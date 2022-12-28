ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

96.1 The Breeze

Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals

The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
BUFFALO, NY
WKTV

Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY

New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
localsyr.com

Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing

NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Gotham Gazette

Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress

It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
NEW YORK STATE
R.A. Heim

Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
localsyr.com

New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
newyorkalmanack.com

New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary

Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
NEW YORK STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY

If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?

As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?

