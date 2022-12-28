Read full article on original website
lynnwoodtimes.com
Which Snohomish County cities allow New Year’s Eve fireworks
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 31, 2022 – Beginning in 2021 for New Year’s Eve, all fireworks use is banned in unincorporated areas of southwest Snohomish County. All cities served by South County Fire now ban fireworks every day of the year: Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace. According...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Councilmember Shannon Sessions not running re-election in 2023
LYNNWOOD, Wash., December 30, 2022—After eight years of dedicated work and committed service to the City of Lynnwood and its residents, Shannon Sessions has announced she will not be filing in May to run again for her seat, number 7, on the Lynnwood City Council in 2023. “I’m so...
mltnews.com
Updated: Gene Juarez Academy closes Mountlake Terrace location
The Gene Juarez Academy North Campus, located at 24255 Van Ry Blvd. #A4 in Mountlake Terrace, is no more as the cosmetology training location has closed. Crews were seen during the last week of December moving equipment and supplies out of the 15,000- square-foot commercial space and removing the outdoor signage.
whatcom-news.com
Nooksack River levee breached during recent flooding event, repairs to begin today (Sat.)
FERNDALE, Wash. — Whatcom County has requested assistance from the US Army Corps of Engineers, Seattle District, (USACE) to repair a breached levee south of Slater Road. According to a press release from USACE, “Officials suspect the breach was caused by a combination of the heavy rain, snow melt, king tides and ice jams that led to the river overtopping the levee.”
Whatcom, King Counties experiencing mail delivery delays
MAPLE VALLEY, Wash. — Viewers from across western Washington reached out to KING 5 reporting mail delivery issues. Residents from Whatcom to King Counties said they haven’t had mail delivered for weeks. Maple Valley residents Loren and Gail Lascow said the last time they got a piece of...
KOMO News
Man killed in Everett hit-and-run
EVERETT, Wash. — A man was killed after being hit by a car that then drove off on Friday evening in Snohomish County. According to the Everett Police Department, officers responded to the "vehicle vs. pedestrian collision" just after 7:30 p.m. on the 7100 block of Evergreen Way in Everett.
Tri-City Herald
This $3.37 million Bellingham home is a birder’s paradise
If you’re a birder in the market to buy, a 7,000-square-foot home for sale in north Bellingham could be the perfect fit. “There are all of these birds that come to the house, including pigeons and doves,” said property listing agent Alex Thomas in a telephone interview with The Bellingham Herald. “It’s pretty cool.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
DUI crash injures two on 212th St SW Saturday morning
An Edmonds Police Department traffic unit was on the scene Saturday morning investigating a DUI crash that occurred at 7 a.m. in the 7000 block of 212th Street Southwest. According to police, a 25-year old Lynnwood man was arrested for DUI, and witnesses reported he was speeding before the crash. The other driver was a 36-year-old Mountlake Terrace woman.
mltnews.com
Eight-story, 425-unit apartment building proposed near MLT light rail station
The City of Mountlake Terrace is reviewing the site plan for an eight-story, mixed-use apartment building with 425 units proposed for 5901 236th St. S.W., just east of the Mountlake Terrace Transit Center and Sound Transit’s planned light rail station. The owner of the proposed Candela Apartments project is...
kirklandreporter.com
King County encourages folks to recycle their old holiday lights
Following the holiday season, a handful of retailers and other organizations in King County are accepting old holiday light strands that are broken or being updated and sending them to processors that recycle the copper wire inside them. The King County Solid Waste Division has compiled a list of the...
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Seattle
Because Seattle is surrounded by water, it has a wide range of naturally occurring swimming locations. Canals, lakes, rivers, and, of course, the Puget Sound, all provide places for a quick dip. For those wanting to avoid seaweed and critters, there are also a few public outdoor pools. Dozens of...
Electric vehicle owners in Bellingham will now have to pay to charge
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham is expanding the number of electric vehicle charging stations, but officials say drivers will pay to get charged. Bellingham resident Barb Schickler is one of nearly 67,000 electric car owners in Washington, according to the Department of Energy. "I love my electric...
Washington substation vandalism latest in history of assaults on grid: ‘What point do they want to make?’
Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
‘This has been a risk:’ Backyard fire at North Seattle home puts neighbors on edge
An early Thursday morning backyard fire at a home in North Seattle has left neighbors there outraged and on edge. The owner of the home says the people living there haven’t paid him rent in two years. Neighbors said they’ve complained to the city about fire hazards multiple times.
Crash, broken barrier slow traffic on westbound SR 18
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. — A one-car crash on westbound State Route 18 in Federal Way slowed traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash occurred at around 12:30 p.m. at the I-5 interchange. Trooper Rick Johnson said a car hit a Jersey barrier, causing a section of it to go into the left lane of traffic.
Seattle police recover 7 stolen vehicles, arrest 4 in auto theft operation
SEATTLE — A snowmobile was among seven stolen vehicles recovered by Seattle police in an auto theft operation in the Georgetown neighborhood Friday night. According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were patrolling the area and investigating suspicious vehicles when they recognized vehicles that had eluded them in the past. The occupants of those vehicles were detained.
kentreporter.com
Kent closes 148th Avenue SE due to road erosion
The city of Kent has closed 148th Avenue SE from SE 256th Street to SE 249th Street due to erosion of the roadway. The Public Works Department announced the closure Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Repairs will be scheduled for next week, according to the city. Detour signs and traffic control...
King Tides bring another threat of flooding to Puget Sound cities
SEATTLE — Some cities in the Puget Sound, coastal, and San Juan Island regions may see minor flooding on Thursday due to another round of King Tides. However, the tides will be lower than those seen on Tuesday that caused major flooding across parts of Western Washington. For instance,...
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
'We're not going anywhere': Gig Harbor restaurant cleans up after substantial flooding
GIG HARBOR, Wash. — Netshed No. 9 has been a Gig Harbor staple for nearly 10 years, and one of its owners, Thad Lyman, is proud to be here. “We love the location, we’re not going anywhere,” he said. Lyman said he was out of town during...
