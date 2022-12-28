QUINCY — Muddy River News has learned that Quincy Mayor Mike Troup has requested an investigation into the way Adam Yates became Quincy’s police chief. “I have requested an investigation into the hiring process,” Troup confirmed. “I want to say that Adam (Yates) has done everything I have asked of him. He has done a good job during his probation. My problem is with the process, not the person.”

