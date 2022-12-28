Read full article on original website
China's COVID vaccines: Do the jabs do the job?
China is in the midst of its first major COVID surge, and it's one of the world's largest. China rolled back COVID restrictions in early December, and now scientists estimate that the country could be facing more than 10 million new cases each day. Over the next several months, several hundred thousand people could die, perhaps more, several teams predict.
China's new foreign minister will be Qin Gang, the current ambassador to Washington
China has named its U.S. envoy, Qin Gang, as the new foreign minister. The appointment, which was announced Friday, comes as Beijing's relations with Washington continue to show strain over a range of issues from trade to Taiwan. He replaced Wang Yi, 69, who was promoted to the politburo of the ruling Communist Party in October, and is expected to continue to work in foreign policy.
The U.S. says Chinese intercept could have caused an air collision
BEIJING — The U.S. military says a Chinese navy fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea earlier this month, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision. U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident...
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
8 infectious diseases that made a comeback in 2022 unexpectedly — and illnesses that could surge in 2023
Polio, cholera, monkeypox, RSV, and measles all surged in communities that hadn't dealt with major outbreaks in years — or ever before.
North Korea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuclear arsenal
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the "exponential" expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal and the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons launch following a record number of testing activities last year.
North Korea fires 3 missiles amid tensions over drone flights
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters in its latest weapons display on Saturday, a day after rival South Korea launched a solid-fueled rocket as part of its efforts to build a space-based surveillance capability to better monitor the North. Tensions...
The future of migrants in El Paso remains uncertain as border restrictions continue
In the past two weeks, the Texas National Guard has increased its militarized footprint with Humvees, razor wire and personnel stationed with rifles along the border with Mexico. Migrants have traveled hundreds, if not thousands, of miles to the El Paso/Juárez border in a search of a better life. Some...
Flight fare prices skyrocketed following Southwest's meltdown. Was it price gouging?
As if canceled flights and lost luggage weren't enough of a hassle, would-be Southwest Airlines passengers faced another hurdle to their holiday travel this week: High fares on other carriers. Southwest announced on Thursday it would resume normal operations this weekend, after canceling roughly 13,000 flights in the last week....
Cities across the world ring in the new year
The year 2022 is turning to 2023 in time zones across the world, starting in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Some of the first people who celebrated 2023 live in Kiribati, an island country in the Pacific Ocean, with a population of less than 122,000 people. And some of...
War against Ukraine has left Russia isolated and struggling — with more tumult ahead
MOSCOW — It's been 10 months since Russian President Vladimir Putin announced he was deploying tens of thousands of Russian troops on a mission to "denazify" and "demilitarize" Ukraine – its smaller independent neighbor and former satellite of both the Russian and Soviet empires. At the time, Putin...
Multiple migrant landings mark the start of 2023 in the Florida Keys
The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said seven or eight groups arrived since the early morning Sunday.
Editors' picks: Our best global photos of 2022 range from heart-rending to hopeful
An infant, a father, a look of exquisite tenderness on the dad's face. This is one of the heart-stirring photos in a story we published this year on kangaroo care: When a baby is born prematurely, a good way to help the baby survive and thrive is simply to hold it close to a parent's naked chest.
In Afghanistan, coal mining relies on the labor of children
NAHRIN, Afghanistan — On weekdays, when most kids around the world are at school, 12-year-old Mansour is in the middle of a grueling shift at the coal mines. Deep inside a tunnel carved into the side of a blackened mountain, the young boy waits under the flickering glow of his headlamp as older boys pry coal out of the earth by pickaxe and hand, while others shovel the piles into sacks strapped onto the backs of donkeys.
Intense cold strained, but didn't break, the U.S. electric grid. That was lucky
On Dec. 23 and Christmas Eve, as the wind roared and the temperature plummeted, the U.S. electric grid — the complex network of power stations and transmission lines that keeps the country's lights on — started to creak. Heaters were blasting in millions of houses, and utilities could...
Arizona's AG says dropping Title 42 would cause border 'chaos'
The Supreme Court this week blocked the White House from lifting Title 42 — the public health order put in place by the Trump administration in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic on public health grounds. Title 42 lets Customs and Border Protection turn migrants away at the border to try to stop the spread of the virus.
5 things to know about Southwest's disastrous meltdown
Families with young children stranded at the airport for Christmas. Flight attendants and pilots sleeping on floors. Vast piles of luggage — some with presents inside, some with medication — stuck in the wrong airport. And frustrated travelers stuck on hold for hour after hour. Southwest Airline's cascading...
A massive fire at Cambodia hotel and casino kills at least 19 people
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — A massive fire at a Cambodian hotel casino that lasted more than 12 hours killed at least 19 people and injured more than 60, while other victims were apparently not yet accounted for Thursday. Neighboring Thailand sent firetrucks and emergency workers to help cope with the crisis in the bustling border town of Poipet.
2022 was a big year for EV battery plants in the U.S. How big? $73 billion big
These days, billion-dollar plants to make the massive batteries that power electric vehicles are announced so often that — even if you follow the auto industry — it's hard to keep track of them all. Did you hear about the one from KORE Power in Arizona? Samsung and...
2022 was a deadly (but hopeful) year in America's opioid crisis
When the history of America's long, devastating opioid crisis is finally written, 2022 may be remembered as both a low point and a turning point. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests the avalanche of overdose deaths — driven largely by the spread of illicit fentanyl --may have crested in March.
