China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?

China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
China's new foreign minister will be Qin Gang, the current ambassador to Washington

China has named its U.S. envoy, Qin Gang, as the new foreign minister. The appointment, which was announced Friday, comes as Beijing's relations with Washington continue to show strain over a range of issues from trade to Taiwan. He replaced Wang Yi, 69, who was promoted to the politburo of the ruling Communist Party in October, and is expected to continue to work in foreign policy.
In Afghanistan, coal mining relies on the labor of children

NAHRIN, Afghanistan — On weekdays, when most kids around the world are at school, 12-year-old Mansour is in the middle of a grueling shift at the coal mines. Deep inside a tunnel carved into the side of a blackened mountain, the young boy waits under the flickering glow of his headlamp as older boys pry coal out of the earth by pickaxe and hand, while others shovel the piles into sacks strapped onto the backs of donkeys.
