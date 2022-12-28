ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashoba's Adam Balewicz snaps MSTCA Distance Classic record in mile

By Telegram & Gazette
Worcester Telegram & Gazette
 3 days ago
Boys

MSTCA Distance Classic: Nashoba's Adam Balewicz won the mile in a meet-record 4:28.12 Wednesday in the second day of competition at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston.

Runner-up Jack Graffeo of Westford Academy (4:28.55) also bested the previous meet record. Wachusett's Dylan Brenn (4:33.14) was third and Shrewsbury's Chase Orciuch (4:41.27) seventh.

Central Mass. went 1-2-3 in the 1,000 meters — Shrewsbury's Niko Manolakos winning in 2:43.91, followed by Lunenburg's Chris Roy (2:45.40) and Algonquin's Christopher Kardos (2:47.32).

The region took the top four spots in the 2 mile. Algonquin's Joseph Lamburn was the winner in 10:13:15, Gardner's Tyler Meunier (10:21.52) was second, Algonquin's Aiden Ruiz (10:22.80) third and Shrewsbury's Declan Daley (10:23.76) fourth. Wachusett's Daniel Brighan (10:53.44) finished seventh.

AMSA's Michael Zuo captured the shot put with a top throw of 44 feet, 10¾ inches, with Westborough's Sebastian Grillo (41-5½) fifth and Hopedale's Ari Levine (38-¼) sixth.

Lunenburg's Zach MacLure (2:03.64) finished second in the 800, behind Westford academy's Austin Desisto, who won in a meet-record 2:00.32. Algonquin's Jonah Gould (2:07.97) was fourth, Shrewsbury's William Jiang (2:08.17) fifth and Nashoba's Camden Bettez (2:08.40) sixth.

Shrewsbury (Jiang, Orciuch, Jonathan Shan, Manolakos) won the 3,200 relay in 8:37:01, followed by Lunenburg (MacLure, Roy, Tim Smith, Connor Martin) in 8:46.17. Nashoba (Balewicz, Jack London, Bettez, Matthew Basteri; 9:05.63) was fifth and Lunenburg's B team (Lucas Pentedemos, Cam Begley, Mason Bowser, Bryce Whalen) took eighth in 9:22.31).

Algonquin (Lamburn, Ruiz, Gould, Kardos) won the distance medley in 11:32.95, exactly 3 seconds better than runner-up Parker Charter (Henry Jacobsen, Taku Pettengill, Connor Stach, Caleb Hatlevig).

Girls

MSTCA Distance Classic: Lunenburg's Abby Rodriquenz won the 1,000 in 3:12.67 at the Reggie Lewis Center.

Algonquin's Sheila Purcell (3:21.57) finished fourth, Wachusett's Lillian Cutler (3:21.75) was fifth and Gardner's Kaylee Bettez (3:27.25) eighth.

Central Mass. went 3-4-5 in the 2 mile, with Wachusett's Lena Takahashi (12.31.67) in third, followed by Murdock's Lillian Skawinski (12:34.90) and Wachusett's Marley Morini (12:42.71). Shrewsbury's Abby Salt was eighth in 13:02.01.

The region placed fourth through seventh in the mile — Groton-Dunstable's Georgia Brooks (5:30.04), Algonquin's Brigid Purcell (5:33.03), Nashoba's Ella Rodgers (5:34.27) and Wachusett's Olivia Pickett (5:36.34).

Lunenburg's Sarah Viveiros finished fourth in the shot put (30 feet, 11 inches). In the 800, Wachusett's Madison James placed fifth in 2:31.93.

Wachusett led a 1-2-3 CMass finish in the 3,200 relay, winning in 10:36.30, with Pickett, James, Takahashi and Morini. Littleton (Rachael Friedman, Erin Regan, Abby Rose Reid, Bridget Stevens) was second in 10:54.62, with Nashoba (Rogers, Deirbhile Nagle, Natalie Vivanco, Meredith Straface) third in 11:16.62. Lunenburg (Kendra Everhardt, Sarah Viveiros, Karynna Long, Sophia Viveiros) placed sixth in 11:36.43.

In the distance medley, Lunenburg (Rylan Arnold, Carli Stanford, Emma King, Rodriquenz) finished third in 13:57.26, with Maynard (Annalie Beaulieu, Allison Charron, Sylvia Smith, Natalie Champeon) sixth in 15:41.15, Parker Charter (Grace Bedard, Elsa Pierpont, Trisuli Mitchell, Ava Soderman) seventh in 16:06.85, and Hopedale (Sejal Abraham, Alyssa Spiezio, Sarah Hunt, Mabel Carreiro) eighth in 16:30.52.

Worcester Telegram & Gazette

