The national average price of gas is projected to drop 50 cents per gallon in 2023. Gas prices are projected to fall further in the new year, according to an outlook released by GasBuddy, a company that tracks fuel prices. GasBuddy projects that the yearly national average price of gas in 2023 will drop by nearly 50 cents per gallon from this year’s average. Current gas prices in New Jersey are averaging just over $3.25 a gallon. GasBuddy predicts the average household will spend just under $2,500 on gasoline next year — about $250 less than this year’s spending.

2 DAYS AGO