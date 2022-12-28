Man accused of confining victim to dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, deputies say

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man has been charged with murder after deputies said he confined the victim to a dog kennel before fatally shooting him in October, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles William Book, 27, was arrested and charged with murder, kidnapping, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to deputies.

Book, along with “co-defendants,” allegedly shot and killed Trey Lee Montrose Oct. 8 at a home in Darlington County, according to arrest warrants.

Before the shooting, Book allegedly confined Montrose to a dog kennel, according to the warrants.

The body of Montrose, 23, was found on Oct. 8 near Victor White Road . His death was ruled a homicide by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken , who said he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and “thermal injuries” to his body.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office was the initial investigating agency before it handed the case over to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office after deputies believed Montrose was killed in Darlington County but his body was dumped in Timmonsville.

No other details about the case were immediately available. Deputies said the shooting remains under investigation.

