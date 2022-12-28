ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

news9.com

Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early

While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
KOKI FOX 23

Broken Arrow transit pilot program to begin in the Fall

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A year-long micro-transit pilot program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, the city of Broken Arrow announced. City Manager Michael Spurgeon recommended the program’s implementation to the city council on Dec. 20. The plan is to start with three vehicles that...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KRMG

Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Tulsa Nonprofit Works To Break Down Transportation Barriers

Around 80,000 people in Tulsa do not have reliable transportation. A new nonprofit in the city is looking to change that. Leslie Neal-Emery, the Executive Director of Modus, joined us to talk more about how the organization is working to break down transportation barriers.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa police: 95 percent of 2022′s homicide cases solved

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa saw 68 murders in 2022. While that number may seem high, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the number is average for the city. Police said the number has been as high as 82 murders in one year. TPD said the rate their detectives’ 95...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River

The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore

A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
CLAREMORE, OK
News On 6

REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners

A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
TULSA, OK

