First Dakota National Bank CEO, Larry Ness, stepping down

Larry Ness, CEO of First Dakota National Bank in Yankton, announced he is retiring from the position on Friday.

Ness was born and raised in South Dakota and has been in the field of banking for over 50 years. Under his leadership, Ness helped First Dakota rebound when he joined the company in 1983, according to a press release.

Ness will continue as Chairman of the Board, which is a position he's held in 1996.

Bank President Rob Stephenson will be taking over as CEO on Jan. 1, 2023.

"Larry has had an incredible impact not only on First Dakota and its employees but on so many others in Yankton and the State of South Dakota,” Stephenson said in the release. "He’s obviously been a great businessman and community member, but also a tremendous advocate for so many organizations and causes across the state."

Stephenson has been with the company since 1996 after working several years as a bank examiner with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation.

“Rob is a great choice for CEO. He and the executive management team has already been leading First Dakota in so many ways,” Ness stated in the release.

First Dakota National Bank was founded in 1872, becoming the first fully chartered bank in the Dakota Territory. Today, the company is headquartered in Yankton and has 17 locations across South Dakota.