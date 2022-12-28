ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

First Dakota National Bank CEO, Larry Ness, stepping down

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QJTq2_0jwwCIGQ00

Larry Ness, CEO of First Dakota National Bank in Yankton, announced he is retiring from the position on Friday.

Ness was born and raised in South Dakota and has been in the field of banking for over 50 years. Under his leadership, Ness helped First Dakota rebound when he joined the company in 1983, according to a press release.

Ness will continue as Chairman of the Board, which is a position he's held in 1996.

Bank President Rob Stephenson will be taking over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Larry has had an incredible impact not only on First Dakota and its employees but on so many others in Yankton and the State of South Dakota,” Stephenson said in the release. "He’s obviously been a great businessman and community member, but also a tremendous advocate for so many organizations and causes across the state."

Stephenson has been with the company since 1996 after working several years as a bank examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Rob is a great choice for CEO. He and the executive management team has already been leading First Dakota in so many ways,” Ness stated in the release.

First Dakota National Bank was founded in 1872, becoming the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory. Today, the company is headquartered in Yankton and has 17 locations across South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Related
South Dakota Searchlight

Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023

Three crisis care centers in South Dakota that got a boost from federal funding are likely to seek additional state money for ongoing operations, and that could spark debate among legislators. The centers in Rapid City, Yankton and Watertown will help locals avoid trips to the state-run Human Services Center (HSC) in Yankton, the only […] The post Crisis care centers to seek aid from state lawmakers in 2023 appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
WATERTOWN, SD
South Dakota Searchlight

Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on

Jack Fonder trusted his doctor. He’d spent years under her care, and she understood his medical history. But that changed when he transitioned. “It was one of the worst experiences I’ve ever had,” he recalled. Fonder is a transgender man – a person whose gender identity is as a man, but was assigned female sex […] The post Transgender employee at center of contract controversy pledges to fight on appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Fair Market West opens in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in west-central Sioux Falls have a new option for picking up some household staples. Fair Market West held its soft opening Thursday on Kiwanis Avenue, just north of the old Hy-Vee that closed about a year ago. Fair Market West had only been...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
siouxfalls.business

Fair Market opens west-side location

Fair Market has brought its reduced-price grocery model to the west side. The new neighborhood satellite location is at 523 N. Kiwanis Ave. and serves an area that lost a Hy-Vee grocery store at the beginning of the year. Kristin Johnson opened the original Fair Market in early 2021 after...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Main street Lennox may get a new look like Madison did

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Downtown Lennox could be headed for a facelift under a grant program organized by the Lennox Area Development Corporation (LADC) with help from the Sioux Metro Growth Alliance. A program will give a $5,000 grant to qualified owners to upgrade their building facades on...
LENNOX, SD
siouxlandnews.com

Homeless issues resume at downtown Sioux City apartment

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland News has an update to a story first brought to you in February of 2022. A downtown Sioux City apartment is still facing issues with homeless people trespassing into the building - this time to get out of the cold. Century Plaza Apartment tenants...
SIOUX CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

Another system is on the way

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND can see a mostly quiet New Years weekend weather-wise. We are watching the next winter storm moving into KELOLAND after the holiday weekend. Sioux Falls typically sees six tenths of an inch of precipitation throughout the month of January. That is just the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Sioux Falls man becomes victim of bitcoin fraud

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police reported a 69-year-old man was conned out of nearly $20K through a bitcoin scam. Sgt. Aaron Benson stated the victim clicked on a computer popup that led to him receiving a phone call from someone who claimed the victim’s computer was hacked. The caller told the victim that the bank and the FBI were involved, and he needed to pay a certain amount of money to fix the issue. The victim was instructed to transfer cash through a bitcoin ATM.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls area accidents spike amidst wintry weather

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls area Highway Patrol responded to 60 vehicle incidents Thursday as snow and rain made for poor driving conditions. Highway patrol responded to 29 slide-ins, 30 non-injury crashes, and one injury crash. These happened across all three interstates (I-29, I-229, and I-90).
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

City of Sioux Falls issues Snow Alert

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Late last night, the City of Sioux Falls issued a Snow Alert. While plowing began on north/south streets at 8 a.m. this morning in Zone 2, there is still time to move your vehicles before they’re either buried by snow or ticketed by police.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Messy mix today southeast; Bigger storm next week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Another round of winter weather will arrive in southeastern KELOLAND today. We have a Winter Weather Advisory in effect through 6pm for the areas shaded in blue below. This does include the Sioux Falls area. You can see the rain and snow combo developing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kelo.com

Sioux City Police warning public of possible scam

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux City Police Department is warning residents in the area of a possible scam. The SCPD has recently become aware of a questionable charity organization called the National Police and Trooper Association that claims to help law enforcement families. The legitimacy of the...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tony's Pizza in Sioux City closing

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Tony's Pizza on Pierce Street has announced on Facebook that it is closing. The restaurant will close up for good on Jan 1, 2023. Tony's Pizza has been a long-time staple in Sioux City.
SIOUX CITY, IA
amazingmadison.com

Sioux Falls man sentenced on Lake County drug charge

A Sioux Falls man was sentenced in Lake County last week on a felony drug charge. 44-year-old Jeremy Paulson of Sioux Falls had earlier pleaded guilty to a charge of Unauthorized Ingestion of a Controlled Drug or Substance and to being a habitual offender. Circuit Judge Pat Pardy sentenced Paulson to serve five years in the state penitentiary, and suspended two years based on several conditions. Some of those conditions include that Paulson pay fine, costs, and restitution and reimburse the county for his court-appointed attorney’s fees. Judge Pardy ordered that Paulson’s Lake County sentence run consecutive to a sentence he received in Moody County.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
662K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy