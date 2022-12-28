ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Feeling fancy? Try these 5 New Year's Eve dinners.

By Erin Udell, Fort Collins Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
The Coloradoan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bwa1h_0jwwCh8T00

Hi all,

How is the end-of-year/holiday vortex treating everyone? I'm back at work, which is great because even though I'm still in my pajamas at 2:30 p.m. on a weekday, I have a sense of purpose. You know?

This newsletter — my last for 2022 — is a nice little jolt to get you out of the house during this oh-so-slow week. Start by braving the cold for one last holiday lights walk tomorrow and end it with a ritzy New Year's Eve dinner Saturday. Here's what to know...

... This week

Not done with Christmas just yet?

Head to Two Trees Horse Farm, which had to reschedule its annual Christmas lights walk from Dec. 22 to tomorrow evening. After the COVID-19 pandemic hindered plans for the Fort Collins farm's annual holiday lights tour in 2020 and 2021, the tradition is back this year — allowing visitors to walk through the farm's festive holiday lights display from 6-8 p.m. Thursday. While admission to the farm is free, donations are requested. Cars and dogs are also prohibited from the grounds, with parking available on Conifer Street just west of the Lemay Avenue property.

End of year eats abound

Want to make your last meal of 2022 count? A handful of Fort Collins restaurants are serving up a slate of special New Year's Eve dinners, from a round-the-world celebration complete with party hats, noisemakers and champagne toasts to a seafood-forward meal boasting everything from charred Spanish octopus to Key lime pie. Check out my list of five New Year's Eve meals to try in Fort Collins and get those reservations in ASAP.

A biergarten-free 2023

Nearly two years after the COVID-19 pandemic first shuttered Fort Collins tasting rooms, Anheuser-Busch still has no plans to rejoin the local fray, the brewing giant confirmed to the Coloradoan earlier this month. Fort Collins' Anheuser-Busch tour center and biergarten, which shuttered to the public in March 2020 and never reopened, will remain closed for the foreseeable future, a spokesperson for the company said. The brewery had been offering tours in Fort Collins since opening its facility on the edge of town in 1989. It later renovated its tour center to include a biergarten and restaurant in 2014. If this update has you wondering about the fate of the Budweiser Clydesdales in Fort Collins, look no further than my latest story.

This week's must-read

Alphie may be part Chihuahua, part rat terrier and an unknown medley of other breeds, but when the 3-year-old therapy dog walks into Laurel Elementary School on Monday afternoons, he's all celebrity. The popular pup is one of roughly 30 dogs who volunteer across Northern Colorado as part of Caring Canines, a local nonprofit therapy dog program that deploys its volunteer dog teams into area schools, libraries, memory care centers and one youth correctional center, according to Caring Canines Director Sylvia Stribling. And, after recent success providing animal-assisted therapy at several PSD schools, the word about Caring Canines is out — ramping up demand for the organization and leading it to put out a call for local volunteer dog-owner teams. Does your dog have what it takes to be a therapy pup?

Well, that's it for me this week (and this year), y'all. See your inboxes in 2023.

Here's to another year of things to do,

Erin

Comments / 0

Related
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, December 24-30

The last week of the year brought a lot of heavy snow but just a trio openings and closings. New on the scene is a two-in-one concept in Westminster. It offers all you-can-eat shabu shabu, or Japanese hot pot, managed by Nori Nori, a restaurant based in Georgia. It also serves ramen under the name Ramen Sho, an offshoot of "the oldest and most popular ramen shop in the state of Idaho," according to its website.
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Denver’s Best Restaurant Openings and Saddest Closings in 2022, According to 5280 Staffers and Contributors

The Denver area welcomed a bounty of exciting new dining concepts in 2022, from elegant French eateries and crave-worthy bakeries to family-friendly Japanese joints to welcoming Italian bistros. But the growing list of temporary and permanently closed bars and restaurants is a reminder that local food businesses continue to battle labor shortages, skyrocketing operation costs, and tight profit margins—all issues that have been exacerbated by the ongoing global pandemic and record-breaking inflation.
DENVER, CO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado

Photo byPhoto by Krystel Heddy on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Colorado and you also like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Snow stays away from Denver for New Year's Eve but hits the mountains hard

A big batch of moisture on the West Coast on Friday will gradually move east through the holiday weekend causing big snow in the mountains.A Winter Storm Warning starts late Friday for all mountain areas in Colorado west of Vail Pass, Monarch Pass, and Wolf Creek Pass. The Steamboat Springs area and The Flat Tops region are also under the warning which continues through Monday.Some mountain areas will receive up to 2 feet of snow and travelers should plan on winter driving conditions and significant slowdowns in the high country including along Interstate 70 and Highway 40 all weekend.The mountains...
DENVER, CO
Retro 102.5

Excuse You? Boulder Thinks Greeley Is the Reason It Smells Bad

Blaming a nasty smell on Greeley is sort of like blaming a fart on a dog — both make easy targets. However, that hasn't stopped Boulder from accusing Greeley of causing the city's recent stink. The drama all started on Wednesday (Dec. 28), when Daily Camera reporter Mitchell Byars tweeted that Boulder smelled like "cow poop."
GREELEY, CO
KDVR.com

Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction

A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding the cross-country travelers in Grand Junction. Joshua Short reports. Amtrak boots 2 older women, dog, in Grand Junction. A video shows two women getting removed from an Amtrak train because of their dog, stranding...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
94kix.com

Get the Best Roasted Green Chiles in Northern Colorado

Since moving back to Colorado years ago, there has been at least one trip to a local chile roaster in the Denver Metro Area to get roasted Hatch Green Chiles. What may seem to be an errand for some, is a tradition in our family. The smell of roasted green...
BRIGHTON, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado woman sets wild new record on Longs Peak

Estes Park resident Lisa Foster has set several impressive records on Longs Peak in recent weeks, according to Estes Park News. Not only has Foster become the only person to climb the mountain every month for three calendar years, she also became the first woman to summit the mountain via a different route for each month of the year and is the first woman to be included among the ten people with the most summits of the peak. Read more about her record-setting climb on December 4 on the Estes Park News website.
ESTES PARK, CO
KDVR.com

Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
DENVER, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Check Out This Cozy Colorado Log Cabin For Sale

Many home buyers in Colorado are seeking newly built properties with modern appliances and updated architecture. But there's something to be said about older homes in the area - they offer a simplistic and homey charm that cannot be found in newer real estate. This home offers luxury log cabin...
COLORADO STATE
Westword

Longtime 97.3 KBCO Radio Host Ginger Retires

Local radio has had stiff competition in recent decades amid the rise of streaming services. But radio also has one critical benefit that podcasts and Spotify playlists don't: personal engagement with listeners. And that's what's kept 97.3 KBCO icon Ginger Havlat at the "World Class Rock" station for 34 years...
DENVER, CO
The Coloradoan

The Coloradoan

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
758K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Fort Collins and Northern Colorado through news, community events, entertainment and classifieds.

 http://coloradoan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy