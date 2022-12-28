Read full article on original website
Related
3 men charged with kidnapping in Forsyth County; victim left home ‘screaming for help’: sheriff’s office
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men are facing kidnapping charges after an incident on Friday night, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:50 p.m. on Friday night, deputies came to the 3300 block of Cook Place Drive in Clemmons to conduct a welfare check. At the scene, deputies say they then […]
High-speed chase in Forsyth County; suspect wanted out of Rockingham County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is in custody after a high-speed chase involving Forsyth County deputies. At around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, the Forsyth County 911 Center received a notice to be on the lookout for a suspect vehicle that was possibly connected to a crime in Rockingham County. Patrolling deputies say they […]
Stokesdale man facing charges after high-speed chase in Forsyth County
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A Stokesdale man is facing charges after leading deputies on a high-speed chase through Forsyth County. Ralph McKinley Moore III, 37, was arrested for several charges including reckless driving. Forsyth County Deputies received a Be On the Lookout (BOLO) for a suspect vehicle in connection...
WXII 12
Thomasville Police search for shooting suspect
THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Thomasville Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying who shot a man Friday. Officers were called to the area of Cox Avenue and Morton Street around 4:15pm, and located the victim. The extent of the victim's injuries is unclear. A suspect was...
3 men facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Three men are facing kidnapping charges in Clemmons. Ethan Ray Lunsford,19, Nyja Gano, 20, and John Harper Kaye,19, were arrested Friday. Forsyth County Deputies responded to Cook Place Drive around 9:50 p.m. for a wellness check. As they knocked on the door, a woman ran out screaming for help.
WXII 12
Yadkin County Sheriff's Office arrests man on 21 drug charges
YADKINVILLE, N.C. — A man from Yadkinville was arrested on 21 counts after Yadkin County investigators found cash and drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Yadkin County Sheriff's Office said Joseph Lee Crawford, 49, was out on bond for two other sell and delivery charges from March 2022 when he was arrested.
Guilford County couple afraid man accused of ramming into their cars, threatening them will come back
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Guilford County couple said their cars were totaled after deputies say Brian Ewing Sr. rammed his truck into them in front of their home on Vickrey Chapel Road. Ewing is also accused of continuing his rampage into Greensboro in what investigators are calling a “random act.” Denah Roehrenbeck was standing outside […]
Winston-Salem drive-by shooting injures one
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston Salem Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near 2700 Gilmer Avenue on Sunday, just after one in the morning. When officers arrived, they found a white Nissan that had collided with a power pole. Officers located one person in the driver’s seat...
Greensboro police investigate aggravated assault near E. Bessemer and Wendover Avenue
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Police started the new year investigating an aggravated assault early Sunday morning. Police said Goldsboro Street is closed between East Bessemer Avenue and East Wendover Avenue, due to the investigation. Motorists are asked to avoid this area. Further down Wendover Avenue, police tape lined a...
wfmynews2.com
Man faces multiple charges for vandalizing property in Randolph County
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is arrested and faces multiple charges for vandalism in Randolph County, according to deputies. They responded to a vandalism of property call for service on Finch Farm Road on Christmas day. Once they arrived, they spoke with the victim, noticed the damage and...
WBTM
Rockingham County Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In
A suspect that was wanted in connection to a shooting incident in Madison, NC has turned himself in to authorities. 19-year-old Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in on Thursday night to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office. Foster was wanted for three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied...
Greensboro man hit, killed at East Gate City Boulevard, Bennett Street, police say
GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) — A Greensboro man was hit and killed on Thursday at the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Around 6:50 a.m., Greensboro officers responded to the intersection of East Gate City Boulevard and Bennett Street when they were told a pedestrian was hit […]
‘Armed and dangerous’ teen wanted in Rockingham County turns himself in
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old wanted for shooting into a home in Rockingham County has turned himself in. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Quayvon Tykece Foster turned himself in Thursday evening. He was charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. The sheriff’s office wanted Foster for allegedly shooting into […]
Teen facing charges after shooting on Sky Drive
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after he was accused of shooting into a home in Madison. Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of Eden turned himself into Rockingham County Sheriff's Office Thursday. Foster was accused of shooting into an occupied home on Sky Drive in Madison on...
Woman charged with firing gun at neighbors home
CLEMMONS, N.C. — Forsyth County Sheriff's Office arrested and charged Helen Elaine Lindsey, 58, with firing a gun into a home with people inside in Clemmons on Monday, Dec. 26. The homeowners heard the gunshots on Christmas around 7:30 p.m. from outside their homes. After going outside to investigate,...
Clemmons woman accused of shooting into home on Garnet Hill Drive on Christmas
CLEMMONS, N.C. (WGHP) — A Clemmons woman was arrested and accused of firing a gun into a home on Christmas, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Monday, deputies responded to the 5000 Block of Garnet Hill Drive when they got a call about shots being fired. Arriving deputies learned people living […]
alamancenews.com
County employee accused of stealing fentanyl from EMS
A long-time employee of Alamance County has been arrested for allegedly embezzling fentanyl from Emergency Medical Services. Paul Kyle Buckner was ultimately taken into custody on Thursday after a month-long investigation into the disappearance of this powerful opioid from the county’s EMS building. According to the office of Alamance...
NC father accused of abusing newborn twins in hospital hours after their birth, police say
A North Carolina man is accused of injuring his newborn twins on Christmas Eve while they were still in the hospital, according to Thomasville police.
wfmynews2.com
Hit man convicted for role in Guilford Co. murder-for-hire plot out on parole
Court records say Leroy Wentzel was hired by his wife’s sister to kill her husband in 1991. Wentzel was sentenced to life in prison on a second-degree murder charge.
Meth, Adderall found during search of ‘suspicious vehicle’ in Iredell County, deputies say
HARMONY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested and charged last week after drugs were found during a search of a “suspicious vehicle” in Harmony, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said a sergeant with the Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Team was working the Harmony area around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 20, […]
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
44K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0