State Police Investigating Fatal Pedestrian Accident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred in Lewes last night that involved a pedestrian. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 9:53 p.m., a 2004 red Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on Coastal Highway south of Postal Lane. At the same time, a male subject was walking eastbound across the highway in the right lane of the roadway, directly in the path of the pickup truck. The man was not using a crosswalk, carrying a light, or wearing reflective clothing. As a result, the front of the Silverado struck the man, causing him to become trapped underneath the truck. The Silverado came to a stop in the shoulder a short distance later.
Man Arrested for Murder After Stabbing Incident
The Delaware State Police are investigating a homicide that occurred yesterday evening at a Wilmington hotel. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 5:03 p.m., troopers responded to the SureStay Plus Hotel, located at 1807 Concord Pike in Wilmington, regarding a subject who had been stabbed. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that 19-year-old Jesse Nartey of New Castle, Delaware had been sharing a room at the hotel with a 26-year-old woman from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The two began arguing in the room, which led to Nartey becoming angry and stabbing the victim several times with a kitchen knife. Nartey then called 9-1-1 to report what had occurred.
Troopers Searching for Man Who Fled From Traffic Stop
The Delaware State Police are searching for 36-year-old Miekel Grant of Wilmington, Delaware after he fled from troopers during a traffic stop early this morning. On December 30, 2022, at approximately 1:21 a.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2015 white Honda Accord parked behind the Superlodge motel and McDonald’s restaurant located at 3010 New Castle Avenue in New Castle. The trooper saw the operator of the Accord speaking with a female standing at the driver’s door. The trooper followed the Accord as it left the parking lot and noticed that it failed to properly stop for the posted stop sign at West Avenue. The trooper conducted a traffic stop on Memorial Drive and contacted the driver and only occupant, identified as Miekel Grant. The trooper detected signs of impairment with Grant and attempted to begin a DUI investigation. However, Grant fled from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. Troopers began pursuing the Accord for a short time, but the pursuit was discontinued due to Grant’s reckless driving.
Troopers Arrest Milford Man for Shooting Incident
The Delaware State Police have arrested 65-year-old E. Keith Hudson of Milford, Delaware on numerous felony charges following a shooting incident that occurred Wednesday evening in Milford. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 6:38 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Knollac Drive and Surrey Court regarding a subject shooting...
Traffic Stop Leads to Drug and Weapons Arrest
Delaware State Police have arrested Markice Lincoln, 30, of Wilmington, DE following a traffic stop that occurred on Wednesday night. On December 28, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., New Castle County Governor’s Task Force (GTF) was on patrol in the area of the Wawa, located at 4651 Ogletown-Stanton Road. During this time, members observed a black Ford Expedition, pull into a handicapped parking space without a handicap placard displayed. A traffic stop was initiated, and contact was made with two occupants, identified as Markice Lincoln and a 28-year-old male from Wilmington. Upon contact with the occupants, a strong odor of marijuana was detected. A subsequent probable cause search led to the discovery of 6 firearms, approximately 1 gram of marijuana, and 5.5 Oxycodone pills. A computer search of the firearms revealed they were all reported stolen in a criminal investigation by the Wilmington Police Department.
