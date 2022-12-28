Read full article on original website
Mother Road Market Helps Tulsans Celebrate The New Year Early
While many will begin their New Year's Eve celebration's on Saturday, one group started early. Hundreds gathered at Mother Road Market for their Noon Year’s Eve celebration, which included tons of fun for the entire family. This was Mother Road Markets first Noon Year's Eve event. There was a...
Last chance for Oklahomans to visit Sapulpa’s iconic Route 66 Christmas Chute
SAPULPA, Okla. — Sapulpa’s Route 66 Christmas Chute has become a national hit. It’s been featured on the “Today Show” and in magazines like “Southern Living.”. One of the organizers, Will Berry, helped come up with the idea for the Christmas Chute, but said he never imagined it would take off like this.
Midtown Tulsa children’s museum holds Noon Year’s Eve celebration
TULSA, Okla. — A midtown children’s museum rung in the New Year a little earlier than most on Saturday. Discovery Lab, located near E. 31st St. and Riverside Dr, held their Noon Year’s Eve event on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Megan...
Broken Arrow transit pilot program to begin in the Fall
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A year-long micro-transit pilot program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023, the city of Broken Arrow announced. City Manager Michael Spurgeon recommended the program’s implementation to the city council on Dec. 20. The plan is to start with three vehicles that...
Dunkin’ to open new, “Next Generation” store in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Dunkin’ opened its newest, “Next Generation” store on S Lewis Avenue Friday. “To continue the celebration into 2023, the new store will offer guests a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee all day Wednesday, Jan. 4,” said Dunkin’ in a statement.
Sapulpa Gains Worldwide Attention With Downtown Christmas Display
Sapulpa’s Christmas Chute has gained worldwide attention and it’s just the first year of the downtown Christmas display. The Chute still had people out enjoying the 35,000 lights Thursday afternoon. The businesses in town call it a massive success. By now you may have been dazzled by the...
Tulsa Nonprofit Works To Break Down Transportation Barriers
Around 80,000 people in Tulsa do not have reliable transportation. A new nonprofit in the city is looking to change that. Leslie Neal-Emery, the Executive Director of Modus, joined us to talk more about how the organization is working to break down transportation barriers.
Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway given $704k grant for housing
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma nonprofit Gatesway that specializes in providing service for adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities was given $704,000 in grant funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Topeka (FHLBank). The grant was given as part of the Affordable Housing Program (AHP) through FHLBank....
One last hurrah: Diners say goodbye to Freddie’s BBQ and steakhouse
SAPULPA, Okla. — Saturday is your last chance to eat at Freddie’s BBQ and Steakhouse in Sapulpa before they close their doors. Last month, the restaurant announced they were closing at the end of the year. Freddie’s has been in business for decades. The closing for many customers...
Tulsa true crime podcast sheds light on New Year’s 1994 Henryetta cold case
TULSA, Okla. — New Year’s Day will be the 29th anniversary of 26-year-old, single mother Shawna Louise Jones’ homicide. Jones had two daughters, who were seven and nine when they lost their mother. Her killer has never been arrested for her murder. Raven Rollins is the founder...
THURSDAY FORECAST: Isolated showers southeast
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mostly cloudy skies for everyone today. Isolated showers are possible in our far southern and eastern counties this afternoon and evening. Winds have slowed somewhat and may gust to 30 mph out of the southwest. Temperatures today are warmer than normal and in the mid...
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program
Broken Arrow to launch new door to door transit program. The year long micro-transit program is expected to launch in the fall of 2023.
Tulsa police: 95 percent of 2022′s homicide cases solved
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa saw 68 murders in 2022. While that number may seem high, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) said the number is average for the city. Police said the number has been as high as 82 murders in one year. TPD said the rate their detectives’ 95...
Green Country Doctor Discusses How Avoid Getting Sick Around the Holidays
Hospitals nationwide are dealing with high numbers of COVID-19, RSV and flu cases. News On 6's Autumn Bracey spoke with Dr. Linda Sullivan from Utica Park Clinic about how to protect yourself from illness as the holiday season comes to an end.
Tulsan accused of leaving threatening message & taking weapon to Tulsa clinic
Zachariah Kade McGuire is charged in a federal court for the incident in November 2022 after he tried to get an appointment.
Plan Underway To Build Low Water Dam On Arkansas River
The low flow of the Arkansas River means there’s often plenty of dry land, but in a few years another mile of the riverbed could be permanently under water. A long planned but never funded low water dam, crossing about 103rd and Riverside, finally is funded, with the final piece coming from the Muscogee Creek Nation.
Crews To Remove Semi From Ditch In Claremore
A recovery crew is waiting for daylight on Thursday morning to begin removing a semi from a ditch in the middle of Claremore. The wreck happened next to the NeMar Shopping Center right off Will Rogers Boulevard at around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night. Emergency crews said the driver of...
REI Oklahoma Receives Grant To Help Single Women Business Owners
A group is helping single women and single mothers in Oklahoma start or grow their business. This all comes from a $10,000 grant REI Oklahoma received. Small business owners said it can be tough to update technology and make sure workers are paid and protected, so grants like this can really help.
Deadly officer-involved shooting prompts road closure
Tulsa Police Department along with the Muscogee (Creek) Nation Lighthorse Tribal Police are working a overnight fatal officer-involved shooting after the suspect refused to follow commands.
TPD: Police shoot suspect following pursuit through Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating after a man was shot by police following a pursuit through Tulsa early Saturday. A Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthorse police officer tried to stop a driver just before 3:30 a.m. near 81st and South Riverside, Tulsa police said. Lighthorse police asked for Tulsa...
