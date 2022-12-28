LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For decades, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has used Christmas trees to improve fish habitat. “Fish need fish habitat in the form of woody debris in our lakes, and all of our lakes in Kentucky are aging. With that age comes decay of woody debris, so we replenish a lot of that lost habitat with Christmas trees. This is just one of the tools that we use to replace that fish habitat,” said Habitat Program Coordinator for KDFWR, Joseph Zimmerman.

