FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Real Housewives Star Denise Richards Latest Movie "The Junkyard Dogs" Filmed In CromwellFlorence CarmelaCromwell, CT
It's The Return Of Winterfest At Bushnell Park, 12th Annual Ice Skating Event In HartfordFlorence CarmelaHartford, CT
Firefighter killed in line of duty on Christmas night in North Haven, ConnecticutEdy ZooNorth Haven, CT
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
State Police investigate shooting on Rte 15 in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a shooting on Route 15 occurred Sunday morning in Hamden. The incident happened around 2:23 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near exit 60. Both the north and southbound sides of the highway in this area are closed while police investigate. Authorities confirm that Troop I […]
5 victims safely removed from home during suspect's arrest: Thomaston police
THOMASTON, Conn. — Five people were safely removed from a home after a domestic disturbance leading to a suspect's arrest in Thomaston on Friday, according to police. Thomason Chief of Police Jeffrey Madden said at approximately 10:35 p.m., Thomaston police responded to an area of High Street Extension, on the report of a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
Troopers find car parked in travel lane of road, driver arrested for DUI
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Mansfield man is facing DUI charges after police found him sleeping in a car that was parked on a road in Windham overnight Friday, which was discovered to contain a firearm and several empty drink containers. Connecticut State Police troopers were patrolling the area around...
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Eyewitness News
Police arrest wrong-way driver on New Years Eve morning
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WFSB) - A Hartford man has been arrested after driving the wrong way on I-91 Saturday morning. Police say they received calls of a wrong-way driver on I-91 south in Windsor Locks around 5:38 a.m. Police say he was traveling in the right lane when he struck...
Wrong-way driver arrested for DUI after collision on I-91 in Windsor Locks: Troopers
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong way and colliding with another car on Interstate 91 in Windsor Locks early Saturday morning. State police were called to a wrong-way driver on I-91 south, near Exit 40 in Windsor Locks. A car was traveling...
State police search for suspect in Griswold attempted armed robbery
GRISWOLD, Conn — Connecticut State Police are searching for the suspect accused of attempting to rob a liquor store in the Jewett City borough of Griswold on Friday. State police Troop E responded to JC Spirits on 63 Main Street at 6:22 p.m. Friday for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford leaves driver with serious injuries: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Most of the lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford have been cleared after a rollover crash left a driver with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. A Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane of four on I-84 west before Exit 47 on...
darientimes.com
Police: South Windsor K-9 cruiser sideswiped; driver charged with DUI
SOUTH WINDSOR — The South Windsor police K-9 vehicle was pulled over for a traffic stop on Route 5 Thursday night when a driver sideswiped the cruiser occupied by K-9 officer Mason, police said. The two human police officers on the scene were not in the vehicle at the...
Alleged $100,000 fraud prevented by Old Saybrook car dealership, 4 arrests made
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Four people have been arrested after a local car dealership apparently prevented a $100,000 fraud attempt in Old Saybrook on Friday, according to police. Police said that the staff at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, on Middlesex Turnpike alerted police of a possible fraudulent transaction taking...
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Arrest warrant sheds light on alleged drunk-driving crash in Norwalk that killed 19-year-old
Erles Aguilera was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Off-duty New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters
A fundraiser is being held to help the family of Raheim Nelson, who died in a crash on Christmas morning. New Haven officer arrested after argument with trick-or-treaters Halloween night. Updated: 23 hours ago. A New Haven officer has been placed on administrative duty after being arrested Halloween night.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Man accused of attempting to break into Connecticut State Police cruisers
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – State Police arrested a man accused of attempting to break into two state police cruisers at the state police barracks in Hartford. Police said on Tuesday around 10:30 p.m., a man identified as Arash Kani was seen in the Troop H personnel parking lot. He told the troopers that he was […]
Bristol Press
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
Prosecutor: Suspect in deadly crash drove over 110 mph, was almost twice the legal limit
Erles Aguilera, 25 ,was arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
1 dead after car collides with utility pole in Woodbridge: Police
WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — One person died after their vehicle struck a utility pole in Woodbridge on New Year's Eve, police said. Police said they responded to the area of Route 69 near Clark Road, along with the fire department and a medical crew, around 10 p.m. for a crash involving a vehicle striking a utility pole.
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
Webster man gets 8 to 10 years for armed assault, cocaine charges
WORCESTER — A 55-year-old Webster man was sentenced to eight to 10 years in state prison for numerous charges ranging from armed assault to murder to trafficking in cocaine. Wednesday in Superior Court, Christopher L. King pleaded guilty on the charges of armed assault to murder, possession of a firearm used in a felony, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, trafficking cocaine, 18 grams or more...
