. The popular pup is one of roughly 30 dogs who volunteer across Northern Colorado as part of Caring Canines, a local nonprofit therapy dog program that deploys its volunteer dog teams into area schools, libraries, memory care centers and one youth correctional center, according to Caring Canines Director Sylvia Stribling. And, after recent success providing animal-assisted therapy at several PSD schools, the word about Caring Canines is out — ramping up demand for the organization and leading it to put out a call for local volunteer dog-owner teams. Does your dog have what it takes to be a therapy pup?

Well, that's it for me this week (and this year), y'all. See your inboxes in 2023.

Here's to another year of things to do,

Erin