Hannibal, MO

muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 30, 2022

Jacob L Valencia, 38, 609 Washington St, Trespassing at 537 Broadway St. NTA 122. Shawn R Davis, 34, 2519 Valley View, Original Arrest Warrant for Domestic Battery at 2519 Valley View. Lodged 130/120. Lori A Perry, 52, Durham, Mo, Adams County Warrant for Forgery X 3 and Theft X 2...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

Louisiana Police Department looks to fill staffing

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana Interim Police Chief Christopher Heatherly is off and running in his journey to improve the police department and regain the trust of the community. In order to do so, that means increasing the number of officers on staff to ensure the city of Louisiana...
LOUISIANA, MO
khqa.com

Two women arrested for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — The Pittsfield Police Department arrested two women after an ongoing investigation for selling methamphetamine and controlled substances in Pittsfield. The Pittsfield Police Department says Taylor Hicks, 26, and Lisa Guthrie, 44, were charged on December 6. Hicks is facing charges of two counts of delivering...
PITTSFIELD, IL
khqa.com

Man Arrested After Shots Fired Call

Hannibal, Missouri — According to the Hannibal Police Department, on Saturday, December 31st, 2022 at 12:17a.m. NECOMM dispatched officers to the 600 block of Broadway for a report of a shot fired. Officers arrived on scene within one minute and located a 24 year old male who had suffered...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

Mayor seeking investigation into police chief hiring process

QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Pair Arrested After Trying to Pass Fraudulent Prescriptions in Pittsfield

Two men from the collar counties of Chicago were arrested in Pike County last week on fraudulent controlled substance charges. According to a release by Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman this morning, members of his department began an investigation into the passing of fraudulent prescriptions at a local pharmacy last Monday, December 19th.
PITTSFIELD, IL
wlds.com

Calhoun & Pike Authorities Arrest Two in Pleasant Hill on Drugs, Weapons Charges

A joint criminal investigation by authorities in Pike and Calhoun counties yielded the arrest of two individuals on Tuesday. According to a press release from the Pike County Sheriff’s office, on Tuesday, he Pleasant Hill Police Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Department, and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a criminal investigation in Pleasant Hill.
PLEASANT HILL, IL
FOX 2

St. Louis County officer killed in murder-suicide

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – An off-duty St. Louis County officer was killed early this morning during a murder-suicide in Lincoln County, Missouri. The officer has been identified as Robert Woods. A report of “shots fired” sent police to a home in an unincorporated area of Lincoln County on December, 24. They found the bodies of […]
LINCOLN COUNTY, MO

