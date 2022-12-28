ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

WXII 12

Thomasville Police search for shooting suspect

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who shot a man Friday. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15pm, and located the victim. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. A suspect was...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons. Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday. Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.
CLEMMONS, NC
WXII 12

Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges

YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
YADKIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTM

Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
MADISON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
MADISON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home

CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
CLEMMONS, NC
alamancenews.com

County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS

A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
BURLINGTON, NC
