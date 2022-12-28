ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Warrant arrest leads to contraband charge in jail

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDeu5_0jww9wcw00

A man faces drug charges after he was caught on jailhouse video following his arrest early Monday morning, Maricopa police said.

Brian Whitman, 29, was charged with possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia and contraband in a correctional facility after his arrest on two outstanding warrants, according to police.

At 5:25 a.m., officers made contact with Whitman on a bench outside Headquarters Restaurant and Bar, 19640 N. Maricopa Road.

A record check on Whitman uncovered the warrants out of Maricopa Municipal Court, police said. He was arrested without incident and taken to the Pinal County Detention Center in Florence.

In an intake room at the detention center, Whitman allegedly discarded a plastic baggie containing about 0.2 grams of methamphetamine, a probable cause statement said. The incident was captured on surveillance video. There is a posted sign warning not to enter the facility with contraband.

A pretrial conference is set for Jan. 4 in Maricopa Municipal Court.

This post Warrant arrest leads to contraband charge in jail appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix woman kidnapped and stabbed to death by her boyfriend, police say

PHOENIX - A woman who police say was kidnaped by her boyfriend was found dead after he stabbed her in Phoenix, the police department said. At around 10:06 p.m. near Indian School Road and 101st Avenue on Friday, Dec. 30, officers responded to reports of someone who was stabbed. That's where officers found the unidentified victim who died at the scene and arrested her boyfriend, 37-year-old Bobby Montano.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Speeding car leads Mesa officers to a wanted man and $400K worth of meth

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Mesa police found 200 pounds of methamphetamine in a vehicle after the owner, a wanted felon, was arrested last week. On Dec. 21, 36-year-old Eric Leon was stopped near 40th Street and Route 202 in Phoenix for speeding. Leon had two warrants in Mesa and was arrested during the traffic stop. His vehicle was towed to a police facility and, while searching, found two large duffle bags and two cardboard boxes filled with about 200 pounds of methamphetamine. Officers with the Central Street Crimes Unit estimated the street value to be $400,000.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Victim’s doorbell camera helps Surprise police identify arson suspect

PHOENIX — A suspect was arrested Thursday in connection with an arson in Surprise after the victim’s doorbell camera helped police identify him, authorities said. Justin Winjum was booked into Maricopa County Jail on counts of arson of an occupied structure and criminal damage, both felonies, according to the Surprise Police Department.
SURPRISE, AZ
InMaricopa

Police: PS5 argument ends in assault charges on Christmas

A man is accused of assaulting a woman on Christmas night, after she would not let him leave home with a PlayStation 5, police said. Nicholas L. Madlock, 32, was charged with assault (domestic violence), criminal damage (domestic violence), disorderly conduct (domestic violence) and preventing use of a telephone in an emergency (domestic violence), according to police.
MARICOPA, AZ
ABC 15 News

One dead after alleged drunk driver hits rideshare vehicle in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE — Scottsdale police say a women is dead after an alleged drunk driver hit a rideshare vehicle near Hayden and Cactus roads Friday night. The rideshare vehicle had three people — the 56-year-old male rideshare driver, the 58-year-old woman who died and her husband— inside. All three were taken to the hospital. The woman did not survive her injuries.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KOLD-TV

Remains found for teen boy kidnapped during home invasion in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Authorities announced Wednesday morning that they have found the remains of the teen boy who was kidnapped during a home invasion in west Phoenix. Police say two armed men broke into a home near 88th Avenue and Indian School Road around 3:15 a.m. on Dec. 19. The two men went inside and shot a man who was sleeping and then kidnapped 17-year-old Jesse Sainz-Camacho. On Monday, detectives found the remains in a rural part of Maricopa County.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arizona man gets probation for selling thousands of fake masks

PHOENIX — A man who knowingly sold thousands of fake N95 masks during the pandemic in Phoenix, Arizona, gets probation and no jail time. Mark Forrest Cohn, 68, was sentenced on Dec. 21 to a year of probation and to pay restitution which will include $8,028 in unpaid taxes and tariffs to the United States Customs and Border Protection, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Arizona. Cohn reportedly pleaded guilty to a felony county of entry of goods by means of false statements.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Suspect claims self-defense after fatal shooting at Phoenix apartments

PHOENIX — A suspect is claiming self-defense after a fatal shooting at a Phoenix apartment complex Tuesday evening, authorities said. Officers responded to the apartments on 19th Avenue between Northern and Dunlap avenues around 6:45 p.m. and found a gunshot victim and a man who acknowledged involvement, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release Wednesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Scottsdale police warning drivers of new parking ticket scam

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Old Town Scottsdale is a scammer’s new playground. They’re targeting parked vehicles with fake citations. “This year, there’s been so many scams. Like part of me is surprised and the other part of me is not surprised,” said China Carnella, a shopper. She could have easily been a victim. However, when asked if she would have questioned a ticket on her van, she said, “no.”
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Man who allegedly killed mother in Peoria hit-and-run arrested

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a Loop 101 off-ramp in the West Valley last week. Department of Public Safety officials say 30-year-old Jonathan Baldizon of Tolleson was arrested Monday in the investigation into the death of 33-year-old Nichole Cortez of Peoria. Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 19, Cortez was found dead about 50 feet in front of her gold Mitsubishi Galant sedan that was partially blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and the hazard lights were flashing.
PEORIA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
978
Post
334K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy