Snohomish County, WA

lynnwoodtimes.com

Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA
mltnews.com

Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location

The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
whatcom-news.com

Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)

FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
KING 5

Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays

MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KING COUNTY, WA
KOMO News

Man killed in Everett hit-and-run

EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
EVERETT, WA
Tri-City Herald

This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise

If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
BELLINGHAM, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning

An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
EDMONDS, WA
kirklandreporter.com

King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights

Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
KING COUNTY, WA
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle

Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation

SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
SEATTLE, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion

The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA

