Columbia, MO

Why Kentucky offers Mizzou women's basketball a way to start SEC play on the right foot

By Chris Kwiecinski, Columbia Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

Add Missouri women's basketball to the list of those harassed by the weather.

A "historic" arctic storm hit the U.S. over the holiday week, making travel impossible for those relying on long-distance travel. MU head coach Robin Pingeton said the team had some travel issues returning to Columbia for practices.

"When you have international players there's an importance of allowing that space for them to get home," Pingeton said Tuesday afternoon. "We were without three last night in practice. We had two that got in late last night and still waiting on one."

The Tigers will need all hands on deck to start SEC play. Missouri starts SEC play on Thursday, hosting a Kentucky team that's 8-4 and is in a similar place that MU is in.

The Tigers lost to Virginia Tech in the Bahamas, so did the Wildcats. Both also took a non-conference loss before breaking for the holiday.

Missouri lost to Illinois 76-66 at Mizzou Arena before the break in a game that was MU's chance to end its non-conference slate on a high note against a rising team.

"We kind of took a step back," Pingeton said. "Was disappointed in the effort defensive against Illinois, but I think we'll be better because of it."

On Tuesday, Pingeton mentioned rebounding and ball security as two areas where the team needs to improve as SEC play begins. Those were two areas that affected MU against Illinois, and have been areas where Pingeton wanted to see improvement since the beginning of the season.

The Tigers were outrebounded 31-27 by the Illini and outscored in the post; Illinois had more turnovers than Missouri, giving up the ball 19 times compared to U's 17, but Illinois scored 28 points off those 17 turnovers.

That step back for Missouri led to a simple revelation, which is that taking care of the basketball will keep points off the board for its opponents. But, the Tigers have to improve on defense, too.

"We've got to rely on our ability to get stops," Pingeton said.

This leads MU into SEC play. The challenge is consistent every week compared to the Tigers' non-conference slate, where they played mid-major programs and went 2-2 in four games against Power 5 programs.

Pingeton lauded the SEC for the challenge it brings.

"I think from top to bottom, it's as good as its ever been," Pingeton said.

Opening with Kentucky

The Tigers' first SEC opponent may have a similar non-conference slate to MU, but Kentucky has struggled more than the Tigers have.

Kentucky lost to Murray State and Florida Gulf Coast at home before rebounding with a win over Ohio. Those losses had issues that MU knows well.

Against FGCU, the Wildcats turned the ball over 20 times and allowed 32 points off those turnovers. Against Murray State, UK was outrebounded by the racers while scoring just 44 points.

Kentucky rallied for a win against Ohio by outrebounding the Bobcats and by taking care of the basketball but allowed 86 points in a 95-86 win against a 2-8 team.

UK has talented players, like Maddie Scherr who leads the team in assists and is one of the team's top rebounders, and Jada Walker, who is a former top recruit that's blossoming into an offensive fixture. But losing Rhyne Howard, Dre'Una Edwards and Treasure Hunt is a difficult hurdle.

The areas where UK has struggled are where MU's roster can take full advantage.

The emergence of Sara-Rose Smith and Sarah Linthacum as rebounders will be key in helping MU win the rebounding battle, while the primary ball handlers like Mama Dembele, Haley Troup and Lauren Hansen will be paramount with the team's ball security.

From there, Missouri needs a go-to player on offense. Hayley Frank can be that player, but Katlyn Gilbert and Ashton Judd have shown the ability to be dependable on offense as a lineup as opposed to looking for one player to take control.

Kentucky has had success in the SEC. The Wildcats won the SEC Tournament last year being the second team to beat the eventual national champion South Carolina Gamecocks.

But right now, the Wildcats are starting SEC play in a similar fashion to Missouri with areas of improvement they need to correct before the middle of conference play.

"We understand what's in front of us," Pingeton said.

