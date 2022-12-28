Read full article on original website
Warren donated $1 million to Abbott's campaign, then O'Rourke alleged it amounted to bribery. Now he's being sued
Chef Point Bar And Restaurant is Closing Its Watauga Location After 20 Years In Business
A New Dragon in Town
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
Son Of a Butcher Restaurant Opening A New Location In Grapevine February 2023
fwtx.com
A Spotlight on Fort Worthian Wallace Bridges
Wallace enjoys telling a funny story about a time he attended a Leon Bridges show. To his surprise, a couple of concertgoers recognized him and, in a fit of star-struck rambling, started thanking him for everything he does for local children — the positive changes he’s made to the school system and the crucial fights he’s willing to wage. It wasn’t until after these words of gratitude that they realized Wallace Bridges is Leon Bridges’ dad.
Cedar Hill Graduate Set To Begin Nursing Career
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Harrieyah Scott graduated Magna Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Nursing Degree on December 10 and is ready to begin her career. “I love the flexibility of nursing – there are so many different options,” Scott said. “I love the interaction with patients and the skills part of nursing. It is meaningful to help people with a very difficult part of their lives.”
Yellow Rose Gala Goes to the Rodeo
Put on your best Western attire and head on over to Cowtown for a special Yellow Rose Gala event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 22. For starters, enjoy a delicious private brunch buffet plus entertainment and drinks at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum from 11:30-1 p.m.
cbs7.com
Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last three weeks, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as superintendent. And as of today, Dr. Howard is officially the new superintendent. After a long semester of uncertainty for MISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard signed the...
Upworthy
Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby
Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
dallasexpress.com
Texas School District Lays off Teachers
Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
Methodist Mansfield and City Honored for Outstanding Real Estate Project
Medical Project Bridges the Gap for Nurses in North Texas. MANSFIELD, TX, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the City of Mansfield were honored by D CEO Magazine for helping build a satellite campus for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing. The magazine awarded the satellite nursing...
earnthenecklace.com
Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?
Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
How much did Southwest's meltdown cost one Wylie family? Here's the math.
WYLIE, Texas — Southwest Airlines' major meltdown has cost thousands of customers across the country a ton of money. Three days' worth of food, hotels and transportation cost the Kerrigan family of Wylie more than $2,000 out of pocket just to get back to Texas safely. Here's the math...
A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans
East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
dallasexpress.com
Dallas BBQ: Guy Fieri Approved
Did you know there’s a Dallas barbecue joint with Guy Fieri’s seal of approval?. With over 42 seasons of his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives under his belt and his having visited over 1,250 restaurants, TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri knows what he’s talking about.
fox4news.com
New Year's Eve events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year
North Texans are ready to send off 2022 with a bang and bring on 2023. There are several events in Dallas and across North Texas to ring in the new year. We even have some kid-friendly events at the bottom of our list!. Reunion Tower Over The Top NYE 2023.
Dallas shop ranked among the best chocolate shops in the US: report
Have you ever wondered where you can find the best sweets in your area or even your country? Well, first things first, (as long as you're not allergic) you need to start with chocolate.
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in Fort Worth. Do you agree?
It is a question that many people debate- what is the best Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth?. In all Texan cities, we are spoiled for choice and have hundreds of great options to choose from. But which is ranked the best? This can be subjective, so I decided to turn to Trip Advisor to see the general consensus on the best Mexican in Fort Worth.
fwtx.com
Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’
What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
Soul Bird Chkn Shack Heading to Fort Worth
The new location could open next summer at Alliance Town Center.
A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio
The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
