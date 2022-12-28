Warrant arrest leads to contraband charge in jail

A man faces drug charges after he was caught on jailhouse video following his arrest early Monday morning, Maricopa police said.

Brian Whitman, 29, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband in a correctional facility after his arrest on two outstanding warrants, according to police.

At 5:25 a.m., officers made contact with Whitman on a bench outside Headquarters Restaurant and Bar, 19640 N. Maricopa Road.

A record check on Whitman uncovered the warrants out of Maricopa Municipal Court, police said. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence.

In an intake room at the detention center, Whitman allegedly discarded a plastic baggie containing about 0.2 grams of methamphetamine, a probable cause statement said. The incident was captured on surveillance video. There is a posted sign warning not to enter the facility with contraband.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 4 in Maricopa Municipal Court.

