Desoto, TX

fwtx.com

A Spotlight on Fort Worthian Wallace Bridges

Wallace enjoys telling a funny story about a time he attended a Leon Bridges show. To his surprise, a couple of concertgoers recognized him and, in a fit of star-struck rambling, started thanking him for everything he does for local children — the positive changes he’s made to the school system and the crucial fights he’s willing to wage. It wasn’t until after these words of gratitude that they realized Wallace Bridges is Leon Bridges’ dad.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill Graduate Set To Begin Nursing Career

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Harrieyah Scott graduated Magna Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Nursing Degree on December 10 and is ready to begin her career. “I love the flexibility of nursing – there are so many different options,” Scott said. “I love the interaction with patients and the skills part of nursing. It is meaningful to help people with a very difficult part of their lives.”
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Yellow Rose Gala Goes to the Rodeo

Put on your best Western attire and head on over to Cowtown for a special Yellow Rose Gala event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 22. For starters, enjoy a delicious private brunch buffet plus entertainment and drinks at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum from 11:30-1 p.m.
FORT WORTH, TX
cbs7.com

Dr. Stephanie Howard is officially the MISD Superintendent

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Over the last three weeks, the MISD Board of Trustees has been in the final phases to hire Dr. Stephanie Howard as superintendent. And as of today, Dr. Howard is officially the new superintendent. After a long semester of uncertainty for MISD. Dr. Stephanie Howard signed the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Upworthy

Man wearing headphones dances on Texas city street all day, everyday spreading joy to passersby

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 16, 2021. It has since been updated. To dance like no one is watching is to experience freedom like no other. Not many people can live a carefree life where they don't let the worries of the world get the better of them. But not only does Jaylan Ford from Arlington, Texas, embody this spirit he also helps cheer up those who have seen him in action. Ford has been making the rounds on the internet for being that guy who can be seen passionately jamming to songs by the side of the busy intersection on Cooper Street. He goes back there every single day to spread joy.
ARLINGTON, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas School District Lays off Teachers

Alleged financial mismanagement has led the Tioga Independent School District (TISD) to move to terminate roughly 20 employees, including teachers. TISD issued an announcement to district parents just days before Christmas, becoming one of the only (if not the only) school districts in Texas firing teachers during a statewide teacher shortage.
TIOGA, TX
earnthenecklace.com

Sonia Azad Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Texas Health Reporter Going?

Dallas/Fort Worth residents relied on the credibility of Sonia Azad’s news reports during the pandemic and before that. Now, this Emmy Award-winning health journalist is moving on to the next phase of her career. Sonia Azad announced she is leaving WFAA News 8 in December 2022. Her longtime viewers of the “Health Check” segments on WFFA Daybreak naturally want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. They especially hope she will be seen in the Dallas area even after she leaves the station. Find out what Sonia Azad said about her departure from WFAA-TV here.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Amid SWA cancellations, one family makes the journey to visit family on Christmas

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Megan and Greg Wilkerson, who live in the San Francisco Bay area, were determined to spend Christmas with their family in Frisco."It has been quite the journey," Megan said. "It's been a tough year, so it's really important for us to be here."On Friday, their first Southwest Airlines flight from Oakland to San Diego was delayed. But they never took that flight after finding out their second flight from San Diego to Dallas was cancelled because of dense fog.So, Southwest rebooked them on a nonstop flight from Oakland to Dallas Saturday afternoon...But that also was cancelled."So...
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

A New H-E-B Being Built in Forney, Texas is Big News for East Texas Fans

East Texans want an H-E-B in their town. Tyler, Longview, Lindale, Jacksonville, it doesn't matter, residents want an H-E-B. H-E-B's have been popping up in the North Texas area and East Texans will drive to those to get some groceries. I am here with some good news as the City of Forney, just on the other side of Terrell, has given the approval for H-E-B to build a store. The kicker is, it won't be very far from a Brookshire's, going against the heavily rumored hand shake agreement between the two companies.
FORNEY, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dallas BBQ: Guy Fieri Approved

Did you know there’s a Dallas barbecue joint with Guy Fieri’s seal of approval?. With over 42 seasons of his hit show Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives under his belt and his having visited over 1,250 restaurants, TV personality and celebrity chef Guy Fieri knows what he’s talking about.
DALLAS, TX
fwtx.com

Mexican Restaurant in Arlington Prides Itself on Food ‘Como Mama’

What started out as a way to keep eleven siblings fed in Monterrey Mexico has become the inspiration for one of Arlington’s newest authentic Mexican restaurants. Just north of Arlington’s trendy university district located at 505 E Abram Street is a new Mexican restaurant named Los Molcas Tacos Bar & Grill. This isn’t your typical Tex Mex either, in fact, owners Jose and his wife Elda Abud are eager ambassadors of what they call “Monterrey cuisine”.
ARLINGTON, TX
Nik

A Triple Disappearance at Christmas: The Fort Worth Missing Trio

The Fort Worth Missing TrioPhoto byNikki Young/Canva. In December of 1974, three young girls, Rachel Trlca, Renee Wilson and Julie Moseley would go to the local mall in Fort Worth, Texas for some last-minute Christmas shopping. When they didn’t return home that evening as they were supposed to, their families began to panic. The Oldsmobile they drove in was found abandoned in the parking lot, but there was no sign of the three girls. This is a story with so many strange twists and turns, it’s hard to believe it really happened.
FORT WORTH, TX
Focus Daily News

Desoto, TX
Locally owned and operated Focus Daily News is the largest suburban newspaper in Texas. It is the official paper of record for DeSoto, Duncanville, Cedar Hill, Hutchins, Lancaster and Glenn Heights, Texas. The newspaper is dedicated to the southern suburbs of the Dallas/Ft. Worth Metroplex.

 https://www.focusdailynews.com/

