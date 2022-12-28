ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SlashGear

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

New Samsung Galaxy S23 leak gives us a full look at its design

The Samsung Galaxy S23 rumors and leaks are still coming, and today we've got some promotional images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and the Galaxy S23 Ultra that have hit the internet ahead of an expected February launch. These images come courtesy of 91mobiles (opens in new tab) (via SamMobile...
9to5Mac

Which iPad is Apple’s most popular for now?

CIRP is out with a new report today taking a look at iPad. Along with detailing which is the most popular of Apple’s tablets, the new data shows how often it sells cellular vs WiFi models. CIRP notes in its new report that while it’s easy to focus on...
CNET

Why Apple Hasn't Released the iPhone Fold... Yet

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's new iPhone 14 line includes some of the biggest hardware updates made in years, including the iPhone 14 Pro's redesigned cutout for Dynamic Island's contextual notifications and an iPhone 14 Plus model. But among the changes, Apple has not yet confirmed if a rumored foldable iPhone is in development. This is particularly curious as Samsung continues to refine its foldable phone lineup with the release of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 back in August.
Apple Insider

Amazon's $269 deal on Apple's iPad 9th Generation is back

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Black Friday pricing has returned on Apple's iPad 9th Generation, with limited inventory available at the year's best $269.99 price. If you've been waiting for Apple's iPad 9th Generation to dip back to $269.99,...
Phone Arena

Prepare for a new Galaxy S24 look: Samsung poaches Chief of Design from Mercedes-Benz!

We are well aware nowadays that premium smartphones are not just about hardware power — they are viewed as lifestyle accessories. Of course, if we drop $1,000 on a phone, we would appreciate if it looks like a luxurious item, and manufacturers are well aware. Samsung, Google, Apple, and anyone who dares compete with them is constantly working on producing phones that look like modern tech jewellery.
TheStreet

Apple Stock at 52-Week Lows: Here’s the Trade.

Apple (AAPL) - Get Free Report stock isn’t joining Tesla's (TSLA) - Get Free Report epic stock-price unraveling. But it is joining it on the 52-week-low list. This is not too surprising, as the tech giant broke below a key support level earlier this month. And on Wednesday Apple shares fell 2.6%, touching 52-week lows for a second session.
CNET

iPhone 15 Rumors: All the Buzz About Apple's Next Phone

The iPhone 15 lineup likely won't arrive until the fall of 2023, but there are plenty of questions about what to expect from Apple's next-generation phone. Will the iPhone 15 have a USB-C port? Will Apple increase iPhone prices in 2023? Will it even be called the "iPhone 15"? No one outside of Apple knows for sure, but the rumor mill will certainly feed our curiosity until Apple throws the next iPhone event. Here are some of the biggest and most credible rumors we've seen so far, to paint a picture of what we may see from the iPhone 15.
hypebeast.com

Apple Reportedly Scrapped iPhone 14 Pro’s Next-Gen Chip Due to “Unprecedented” Mistake

It turns out, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro was originally supposed to utilize a next-generation GPU that supports ray tracing, according to a new report from The Information. For those unfamiliar with the term, ray tracing is an advanced form of graphics rendering that simulates the behavior of light, allowing for immersive 3D graphics.
game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
Apple Insider

Top year-end deals knock up to $550 off Apple gear, software & more

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Some of the year's best deals on Mac hardware, software, and even streaming services end soon, delivering up to $550 in savings. Time is running out to grab year-end savings on Apple products, software,...
notebookcheck.net

Rumor | OPPO first-gen smartphone-grade processor on track to launch in 2024

OPPO has recently asserted that its first-party chipset goals were not a flash in the pan by unveiling the MariSilicon Y as a follow-up to its inaugural X. While those 2 products are a dedicated audio processor and an AI-geared image signal processor respectively, their successor just might be a fully-fledged application processor (or AP), along the same lines as the Axx Bionic or Tensor chipsets.
SlashGear

The 8 Best M.2 SSDs For Expanding Your PS5 Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. One of the best things about the PS5 is its M.2 SSD. This drive format allows Sony to deliver snappy performance on its console and high capacities in a small form factor. Like Sony's other consoles, it's also relatively simple to upgrade the SSD on your own. Several third-party manufacturers have developed their own SSDs just for the PS5, which is important because there are some specific requirements the drive has to meet. You also won't want to go super cheap, because the new drive may not perform as well as the one that's already in the PS5. You don't want to go through all that effort just for a downgrade in performance.
SlashGear

How To Open The SIM Card Slot On Your Android Phone Without The Ejector Tool

So you're in a pinch, and you need to swap out the SIM card or install a microSD in your Android device, but you can't find the nifty little ejector tool that came in the device's retail box. Fret not, however. You can eject the SIM tray with any number of things lying around the house. (If you've got a newer phone, you might be able to avoid this whole situation thanks to eSIMs.)
SlashGear

SlashGear

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy