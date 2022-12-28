Read full article on original website
NY becomes first state in nation to pass Digital Fair Repair Act
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul ended the year by signing the Digital Fair Repair Act into law, making New York the first state in the nation to guarantee the right to repair, protecting consumers from anticompetitive efforts to limit the repair of electronic devices. The Digital Fair...
Massive Temperature Jump Coming To New York
If you are sick of the cold and the snow there is good news for you.
Final Blizzard Snowfall Totals
The winter snowstorm that impacted large parts of the US and paralyzed Western New York is finally over. It will likely go down as the worst snowstorm in Buffalo's history as Winter Storm Elliott dropped a cyclone bomb on the area with hurricane-force winds and several feet of snow. Almost...
WKTV
Gas, oil, and propane furnaces to be phased out in NY
New York’s Climate Action Council approved plans to phase out gas, propane, and oil burning furnaces. The Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, signed into law in 2019, authorized the Climate Action Council to come up with a plan to reduce gas emissions. Under this plan the gas, oil, and propane furnaces would be replaced with energy efficient electric heat pumps.
localsyr.com
Remaining McDonald’s along New York State Thruway closing
NEW YORK STATE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Thruway Authority announced on December 21 that there will be upcoming changes that will impact 11 service area along the New York State Thruway. These changes will begin January 1, 2023. Although changes are being made to 11 more...
Gotham Gazette
Fossil Fuel Front-Group Seeks to Halt New York’s Climate Progress
It’s beyond dispute that the fossil fuel industry has perpetrated a multi-decade misinformation campaign that has led some policymakers, the media, and much of public opinion down a rabbit hole of climate denial. Now they’ve got their sights on New York State’s climate legislation and initiatives. The...
Historic snowfall in Buffalo area causes flooding threat as eastern US sees major thaw
Snow is quickly melting across much of the eastern half of the country and leading to a threat of flooding, especially in the Buffalo area.
Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to many New York families
Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. (source)
localsyr.com
New York State gas tax holiday ending this weekend
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The average price per gallon of gas in New York State is $3.40, but as we ring in the new year, that could change. A multi-county cap on gas tax has already expired in our area, including Onondaga, Oswego, and Oneida counties which put caps on their gas tax. They were only collecting taxes for up to three dollars per gallon, adding up to about 12 cents a gallon in savings.
Frozen, This New York Town Is Now Covered In Ice, How Did It Happen?
ABC News reports that New York Governor Kathy Hochul described the winter storm that hit Buffalo and Western New York over Christmas Weekend as, "the blizzard of the century". Flights cancelled, 28,000 without power and vehicle travel banned on the city streets as nearly 50 inches of snow has fallen.
Governor Hochul Announces New Framework To Achieve Nation-Leading Six Gigawatts Of Energy Storage By 2030
ALBANY, NY – Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a new framework for the State to achieve a nation-leading six gigawatts of energy storage by 2030, which represents at least 20 percent of the peak electricity load of New York State. The roadmap, submitted by the New York State Energy...
newyorkalmanack.com
New York Fisheries 2022 Fall Egg Collection Summary
Eggs were collected from lake trout, landlocked (Atlantic) salmon, three different strains of heritage brook trout, and round whitefish. Lake Trout (Adirondack strain) October 14th through October 17th – 6 trap nets set on Raquette Lake, 94,000 eggs. Landlocked Salmon (Sebago strain) November 7th through November 12th – 7...
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snow
2022 is a year to be quickly forgotten by Americans, with the strongest snowstorm in decades. It caused lots of problems and damage in every field and most of all plenty of victims.
You Might Get Knock On Your Door From National Guard If You Live In WNY
If you live in Western New York, you may get a knock on your door from the National Guard. Yesterday, December 29, 2022, the National Guard was going door to door doing wellness checks on people who lost power during the blizzard. Quite a few people died from having no heat or electricity during the storm, so the troops are checking to make sure residents are ok, but also to see if there might be any more fatalities. As of yesterday evening, all customers who lost power should have been restored, according to a tweet from Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.
New York state’s move to all-electric homes: How expensive is it? Will it work?
Syracuse, N.Y. – New York’s aggressive plan to phase out heating systems that use natural gas or other fossil fuels has raised a lot of eyebrows since officials approved it last week. The plan depends heavily on widespread adoption of air-source heat pumps, a technology that is common...
Paying more at the pump: NY’s gas tax suspension is set to expire on Jan. 1
While most of the counties in our area put in place their own relief, many have seen their gas tax pause already expire, or will also expire Jan. 1.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
New York OKs human composting law; 6th state in US to do so
ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted...
Can You Legally Live In A Storage Unit In New York State?
As many people around New York face rent and housing crises due to rising costs, creative solutions may arise. Storage units offer secure, dry, well-lit spaces, sometimes climate-controlled and with electricity. And people have turned shipping containers into livable, sometimes luxurious dwellings, right? But, is it legal to live in a storage unit temporarily or long-term?
3 Surprising New York Liquor Laws That Baffle Out-of-Towners
The holiday season is in full swing, and for many New Yorkers that means one thing: it's time to stock up on booze. Here's the problem, though; there are some absolutely ridiculous laws in the state if you want to buy the hard stuff. For locals, many of these regulations...
