wcbi.com
Three children missing from Pontotoc County found safe
wtva.com
Fulton lifts boil water alert
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - Fulton lifted its boil water alert on Thursday evening, Dec. 29. The city issued the alert on Christmas Eve for customers who live on North Cummings Street, John Rankin Highway (to Beaver Lake) and any secondary roads off the highway.
wtva.com
Homicide rates down in Tupelo and Starkville
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Homicide rates in Tupelo, Columbus and Starkville are equal or less than the year before. According to the Tupelo Police Department, it reported three homicides in 2022 and seven in 2021. Starkville Police reported one homicide in 2022 and four in 2021. Columbus Police reported seven...
wtva.com
Starkville looking forward to completion of long-awaited projects
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - With the new year comes new projects, new goals and new desires for Mississippi cities like Starkville. "Progress. My motto is always progress. More and better," Mayor Lynn Spruill said. She’s looking forward to the completion of several projects. There's a build grant to make...
mississippifreepress.org
Addiction to Over-the-Counter Tianeptine Lands Corinth Businessman in Rehab
Booneville, Miss., resident John Doe (not his real name), 25, vaguely remembers what happened in 2021 when a gas-station employee told him to “try this new thing.” Doe told the Mississippi Free Press on Dec. 16, 2022, that he later purchased Pegasus, the product’s name. It contains Tianeptine, a chemical substance that the French Society of Medical Research discovered and patented in the 1960s.
wtva.com
Coroner IDs woman killed in Lee County crash
wtva.com
New Saltillo police chief to assume job at start of year
SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - Saltillo held a swearing-in ceremony Friday morning for new Police Chief Rusty Haynes. His first official day is on Jan. 1. Haynes spent 30 years with the Tupelo Police Department. He hopes to hire more police officers and purchase new equipment. "I'm extremely honored and privileged...
wtva.com
Booneville man reported missing
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The family of a missing Booneville man is asking the public for help locating him. Someone last saw Timothy Coggins, 55, on Dec. 7 on Meadowcreek Road in Booneville. Booneville Police do not suspect foul play. Anyone with information is asked to call Booneville Police at...
wtva.com
No injuries in Union County crash
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities reported no injuries in an overnight crash in Union County. The crash happened Wednesday evening at approximately 8:30 on Interstate 22. A semi-truck overturned and a car veered off the road into a wooded area.
wtva.com
Verona bank robbery suspect arrested after pursuit ends in Tupelo
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona say a man is in custody after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. Officers responded to the Renasant Bank on Raymond Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Friday after someone reported the holdup. Chief Marsenio Nunn says rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Police: Suspect arrested after reportedly robbing Mississippi bank, leading officers on high-speed chase
One man has been arrested after reportedly robbing a Mississippi bank and then leading officers on a high-speed chase. Police report that officers responded to the report of a holdup at the Renasant Bank in Verona. The robbery reportedly occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. Rangers on the Natchez Trace...
Commercial Dispatch
Lowndes’ Year in Review: $2.5B aluminum mill, slew of new city dept heads, federal charges against J5 leaders make headlines in 2022
“I’m going to vote for it, or commit suicide,” said District 17 Sen. Chuck Younger, referencing the largest economic development deal in the state’s history. That deal — an aluminum mill going onto Steel Dynamics’ campus off of Airport Road — represents a $2.5 billion investment by the company and a huge infusion of jobs.
wcbi.com
Lee County Coroner identifies victim in fatal car crash Tuesday morning
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – The woman killed in a Tupelo car crash has been identified. Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green said 37-year-old Shoshuna Wesco, of Houston, died in the accident. The crash happened on Highway 178, east of Tupelo, yesterday morning. Wesco was driving one of the vehicles involved.
wtva.com
Local girls subject of Endangered/Missing Child Alert found; parents face charges
wcbi.com
3 children found safe after missing/endangered alert
wcbi.com
Starkville police arrest two people in connection to shooting case
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Starkville police made two arrests in connection with a shooting, and more are expected. 22-year-old Jaleen Young of Columbus and 16-year-old Ladarius Jordan of Starkville were taken into custody today. Young is charged with aggravated assault and shooting into a dwelling. He was arrested in...
Endangered child alert issued for three Mississippi children
Young mother killed in Marshall County house fire
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. (WREG) — A woman was killed in a house fire in Marshall County early Monday morning. Yellow tape blocked off a Marshall County home that was still smoldering hours after a fatal house fire. “I’ve never seen anything like last night,” said John Rowland Junior, a neighbor. John Rowland Jr. lives across […]
wtva.com
Aberdeen alderwoman to appeal week-long jail sentence
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - A Monroe County judge ordered Aberdeen Alderwoman Lady Garth to spend five days in jail for causing a disturbance during a city board meeting. Mayor Charles Scott said she did that multiple times at a meeting in September after he stopped Nicholas Holliday from illegally serving as Ward 1 alderman.
