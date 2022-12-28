Read full article on original website
iPhone Flip suddenly looks like the folding phone of our dreams
We've just got our best look yet at Apple's rumored to be incoming folding iPhone
TechRadar
New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design
The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
9to5Mac
Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?
CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could blow away iPhone 14 Pro Max — here's why
Galaxy S23 Ultra rumors point to several ways Samsung's flagship could beat the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
CNET
Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
Samsung Galaxy phone owners just got the free Android 13 update
A huge range of Samsung Galaxy phones now have access to the elite Android 13 upgrade
Apple Insider
Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Phone Arena
Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!
We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
Forget Galaxy S22: Future Samsung phones could use entire screen as fingerprint reader
Samsung is reportedly developing an in-display fingerprint reader that reads three fingerprints at once.
Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.
Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
CNET
iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone
The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
hypebeast.com
Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake
It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
CES 2023 TV preview: what will we see from LG, Samsung and Sony?
What TVs are we going to see at CES 2023? We’ve got a few hunches about the OLED, QLED and QD-OLEDs making their debut at the show.
Apple Insider
Top year-end deals knock up to $550 off Apple gear, software & more
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the year's best deals on Mac hardware, software, and even streaming services end soon, delivering up to $550 in savings. Time is running out to grab year-end savings on Apple products, software,...
notebookcheck.net
iPad Mini series likely to co-exist alongside a foldable version as a premium alternative in 2025
Apple iPad Foldable Leaks / Rumors Tablet Touchscreen. The iPad Mini is projected to be back in late 2023 or early 2024 with a new generation powered by an up-to-date processor for a change. However, according to TF International Securities' well-known analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, its series has a future even beyond that.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11: New Bionic Motor, Picture Quality Engine and updated charging profile officially previewed ahead of launch
OnePlus is currently suspected of using well-worn display panels in its upcoming 11, even as sister brands such as Vivo and iQOO move on to E6 technology in their competing Android flagships. The company has not done much to dissuade this line of speculation with its latest teasers, to be...
notebookcheck.net
Rumor | OPPO first-gen smartphone-grade processor on track to launch in 2024
OPPO has recently asserted that its first-party chipset goals were not a flash in the pan by unveiling the MariSilicon Y as a follow-up to its inaugural X. While those 2 products are a dedicated audio processor and an AI-geared image signal processor respectively, their successor just might be a fully-fledged application processor (or AP), along the same lines as the Axx Bionic or Tensor chipsets.
The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool
So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
